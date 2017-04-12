TOP NEWS:

* As part of the 153.1 billion dollar budget brokered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state legislators, an agreement was reached to revive the 421-a program, which provided tax breaks to developers building affordable housing, Curbed writes.

* Success Academy Charter Schools CEO Eva Moskowitz ripped portions of the new state budget plan for charter schools, calling the funding policy a “travesty” that leave charters “dangerously shortchanged,” the New York Post reports.

* Kathy Swayze, president and creative director of Impact Communications, and Vila-Sheree Watson, director of marketing at The Arc, recently offered 30 tips for optimizing organizational communications, The NonProfit Times writes.

* George Hsieh, a consultant for Community Resource Exchange, writes in NonProfit Pro that as the social sector settles into the realities of the current political climate, organizations are finding renewed purpose, discovering new potential and strategies.

* The plan to provide free tuition at SUNY and CUNY campuses will primarily benefit traditional students, those who go to college straight from high school and earn their degrees on time, but increasingly many students attend part-time or take extra years, The New York Times reports.

* To confront income-based health disparities, the New York City Health Department launched the Center for Health Equity three years ago with the goal of reducing health inequities, New York City Health Commissioner Mary Bassett writes in Next City.

* An engaged social media audience is priceless for an organization because these connections provide the potential for increased organic growth and recurring donations, NonProfit Pro writes.

* A new zoning map for Albany needs to complement efforts to promote affordable housing while respecting the character of the city’s neighborhoods, the Times Union writes in an editorial.

************

Human services workers across systems are invited to NYU Silver School of Social Work’s 3-hour, 3CEU seminar on Autism Spectrum Disorder: From Early Signs to Diagnosis and Treatment. On Friday, April 21st, presenter Sarah Kern, LCSW, Program Coordinator of NYU Langone’s ASD Clinical and Research Program, will explore the characteristic symptoms of and treatments for ASD as it manifests in the areas of social, emotional, cognitive, and behavioral functioning across the lifespan. Learn more here.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* With President Donald Trump proposing dramatic cuts to transportation funding, the officials charged with building a multibillion-dollar, nationally important rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River have begun to explore private funding mechanisms, Politico New York writes.

* Trump’s proposed budget would wipe out all federal funding for the 43-year-old Legal Services Corp., the publicly funded but independently run nonprofit that is the largest source of high-quality civil legal assistance to low-income Americans, Dorothy Samuels, a senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice writes for The American Prospect.

IN DEPTH:

* Staten Island, which some have dubbed "Heroin Island," has been in crisis over opioid addiction for nearly a decade, and as elected officials and law enforcement fight to turn the tide, the number of fatal overdoses continues to climb to record highs, DNAinfo reports.

* A federal judge has accused state officials of secretly trying to subvert a landmark court order to improve care for thousands of mentally ill New Yorkers, ProPublica reports.

************

What drives family homelessness in NYC? Join the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness for an in-depth look at the data as we launch the 2017 “On the Map: The Dynamics of Family Homelessness” with a panel discussion featuring leaders in the field. The moderator is WNYC’s Mirela Iverac. Introduction by Dr. Ralph da Costa Nunez. Thurs. 4/20, 9 am. Free. Details and registration at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/mu9ygan/s2j7j/63302399. To obtain the report, email media@icphusa.org.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* A Hamptons nonprofit group led by artist April Gornik is taking over the Sag Harbor Cinema, which was damaged by a December fire, Page Six writes.

* Steps from where the Staten Island Ferry drops off passengers, a restored movie theater has brought new life to the historic St. George section of the borough, thanks to the St. George Theatre Foundation, WABC reports.

THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* In an NYN Media Insights podcast Outcomes segment exploring the evaluation of youth programming, we talk with Joe Luesse co-founder and president of the New York Consortium of Evaluators and the director of research and evaluation for the youth development organization Harlem RBI (now Dream). Then we spoke with Paul Muratore who founded Connections, a youth mentoring program of the Children’s Village, about training mentors and measuring their impact on the lives of youth.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Steve Greenberg, quality assurance coordinator at Abbott House.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

************

NYN BUZZ:

* New York Common Pantry has been named a top 100 finalist for the Seventh Annual Classy Awards. The 10 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony during The Collaborative, a unique three-day experience from June 13-15 that brings together top social innovators from around the world to share solutions and inspire change. Finalists were selected based on scale and scope of the problem, innovative approach, ability to solve the problem, and organizational effectiveness.

* The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse announced that its board of directors elected Joseph J. Plumeri, senior adviser to Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts & Co. and vice chairman of First Data Corp., to be executive chairman of CASA. James G. Niven, former chairman of Sotheby’s The Americas and a director of several nonprofit organizations, will be the organization’s co-chairman. Founded in 1992 by former U.S. Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare Joseph A. Califano Jr., CASA is the premier substance abuse and addiction research and action center to inform the American public and leaders about the costs and dangers of drug and alcohol addiction and abuse, and to identify effective actions that public officials, parents and other individuals and institutions can take to combat this scourge and treat its victims. Plumeri and Niven succeed Jeffrey B. Lane, who had served as chairman of CASA since 2012.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

A request for proposal provides program and application guidelines for the New York state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Risk Reduction Enhanced Response Pilot Program, which seeks to prevent intimate partner related homicide. Domestic violence homicides continue to thwart efforts of law enforcement, human service and healthcare providers alike. New York State is averaging 80 domestic violence homicides a year. Nationally, one out of every three female victims of homicide is killed by an intimate partner; in New York, it’s one out of two. Applications are due May 17. See the RFP here.

************

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Multiple Opportunities, St. Christopher's

St. Christopher's is an innovative social service agency with a 136 year tradition of helping children and families at risk. We have three beautiful campuses, located in Dobbs Ferry, Valhalla and New Windsor, where we serve youth in need of emotional, behavioral and educational support. We are looking to hire the following positions: Full and Part Time Youth Care Counselors (all sites) Part time Psychiatrist/Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner (Dobbs Ferry and Valhalla) Per Diem Driver (Dobbs Ferry) Per Diem Nurse (all sites).

Bilingual Social Worker, VISIONS / Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired

This position encompasses three distinct components: social casework with consumers and their families, assistance with benefits and outreach to recruit potential consumers. The Social Worker offers time-limited adjustment to blindness counseling and case assistance with blind or visually impaired people of all ages. The Social Worker serves as a bridge between consumers with vision loss, other service providers and VISIONS. Visually impaired or blind people often need advocates to assist in accessing community based mental health or health services.

Licensed Social Worker, Services for the UnderServed

Under the supervision of the Director of Social Services, the Social Worker is responsible for managing all mental health and social service needs of the residents to include providing individual and group services. Essential functions include: Serve as clinician in the development of resident treatment plan and the coordination of service delivery, monitor the implementation of treatment services for caseload; Conduct needs assessment and interviews; Provide individual and group sessions for residents as directed; and more.

Director of NAC’s Regional Permanency Center, New Alternatives For Children

New Alternatives for Children, Inc. (NAC) is seeking a Director with strong programmatic and administrative skills to design and implement its new Regional Permanency Center. This Center will deliver a range of interventions that are designed to prevent post adoptive/post guardianship dissolutions/disruptions; provide assistance to families so that children can be cared for in their own homes with their adoptive parents or legal guardians; and strengthen post adoptive/post guardianship families with the goal of avoiding foster care or other out-of-home placements.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

Professionals who work with nonprofits have to know more than standards and regulations. They have to understand the context surrounding the organization, the motivation of leadership, and the perspective of the people served. Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), has the broad experience needed to help strengthen and guide your organization. Engage CLA for: Part-time and interim resources, Special projects and consulting, Professional search.

CLA provides finance and accounting resources organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. Learn more about us.

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Democratic primaries for the state Senate won't be held for another 18 months, but a number of Democrats are already eyeing primary challenges against the chamber's breakaway Independent Democratic Conference, the Times Union reports.

* Cuomo secured a 65 million dollar cut for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in the state budget, which shifted money from the agency’s operations budget to its repair needs, the Daily News writes.

* State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia has quietly dropped plans to raise passing scores on Common Core Regents exams in English and math by the year 2022 – plans originally pushed as a linchpin in efforts for students’ strengthened academic performance, Newsday reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 17 – The Fortune Society, a nonprofit offering services to formerly incarcerated men and women, will host its 2017 Spring Benefit at City Winery.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/s2j8l/63302399 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Every year, NYN Media recognizes people from the nonprofit industry who work in the field directly helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Click here to see this year’s honorees. To RSVP for the April 18 event, click here.

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and New York City Public Advocate Letitia James announce new legislation to protect tenants from harassment, La Marqueta, 1607 Park Ave., Manhattan.

11 a.m. – New York City Administration for Children’s Services, the Jewish Child Care Association and others announce expanded efforts to combat child sex trafficking throughout New York City, in front of 120 Wall St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – De Blasio delivers remarks at the New Lane Senior Center, 70 New Lane, Staten Island.

2:15 p.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray discusses mental health at the Pride Center of Staten Island, 25 Victory Blvd., Staten Island.

5 p.m. – Crown Heights residents, District Council 9 New York, New York Communities for Change and others march to protest New York City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo’s support for the Bedford Armory development, Saint Edwards Street and Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features state Sen. Jeff Klein and the political rundown with Curtis Sliwa and Gerson Borrero, NY1.