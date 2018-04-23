FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:



* The Guide to Collaborative Communication with Human Services Providers released earlier this year outlines suggestions from the Nonprofit Resiliency Committee about how government and nonprofits can work together during the contracting process, NYN Media reports.



* As Earth Day approaches, we look at four key sustainability issues currently affecting New York, how the state is addressing them and where it’s falling short.

* Today’s Buzz has the details on which cities are in the running to receive a big grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, and who Westchester Jewish Community Services and HeartShare Human Services honored at their galas.

TOP NEWS:

* The Human Services Council of New York (HSC) has released a report with recommendations to help the health and social services sectors integrate amid the transition to a value-based care system, according to a press release.

*According to their tax returns, de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray gave a grand total of $350 to charity last year on an adjusted gross income of $223,449, a significant drop from 2016, when they gave $2,088 to charity, the Post reports.

* Amy Allison worked as a Child Protective Services caseworker for seven years before deciding she couldn't do it any more. She lasted longer than most, The Buffalo News reports.



* Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation intending to circumvent the new federal tax law, which caps deductions for state and local taxes, by two methods: allowing employers to opt into a payroll tax and allowing taxpayers to contribute to government charitable funds, the Journal News reports.

* A judge hearing a lawsuit by public housing tenants ordered NYCHA to conduct lead inspections in thousands of apartments where young children live, after revelations last year that the agency had not conducted the required lead paint inspections, The New York Times reports.

* City Limits reports on a lawsuit filed against the owner as well as the federal and city agencies who signed off on an affordable housing preservation deal under Mayor Bloomberg that tenants and advocates said led to skyrocketing rents and evictions.

*The New York Post featured a profile on the nonprofit Girls Educational and Mentoring Service, founded by a sex trafficking survivor.

IN DEPTH:



* Diversifying leadership in the nonprofit sector has proven a stubborn challenge so people are taking note that Dan Cantor, the National Director of the Working Families Party, passed the torch to Maurice Mitchell, a leader in the Movement for Black Lives, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.



* David Brooks writes in an opinion piece for The New York Times that the big issue surrounding Facebook is not privacy. It’s that Facebook and other social media companies are feeding an epidemic of loneliness and social isolation.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The Nation shares findings from a multiyear study of mortality data, that shows children in the United States are at higher risk of getting killed than their peers in virtually every other comparably wealthy society.



* The Justice Department told Youth Services Insider that the Office of Justice Programs will reduce its workforce by nearly 200 positions by October of 2019 – likely affecting a small division focused on federal juvenile justice policy, The Chronicle of Social Change reports.

KICKER: “It’s about giving young women those things that people can’t take away: skill sets, education, certifications, whatever it is, so no matter what you have something else to fall back on,” – Rachel Lloyd founder and executive director of GEMS via the New York Post.



