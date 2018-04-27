FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:



* With the mandated Oct. 1 deadline for the Raise the Age legislation looming, nonprofits, corrections officers, and city council members remain skeptical about the city’s ability to implement it. NYN Media reports the action from a recent hearing.

* There’s new blood at Rebuilding Together, a new CEO at GallopNYC and Lin-Manuel Miranda helped on nonprofit raise $1.1 million – and today’s Buzz also has the latest from Camba and the New York City Mayor's Office of Contract Services

* Democrats picked up two state Senate seats but will stay in the minority. In the Assembly, two races came down to a few hundred votes, and one Democrat ran as a Republican to beat another Democrat. Here’s a rundown of all 11 special elections.



TOP NEWS:



* The Daily News reports that New York City is lying about the prevalence of violence at homeless shelters and the problem is only getting worse, with the Department of Homeless Services declining to inform the public of at least 752 arrests at 21 shelters last year.

* Housing Works was brainstorming ways to raise funds – and one little idea became a major fundraiser for the organization and a spring homecoming party, so to speak, for the design industry, Architectural Digest reports.

* Michelle Foley, a former employee of a Manhattan-based nonprofit organization was arrested and charged Tuesday for stealing $150,000 from the organization and using some of those funds to buy a puppy and go to Disney World, New Haven Register reports.

* More news below …

************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.





************

* A $10 million initiative from The Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund is an open-ended commitment to help those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, fight stigma around mental illnesses and help people overcome trauma, The New York Times reports.

* A complaint filed with the Manhattan Supreme Court claims the NYPD uses information collected from sealed arrest records, in violation of state law, for investigations and shares those records with prosecutors, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tore into the de Blasio administration for delays in its plan to build thousands of supportive housing apartments for formerly homeless New Yorkers as the city fails to hit its self-imposed deadlines, the Daily News reports.

************

Announcing NYN Media’s OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018at the Hebrew Union College. For more information on speakers and topics click here.

************

IN DEPTH:

* There was no one to stand up for Kalief Browder when he was locked up at 16, he had no voice, no campaign, no marches, no lobbyists, so to do his memory justice, we need to make sure no other life is taken because of an unjust and unaffordable bail system, Akeem Browder writes for the Daily News.

* Two surveys on the economic health of philanthropy show that 75 percent of organizations met fundraising goals during 2017 and giving by big donors accelerated 47 percent during the fourth quarter year-over-year, The NonProfit Times reports.

* Elderly undocumented immigrants who stay in New York despite lacking social security benefits survive thanks to city programs such as those offered by public hospitals, senior centers and the congregate meals service, El Diario/La Prensa reports.

* Most Americans have a firm grasp of slavery in the south and how its plantations, crops and bondage helped frame a legacy of oppression. The same cannot be said of slavery in the north – including the Hudson Valley, Poughkeepsie Journal reports.

************

CSR Gender Parity Summit rescheduled to May 2, 2018. This event will focus on the latest research and strategies on how to grow the next generation of leaders and change agents - women and men - on gender parity. Speakers include Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York, Jacqueline Ebanks, Executive Director, NYC Commission on Gender Equity, Assembly Member Nily Rozic, Chair, Task Force on Women Issues. The conference will be on May 2nd at the Manny Cantor Center. Click here for the full agenda.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* President Donald Trump appears ready to blithely sacrifice his nominee for veterans affairs secretary as part of a long-running war against the Senate confirmation process, writes The Atlantic.

* A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's decision to end deportation protections for some young immigrants, saying the White House was "arbitrary and capricious" in moving to end the Obama-era DACA program, NPR reports.

* The impact of the opioid crisis on children and families continues to intensify but a comprehensive federal response has yet to take place, The Chronicle of Social Change reports.

* Lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual and queer youths have nearly double the risk of winding up homeless as their straight peers – and they’re twice as likely to die on the streets once they get there, a new study finds, Youth Today reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com





LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

Teacher

The HeartShare School New York, New York Bilingual Early Childhood Specialist CHILD CARE COUNCIL OF SUFFOLK, INC. Commack, New York Program Coordinator, NY START Services for the UnderServed, Inc. Brooklyn, New York

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email cdorman@cityandstateny.com.

************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Assemblyman Phil Palmesano

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 25 – CUCS Champion Awards

May 1 – Data + The Greater Good

May 4 – CRE Rising Fund applications due

May 20 – AIDS Walk New York

June 4 – Screening of affordable housing documentary Miracle on 42nd street

Submit your event here.





KICKER: “Imagine if everyone, young and old alike, came together to protest the way older adults are treated.” - Alice Fisher and Bobbie Sackman of Radical Age Movement, via City Limits.





Have feedback to offer, or story tips? Spotted a website problem? Email us at editor@nynmedia.com





NYN emails not reaching your main inbox?

Try adding us to your email contacts list to help with proper delivery.