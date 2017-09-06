TOP NEWS:

* Democratic mayoral contender Sal Albanese hammered Mayor Bill de Blasio’s $98 million plan to convert 11 privately owned buildings in The Bronx and Brooklyn into homeless shelters, the New York Post writes.

* Sesame Flyers International, which has held contracts with the city for decades, owed more than $1 million in back taxes to the feds and state until it reached a deal with the taxmen last fall, the Daily News reports.

* Those seeking student loan forgiveness from the government's public service program can finally start the application process because after 10 years, the form was made available Friday, CNNMoney writes.

* Losing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program would mean deep damage to our immigrant communities, the loss of legal protection for 42,000 beneficiaries and a negative annual economic impact in New York of $2.3 billion, Eliana Fernandez of Make the Road New York writes in NY Slant.

* Between 2009 and 2012, The superintendent of the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building in Harlem solicited approximately $80,000 in donations and received $6,750 in “finders fees” from Harlem Memorial Community Development, Inc., a not-for-profit corporation that managed Summer Stages finances, according to the Daily News.

* City Education Department officials donated chicken to the homeless that was possibly contaminated with metal bits but eventually told distributors to throw out any of the remaining fowl, rather than give it to the hungry, the Daily News writes.

* Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has become the latest local politician to reject a controversial City Hall-backed plan to redevelop a vacant armory in Crown Heights, Patch reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* After years of rising opioid mortality, opioid deaths in most New York counties fell between 2015 and 2016, according to new numbers from the New York State Department of Health, Huffington Post writes.

* Despite several failed efforts by Republican lawmakers to repeal it, the Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land, but the Department of Health and Human Services has used taxpayer dollars to oppose it, the New York Post writes.

************

Senior Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals

Over 20 days, the Senior Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education teaches senior-level nonprofit professionals strategic management and leadership skills and cutting-edge business knowledge to help them develop actionable plans for their organizations.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump signaled an end to the Obama-era executive action that shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation, hinting in a tweet that he plans to terminate the policy but give Congress six months to replace it with legislation, the New York Times writes.

* Cuomo and state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman released a joint statement saying they will sue to protect those who are currently under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy if President Donald Trump ends the program, the Times Union writes.

IN DEPTH:

* The Blackbaud Index which measures giving in three-month increments and compares it to the same period the prior year, reports an increase in overall giving of 4.3 percent for the three-month period ending in July, the NonProfit Times writes.

* Inside Philanthropy interviews Peter Finn, who helped found the Catskill Mountain Foundation, an organization committed to transforming rural communities through the arts.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members need insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Film Forum is getting a makeover, expected to cost the nonprofit cinema about $5 million, though more than half of that budget has already been raised, the New York Times reports.

* A swanky rehab center run by nonprofit addiction treatment company Phoenix Life Center will open its doors in Brooklyn and its amenities put most New York luxury condos and hotels to shame, the New York Post writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1,065,138 in federal funding for New York State through the Institute of Museum and Library Services’s Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program and National Leadership Grants for Libraries Program. Specifically, the Research Foundation of the State University of New York,New York University, the Council of State Archivists, Rhizome Communications, Inc., Pratt Institute, and the Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York received funding to improve electronic records and advance community-based projects.

* On Thursday, Sept. 7, Forbes and Food Bank For New York City, in partnership with NationSwell, will bring together influential thought leaders and up-and-coming innovators for a moderated discussion focused on what’s next in the fight against hunger. The discussion will center around unique approaches to fighting hunger in NYC (including connecting data to services, green initiatives and efficiencies), increasing access to fresh produce in poor neighborhoods and inspiring next gen philanthropists. This program is part of Food Bank’s Go Orange to End Hunger campaign, a citywide call to action for all New Yorkers to get involved in support of the 1.5 million people who rely on Food Bank For New York City and its network of charities across the five boroughs.

* Two Westchester County charitable groups, St. Christopher’s, Inc. — a nonprofit dedicated to helping children with special needs and their families, and The 4Jake Foundation — an organization whose mission is to create access to education and extra-curricular activities in Jake Reish’s name, announced a partnership to improve the lives of underserved children in the Westchester Community. St. Christopher’s will formally announce the partnership with The 4Jake Foundation on Oct. 3 at its 20th Annual Golf event, the James and Barbara Chin Golf Classic.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* In an excerpt of his new book, “The Pragmatist: Bill de Blasio’s Quest to Save the Soul of New York,” Hunter College’s Joseph P. Viteritti describes the mayor’s hesitation in endorsing Hillary Clinton for the presidency as “a fissure in the de Blasio psyche.”

* In an interview with New York magazine, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is eager to tout his first-term record – but is also bristling at his antagonists and freshly determined to push his progressive agenda over the next four years, and not just in New York.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would not endorse de Blasio before the Democratic primary next week because he is a Westchester County resident who does not vote in New York City, although he has endorsed other city candidates in this election cycle, the Daily News reports.

************

Want to read New York Nonprofit Media in print? Find it every week in City & State magazine, which is NO COST if you work for a nonprofit, a school, or New York City and New York state government. Subscribe here to get the weekly magazine delivered right to your home or office. (99 dollars per year for all other subscribers.) City & State is the premier publication covering New York politics and the nonprofit sector, featuring profiles and Q&As, in-depth policy analysis, commentary, political gossip and more. Sign up today.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:



Sept. 9 -- 9/11: Serve + Remember, from Volunteer New York and Westchester County, which will begin Sept. 9 and continue through Monday, Sept. 11.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23jgf8/92256947 to submit an event or view all community events.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Dana Bazemore, Director of Our Sisters’ Place at Lutheran Social Services of New York.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Cuomo makes an announcement and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Public Advocate Letitia James deliver remarks at the dedication ceremony for Assemblyman Herman “Denny” Farrell, Riverbank State Park, 679 Riverside Drive, Manhattan.

11 a.m. – New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Sal Albanese holds a press conference to announce his plan for Rikers Island, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

11:30 a.m. – Parents, kids and education advocates release the 2017 New York City Kids PAC education report card for New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Tweed Courthouse steps, 52 Chambers St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Hudson Valley Area Labor Federation AFL-CIO host two rallies to defend DACA, 440 South Warren St. in Syracuse and 721 Broadway in Kingston.

1 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer delivers remarks at a press conference calling for halal and kosher food in city public schools, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

7 p.m. – The League of Women Voters of the City of New York hosts a candidate forum for City Council District 4, Hunter College, Danny Kaye Theatre, East 68th Street, Manhattan.





POINT OF INTEREST: “For me, losing DACA would be devastating. Without this program, I would no longer have a driver’s license to drive my kids to school or to the doctor. I would not be able to find a job without legal status, and I then wouldn’t be able to pay for my mortgage and my family’s health insurance. It could also mean being separated from my children, as I was from my parents all those years ago,” via NY Slant.