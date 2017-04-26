FROM NYN MEDIA:

* HeartShare Human Services of New York celebrated Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent announcement that 55 million dollars would be added to this year’s state budget for direct support professionals, but despite the significant victory, much more is needed, writes Linda Tempel, the organization’s executive director of developmental disabilities services

TOP NEWS:

* The Metropolitan Museum of Art, grappling with a multimillion-dollar budget deficit, is quietly talking to city officials about charging admission for visitors from outside New York, according to the New York Times.

* Several Jewish leaders say Gov. Andrew Cuomo should cancel a commencement address by Linda Sarsour, an advocate of the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement and co-chair of the Women's March earlier this year in Washington, at the City University of New York's public health school, Politico New York reports.

* A Brooklyn supermarket owner admitted to stealing money from special-needs Orthodox Jewish children to fund his own business and purchase extravagant jewelry, prosecutors announced Tuesday, the Daily News writes.

* Fair Fares advocates have vowed to continue their fight to bring half-fare MetroCard discounts to low-income New Yorkers even after this year’s budget process wraps up, amNewYork writes. Also, listen to our recent podcast to hear how groups such as the Riders Alliance and Straphangers Campaign built a coalition to advance the campaign.

* Girl Scouts of the USA, Mercy Corps and the Special Olympics were among the top charity brands that consumers can identify, according to results of the latest Harris Poll EquiTrend Brands of the Year ratings, which measure brand equity and health among the nation’s most popular companies and nonprofits, NonProfit Times reports.

* The de Blasio administration is planning to add nearly 29 million dollars to the city’s air-conditioning budget to place AC units in all classrooms that don’t currently have one by 2022, the New York Post reports.

* Most of New York City's huge, aging subway system is inaccessible to disabled people, and its operator illegally discriminates against them by failing to fix the problems, disability rights advocates said in two lawsuits, according to Reuters.

* A collection of undocumented students and their allies, have organized to create safer spaces for immigrants in public schools, and to try to get more investment from the Department of Education in providing support for its undocumented students, the Village Voice writes.

************



TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* A federal judge has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from so-called sanctuary cities, less than a week after the Justice Department threatened to cut off money from a grant program and knocked New York City as “soft on crime,” the Daily News writes.

* Federal tax cuts would make low-income housing tax credits, the key to financing almost every affordable housing project in the nation, worth less to investors, the Huffington Post writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofits need a new acquisition tactic in their fundraising portfolio; one that helps them reach current and future generations of donors, many of whom prefer to engage online and in a cost-effective, scalable model, NonProfit Pro writes.

* A nonprofit, Market Driven Community Corporation, with a goal to support creating more worker cooperatives in Rochester, touted its first achievement in April, according to Next City.

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* What Harlem will look like in the future will be pondered by community advocates and residents at a summit planned Saturday by the West Harlem Preservation Organization at the City College of New York, DNAinfo writes.

* Across Long Island, 316,000 people are impacted by food insecurity and Long Island Cares CEO Paule Pachter says the regional food bank raises about 2 million dollars every year to help put dinner on people's plates, Fios1 News reports.

* The nonprofit organization Yes She Can, Inc. offers a training model that teaches women with autism the skills required to get hired, CBS New York reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* Oliver Scholars – the nonprofit organization serving high-achieving African-American and Latino students for success at the nation’s best independent schools and colleges – will hold its fourth annual Gala on Wednesday, May 3 at the IAC Building in NYC. The organization will honor Ryan Speedo Green, a renowned Bass-Baritone who recently returned to the Met in La Boheme; Lynda Baquero of NBC 4 New York will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The event will also honor the Oliver Scholars graduating class of 2017. The Oliver experience includes up to ten years of one-on-one support, after-school and summer coursework, and pre-career training.

* The Boyd Agency, a Queens firm that offers asset protection services and financial planning assistance to families and business owners in the greater New York metropolitan area, is teaming up with Project Hope Charities for a community wide awareness and fundraising drive to benefit local underprivileged families. Project Hope Charities provides direct assistance to local families through a broad range of programs that work to alleviate hunger and empower young people from families facing financial hardship. Additional services provided by the organization include community outreach and awareness programs as well as services for victims of domestic violence.

* Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation announced the recipients of its first round of grantmaking for 2017. The foundation distributed nearly 380,000 dollars in grants to individuals, school communities and nonprofits in the four-county region it serves, and over 2.7 million dollars in grants from donors with charitable funds at the foundation. In Columbia County, the foundation awarded grants from the Artist’s Resource Trust Fund; Fund for Columbia County; Kinderhook Central School District Arts & Humanities Fund; and Quailwood Fund. A full list of regional grants can be found here.

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Senior Program Development Specialist, Child Care Council of Suffolk

Responsible for the coordination of technical assistance activities with registered family day care programs and school age child care programs to maintain NYS regulatory compliance. Responsibilities include providing one-to-one technical assistance to programs that have demonstrated problematic compliance issues, and conducting trainings to staff to regulatory staff and registered programs

Case Work Practice Supervisor, Good Shepherd Services

In the context of youth-centered, family-focused practice to promote safety, permanency and well-being, the case work practice supervisor provides comprehensive leadership and oversight of casework practice in the residential rapid intervention center and group residence. The case work practice supervisor is responsible for the direct oversight of program case planners and monitoring all aspects of their job duties and tasks. The case work practice supervisor is also responsible for assessing training needs, professional development and high quality case work practice integration.

Director of Development and Public Relations, Astor Services for Children & Families

This candidate plans, organizes and implements comprehensive fund-raising and public relations programs for The Astor Home for Children and The Children’s Fund of the Astor Home, Inc. He/she works closely with the Board of Directors and its committees to ensure that goals and plans for the agency and the Fund are carried out. Works closely with the Executive Director and all management staff so that activities are appropriately carried out.

Bilingual Case Planner, SCO Family of Services

SCO Family of Services is seeking a Bilingual Case Planner for multiple locations of our Preventative Care program. The ideal candidate will be fluent in English and Spanish with excellent verbal and written skills in each language. They will provide individual, family counseling and case management to families to prevent foster care placement and to promote wellbeing as well as maintain a regular caseload in accordance with program's policies and procedures.

************



THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* We examine the Fair Fares coalition as a case study of an effective partnership. Nancy Rankin, Vice President for Policy Research and Advocacy with the Community Service Society of New York; Rebecca Bailin, Campaign Manager, for Riders Alliance; and Jaqi Cohen of the Straphangers Campaign talk about how they attracted media coverage, harnessed grassroots activism and helped more than 40 partners stay on the same page as their campaign gained momentum.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* President Donald Trump will make his first trip back home to New York City as commander-in-chief May 4 aboard the USS Intrepid to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, a World War II milestone, the New York Post reports.

* New York City Council legislation, which passed by a vote of 44-5, will require landlords to disclose bedbug infestations in their buildings through postings in the building or notices given to tenants with their leases, the Daily News writes.

* New York City neighborhoods that experienced the highest rates of gentrification in the city since 2000 showed an increase in new businesses and job growth, but an inequitable distribution of the accompanying benefits, according to an analysis by Comptroller Scott Stringer, Gotham Gazette writes.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Diane Leske, Chief of Staff at Council of family and child caring organizations (COFCCA).

************



UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 26 -- Leake & Watts hosts its Spring Benefit: A Taste of Craftbar

NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – The New York City Council Committees on Immigration, Public Safety and Education hold a joint public hearing on a slate of bills that would codify certain so-called “sanctuary city” policies to minimize undocumented New Yorkers’ potential interaction with federal immigration officials, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speak about reproductive rights in New York at the annual Champions of Choice gala luncheon, 583 Park Ave., Manhattan.

12:15 p.m. – The National Action Network’s annual convention hosts a panel, “How Do You Govern Policing in the Age of Trump?” Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 Seventh Ave., Manhattan.

1 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul discusses New York’s efforts to protect women’s rights at Champions of Choice Spring Luncheon, 583 Park Ave., Manhattan.

1 p.m. – New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña visits the George Washington Educational Campus to make a College Access for All announcement, 549 Audubon Ave., Manhattan.

2 p.m. – First lady Chirlane McCray participates on a panel about mental health at the National Action Network’s 26th Annual Convention, Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 Seventh Ave., Manhattan.

2:30 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his fiscal year 2018 Executive Budget, Blue Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

3 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer co-hosts New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce roundtable on minority- and women-owned business enterprises with Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal, Borough President’s Office, 1 Centre St., 19th floor, Manhattan.

4 p.m. – New York City Councilman Rory Lancman, Akeem Browder, brother of former Rikers inmate Kalief Browder, criminal justice reform advocates and community leaders host a press conference to announce a proposal to close Rikers Island Correctional Facility in three years, Street Corner Resources, 151 W. 145th St., Manhattan.

POINT OF INTEREST: The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “suggested” adult admissions fee, of 25 dollars generated about 13 percent of the museum’s overall revenue in fiscal year 2016, via the Times.