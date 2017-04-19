FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Annamaria Santamaria, a Program Associate for Pro Bono Programs at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, writes that the organization has teamed up with Foundation Center to create the Nonprofit Formation Fundamentals Series to help individuals gain the understanding and skills needed to start a nonprofit organization.

TOP NEWS:

* A man hired to audit and evaluate the Administration for Children’s Services was fired for flagging systemic problems at the trouble-plagued agency, according to a new lawsuit filed against the city, according to the Daily News.

* Advocates and families urged New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to restore 10.3 million dollars in the upcoming city budget for services for homeless children, which would continue to fund social workers in public schools and literacy programs in shelters, the Daily News reports.

* Charitable organizations’ finances are often judged by just one metric, but a new proposal offers a more holistic way of determining how effectively they’re using their money, Fast Company writes.

* New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene data shows about 7 percent of the city’s inspected universal, full-day pre-K programs operated by private groups have high lead levels in their water, the New York Post reports.

* Here’s how Sheena Wright, the first female president in United Way NYC’s 80-year history, is doing the difficult work of changing hearts and minds, Fast Company writes.

* Uninspiring, even deeply unlikeable, donors sometimes produce amazingly powerful results, and some of our country’s most consequential giving was advanced by an all-star assortment of human train wrecks, Philanthropy Magazine writes.

* The nonprofit Housing Rights Initiative is helping organize 60 tenants of the major Manhattan landlord Stellar Management file a class-action lawsuit saying the company has reaped millions in tax breaks while illegally gouging residents, the New York Post writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that directs federal agencies to review employment immigration laws to promote “Hire American” policies, the New York Times writes.

* When it comes to “Sanctuary Cities,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement answers to the federal government, not to local officeholders, and as it continues to expand the scope and reach of its activity, the limits of city power are becoming increasingly clear, The New Yorker writes.





IN DEPTH:

* The right to offer financial support without attribution is cherished for a wide range of reasons, but millions of citizens agree that donor privacy is something worth defending against opponents, in the most vigorous ways, Karl Zinsmeister writes in the Philanthropic Roundtable.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The FADER spoke to three woman of color working out of gardens in the Bronx and Mount Vernon about how they are mobilizing against the system and uplifting their communities in the process.

* MDG Design & Construction and the nonprofit the Housing Partnership purchased the 498-unit Michelangelo Apartments rental building in the South Bronx for 78.1 million dollars, Commercial Observer writes.

* NADAP, a nonprofit that helps New Yorkers struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues, is adding to its Midtown East offices with new digs in Harlem, Commercial Observer reports.

* The Regional Plan Association has received a one-year, 100,000 dollar grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation to study the effects of climate change and sea level rise on wetlands in the New York metropolitan region.





THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* What happens when a city agency goes directly to community leaders to find out what their priorities are? That was the thinking behind the neighborhood health initiative that helped to inform the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Take Care New York 2020 program which Dr. Oxiris Barbot, First Deputy Health Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Reverend Dr. Terry Troia of Project Hospitality joined NYN Media to discuss.

NYN BUZZ:

* Special Citizens Futures Unlimited will host a book-signing event with author Anthony Pappas on Tuesday, April 25, in Manhattan. Pappas published his first book titled “Gifts from the Autistic Community: A Guide to Giving and Receiving” in October 2016. His book gives a genuine and authentic view on what it is like to work with individuals with Autism and developmental disabilities. It provides insight through the lens of the worker, the parents, and the individuals being supported. Tickets are 10 dollars and everyone who purchases a ticket will receive a copy of the book at the event. There are three opportunities available (12-1 pm, 3-4 p.m. 6:30-8pm).

* North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center announced that Regina Barros-Rivera, its associate executive director, will be honored at the 2017 “What’s Great in Our State—A Celebration of Children’s Mental Health Awareness” reception for her leadership role in the organization. She will be presented with the award on Tuesday, May 2, from 2-4:30 pm at the Huxley Auditorium in the New York State Museum in Albany. The award is very competitive. Only three individual honorees and two programs are selected statewide for successfully addressing the issues of children’s mental health, including successful intervention on behalf of children and their families.





CAREER MOVES:

The Alliance for Positive Change, previously AIDS Service Center NYC, has welcomed Evelyn López as Chief Program Officer. In this position, López is responsible for overseeing the Alliance’s portfolio of programs and identifying ways to create new initiatives to better address the challenging and changing needs of New Yorkers living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic health conditions. Before joining the Alliance, López built a strong record for herself. Most recently, she served as the HIV Network Site Director for Lutheran Healthcare and Family Health Centers, where she expanded HIV clinical initiative by building partnerships for quality improvement across various ambulatory health and community centers. López officially began the position in March.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia has decided to hold a rare in-person, public hearing to decide whether Carl Paladino can remain on the Buffalo Board of Education after making racially charged comments four months ago, The Buffalo News reports.

* A court filing said good government group Common Cause New York, the state attorney general and the Brooklyn U.S. attorney’s office, who have sued the New York City Board of Elections over wrongly purging more than 200,000 people from the voting rolls, are seeking to reach a resolution, the Daily News reports.

* The NYPD called the death of New York Court of Appeals Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam “suspicious” and have asked for help tracing her final days, but police sources also said there’s nothing at this point to indicate a crime was committed, the Daily News reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 19 -- Harlem RBI and DREAM host fundraiser

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/s94p4/64758337 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer hosts a press conference, intersection of Park Place and Greenwich St., Manhattan.

11 a.m. – New York City Councilman Andy King speaks at a community baby shower for Bronx mothers offering health information and screenings, Community Board 12, 4101 White Plains Road, Bronx.

11:30 a.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development conference on community friendly real estate development for faith-based institutions, Deutsche Bank, 60 Wall St., 47th floor, Manhattan.

12:30 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul provides Asian-American nonprofit leaders with highlights of the state budget, 633 Third Ave., 38th floor, Press Room, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – Cuomo makes an announcement, Thrive Long Island Recovery Center, 1324 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge.

6 p.m. – Brewer co-hosts the “Learn Your Story, Tell Your Story” workshop for Immigrant Heritage Week, New York City Department of Records and Information Services, 31 Chambers St., Room 111, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – The New York Women’s Foundation hosts “In Focus, Where Women Stand: The First 100 Days of the New Administration” panel featuring New York Law School’s Deborah Archer and others, NYU Kimmel Center, 60 Washington Square S., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James hosts Talk to Tish, Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, 928 Simpson St., Bronx.

6 p.m. – Rep. Yvette Clarke hosts a town hall on immigration, health care and gun violence, New Life Tabernacle, 4905 Avenue D, Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – The Bronx Charter School for the Arts honors Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. for his commitment to the Bronx at the eighth annual Art Auction, 1220 Fifth Ave., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – Assemblyman David Buchwald is a panelist on a League of Women Voters of Westchester forum about voting issues and reform, Church St. School, 295 Church St., White Plains.