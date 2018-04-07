FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Just a few years ago, Childrens Community Services had a budget in the red, but a $369 million contract with the New York City Department of Homeless Services transformed it into one of the city’s largest contractors. Yet the nonprofit remains shrouded in mystery, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s Buzz names the “Frasier” star headlining an upcoming gala, the nonprofits that have good news from the state budget, and the tech nonprofit leader whose quixotic 2020 White House bid continues.

* New York’s pension funds still invest in guns, tobacco, oil and gas, and private prisons, even after high-profile incidents increased the political pressure to divest from controversial companies. City & State reports what the funds are invested in – and why divesting isn’t so simple.

TOP NEWS:

* New York made history this past week when it became the first state to work out a deal to hold the pharmaceutical industry responsible for at least some of the financial costs of the deadly and growing opioid epidemic, the Times Union reports.

* During New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s first term, the city raised more than $400 million in private and charitable funds through city-affiliated nonprofits to combat inequality in housing, immigration, health and workforce development, Observer reports.

* Is it possible to raise your child entirely without gender from birth? Some Brooklyn parents are giving it a shot, New York Magazine reports.

* More news below …

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo went on the offensive against state Senate Republicans at a fundraiser for state Senate candidate Shelley Mayer, blaming them for blocking policy measures favored by liberals and calling for their ouster after two key special elections later this month, Gannett Albany reports.

* Across upstate New York curiosity and skepticism await Cynthia Nixon. Governor Cuomo still has wide support among Democrats, but it’s softer upstate than in New York City and Nixon will try to build on support from the Bernie wing of the party, WNYC reports.

* Desiree Moore was taken from her home by the Administration for Children’s Services in New York City when she was 17 and put into foster care. The she found Represent, a 38-year-old magazine that continues to give a voice to underprivileged teens, Youth Today reports.

Announcing NYN Media's OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018 at the Hebrew Union College.





IN DEPTH:

* From burnout to poor storytelling, there are many difficulties in running a successful nonprofit. Here are five simple ways that some have found to get around their stickiest problems, Fast Company writes.

* There's growing interest in using the billions of dollars in Donor Advised Funds for impact investing and a lot of new action on this front. Here's a deep dive into what's happening, based on interviews with 10 experts, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* As nonprofits face growing uncertainty brought on by the unpredictable political climate, the ability to assess and address risk and opportunity, aka risk engagement, is increasingly important, Katie Leonberger of Community Resource Exchange writes in The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* It’s almost whiplash-causing to witness the radically different responses to the Black Lives Matter and #NeverAgain movements – two like-minded movements separated by racial privilege, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* “Free-range” parenting, a reaction to the overbearing style of the previous generation, has become fashionable, even expected, among many of today’s parents, The Atlantic reports, and state child welfare laws are catching up.

* A federal court has ruled, for the first time, that the federal government is obligated to meet the mental health and wellness needs of Native American students as part of its educational obligations to those children, Chronicle for Social Change reports.

* The case of Devonte Hart – the boy in “the hug shared around the world” viral photo – highlights a profound racial disparity in the treatment of child abuse, especially since it appears the traffic deaths of his siblings were no accident, Slate reports.

* Big data has already come to big city policing. The technology may be new, but some juvenile justice advocates worry that it may already be compromised, Juvenile Justice Information Exchange reports.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Matthew Dunbar, vice president of government relations and advocacy at Habitat for Humanity New York City.

KICKER: “They’re literally willing to sign a contract with all comers who can meet the city’s contract terms. They will not turn anybody out the door.” - one former New York City official, via NYN Media.





