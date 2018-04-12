FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Today’s Buzz says what event Michael Bloomberg, Eli Manning, Steve Buscemi and other celebrities are backing in May, details on $70 million in nonprofit contracts with New York City – and how Catholic Charities is staying busy in the Hudson Valley.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to make New York City the fairest big city in America is still unrealized because teachers at community-based organizations lack equal pay, Elizabeth McCarthy, CEO of Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services, writes in NYN Media.



TOP NEWS:

* President Donald Trump has directed his agencies to tighten eligibility requirements for recipients of food stamps, Medicaid, rent subsidies and other welfare programs, and find ways to take people off government assistance, Politico reports.

* The New York City Council appears to be gearing up for a tense budget fight with Mayor Bill de Blasio, releasing a telling early counter on Tuesday in its official response to the mayor’s $88.7 billion proposed budget, Gotham Gazette reports.

* Age discrimination complaints are hard to litigate so older workers in New York City and elsewhere are turning from the court of law to that of public opinion to press their case for respect, City Limits reports.

* More news below …

************

Click here to see the Nonprofit 40 Under 40 Honorees! Every year, NYN Media recognizes 40 individuals under the age of 40, who have made great strides in their career and hold the promise of a bright future! The Class of 2018 Rising Stars will be profiled in a print journal and recognized at a breakfast awards ceremony on April 12, 2018 at New York Academy of Science. RSVP here.





************

* The William T. Grant Foundation has awarded a three-year, $650,000 grant to Cornell University to study how opioid use affects child maltreatment rates and other effects on low-income youth and families, Ithaca Journal reports.

* A new New York City Council report released Tuesday presents segregation as one of the city’s most significant problems and lays out a 12-point policy agenda to tackle segregation as it relates to housing, schools, and infrastructure, City Limits reports.

* The installation of cameras at Attica Correctional Facility have provided an unprecedented level of transparency and accountability for corrections officers – and was followed closely by a drastic drop in reports of assaults on staff, The Marshall Project reports.

************

Announcing NYN Media’s OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018at the Hebrew Union College. For more information on speakers and topics click here.

************

IN DEPTH:

* Carole Wacey of Women’s City Club of New York was just one of several New York City nonprofit leaders to be recognized in a Good Housekeeping feature of how women over 50 are shaking things up nationwide.

* Tuesday marked Equal Pay Day in the United States but something is still missing from the conversation – women with disabilities face a striking wage gap too, Bustle reports.

* Debora L. Spar, former president of Barnard College, who became president of Lincoln Center after the tumultuous resignation of predecessor Jed Bernstein, has announced her own resignation after just one year at the job, The New York Times reports.

************

CSR Gender Parity Summit rescheduled to May 2, 2018. This event will focus on the latest research and strategies on how to grow the next generation of leaders and change agents - women and men - on gender parity. Speakers include Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York, Jacqueline Ebanks, Executive Director, NYC Commission on Gender Equity, Assembly Member Nily Rozic, Chair, Task Force on Women Issues. The conference will be on May 2nd at the Manny Cantor Center. Click here for the full agenda.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Philanthropy News Digest reports mayors across the United States are increasingly feeling pressure to address policy and funding issues that once were the purview of federal or state governments, a report from Bloomberg Philanthropies finds.

* When poorer mothers and fathers let their children play unsupervised, they come under suspicion because 'Free-Range' Parenting has an unfair double standard, CityLab reports.

* Last year, President Donald Trump created a commission to study the opioid epidemic. The commission released its recommendations in November. We’ve heard very little since, Vox reports.

* Elle profiles Naomi Wadler, the 11 year-old activist who gained national attention for speaking at the March for our Lives last month on how black girls deserve more of a voice in the ongoing national gun control debate.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com





LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

Full-Time Educator

Salvadori Center New York, New York Psychologist ANDRUS Yonkers, New York LMSW Social Worker, Family Shelter CAMBA Brooklyn or Queens, New York

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email cdorman@cityandstateny.com.





************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez … to Casey Adams, director of city legislative affairs at the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs … to Patrick Ryan, communications director for Rep. Dan Donovan … and to Regina Khidekel, founding director of the Russian American Cultural Center.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 12 – NYN Media 40 Under 40

April 12 – How to start a major gifts program

April 12 – Rent Guidelines Board annual meeting



April 15 – International Women's Writing Guild conference

April 17 – Barrier Breakers wheelchair basketball tournament



April 20 – Nonprofit Excellence Awards applications due

April 24 – Local leaders with impact panel discussion

April 27 – Prisoner Reentry Institute: Credible messenger mentoring

Submit your event here.



KICKER: “We must now rally for something that should be a given: equal pay for equally credentialed professionals. Because we envision a tale of one united city that offers quality education for three and four-year olds, no matter what their economic status or zip code.” - Elizabeth McCarthy, CEO of Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services, via NYN Media.





Have feedback to offer, or story tips? Spotted a website problem? Email us at editor@nynmedia.com





NYN emails not reaching your main inbox?

Try adding us to your email contacts list to help with proper delivery.