FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA:

* Whether negotiating complex government contracts, navigating federal laws or avoiding financial pitfalls, a firm legal footing can be valuable, and while nonprofits generally can’t pay as well as attorneys working for corporations or prestigious law firms, many see the appeal of working in a position where they can help people and broaden their experience in the human services sector, Senior Reporter Dan Rosenblum writes for NYN Media.

FROM CITY & STATE:

* In our agency focus on the state Department of Health, we speak with five top officials to provide insight into the department’s key programs – from Medicaid to medical marijuana – and some of its biggest threats, like Zika and the deepening opioid crisis.

* The racially charged remarks of hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb directed at state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins cannot be dismissed as an isolated incident, and the elected officials who accept his campaign money are implicitly endorsing racism, Zakiyah Ansari and Jonathan Westin write.

TOP NEWS:

* An educator who blew the lid off an alleged scheme to block low-income and minority kids from a popular Bronx elementary school says he was victimized for months by his vengeful boss -- and got injured as a result, The Daily News reports.

* An opinion piece for the Daily News, shares the value of treating very young traumatized children at a newly opened Brownsville Child Development Center in Brooklyn, an early childhood mental health clinic. Also see NYN Media Insight’s Outcomes podcast with the senior program director and chief program officer overseeing this clinic run by the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services.

* Good news for organizations that receive federal funding subject to Uniform Guidance: If you haven’t updated your procurement standards, you have a little more time, BDO’s Nonprofit Standard reports.

* Nonprofit hub reports that you shouldn’t feel bad about spending money, but you should be cost efficient where it matters.



* Starting next month animal shelters and rescue organizations will have to register with the state under a bill Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law Tuesday, the New York Law Journal reports.

* The City Club of New York alleges a permit issued for a pier project in New York is unlawful according to a complaint filed against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hudson River Park Trust and Pier55 Inc. citing the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act and other counts, Legal News Line reports.

* A New York appellate court recently curtailed on constitutional grounds an investigative subpoena issued by the New York Attorney General in the Matter of Evergreen Assoc., Inc., a nonprofit operator of unplanned pregnancy centers, in what appears to be the first reported decision by a New York court sustaining on constitutional grounds a motion to quash filed by the recipient of an Attorney General's investigative subpoena, Lexology reports.



* The state Department of Environmental Conservation reported Tuesday that it was investigating another possible discharge into the Niagara River from the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant, so soon after the July 29 incident,The Buffalo News reports.

* Republican legislators in New York have steadfastly resisted Cuomo’s commonsense proposal for making a modest investment in prison education programs that have already proved highly successful on a small scale in New York’s prisons, the Times writes in an editorial.

* President Donald Trump’s recent declaration recognizing the opioid crisis acknowledges a serious crisis, but it remains to be seen whether this new development opens up more resources, especially in Erie County, where 301 people died of opioid overdoses last year,The Buffalo News writes in an editorial

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Health-insurance rates for individuals in New York will increase next year on average by about 15 percent, as well as 9 percent for small group plans, Lohud reports.

* Hospitals across the country are trying to gain a better understanding of the social needs of their patients and cultures that may prevent people from seeking out healthcare before they become seriously ill but New York hospital Maimonides Medical Center, that historically served a predominately Jewish population has made great progress meeting the needs of immigrants from China, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe, Fierce Healthcare reports.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The Trump administration’s decision to cut federal funding for groups fighting right-wing violence has come under new scrutiny following the president's controversial response to violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend, The Hill reports.

* Consumers are ditching their Ivanka Trump wares, Fortune reports; following the release of a 2005 Access Hollywood tape that showed Ivanka’s father, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, making lewd comments about women, the styles and patterns seem to have lost their appeal.

IN DEPTH:

* Advocates for safe injection sites to combat America’s overdose epidemic could gain momentum from a new study of an unsanctioned site that’s been operating sub rosa and anonymously in an urban area for three years, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* The New York Times interviews Mauricio Lim Miller, founder of the Family Independence Initiative, an organization that is challenging some of the core assumptions that have prevailed in social service work for decades — particularly the assumption that poor families need a great deal of assistance, advice and motivation from professional social workers to improve their lives.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced grants for a handful of local nonprofit organizations, the Watertown Daily lists the grantees here.

* A beer-tasting event to benefit a Brooklyn-based antipoverty nonprofit called The Face-to-Face Project, which seeks to find the best way to break the cycle of poverty through helping communities rely on themselves, is coming to The Community House, Forest Hills Patch reports.

* SUNY University at Buffalo announced the projects undertaken by the first cohort of UB’s Social Impact Fellowship. UB graduate students spent the summer learning about and creating social innovation in Western New York. Presented in collaboration with the Blackstone LaunchPad at UB, the program paired a management and social work student for an eight-week internship at a local mission-driven organization where they worked together on ideas to address systemic social issues such as housing and economic challenges, gender equity, health care, food waste and community development.

NYN BUZZ:

* Win (formerly Women in Need), New York City’s largest provider of shelter and support services for homeless woman and their children, will join forces with the New York City Campaign Finance Board this week to help hundreds of women in Win shelters register to vote. The deadline to register in city elections is this Friday, August 18. Homeless mothers and their children are over 70 percent of the homeless population – with 20 percent of them under the age of five. A full 51 percent of the women living in Win shelters are working. These women can help change the perception of homelessness by registering to vote and speaking out at the ballot box. At ten shelter sites this week, Win will help clients fill out and submit voter registration forms ahead of this fall’s election to give them a voice just as city leaders make decisions on affordable housing and homelessness.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding eligible Private NonProfit organizations (PNPs) in New York of the Sept. 11 deadline to submit disaster loan applications for damages caused by the severe winter storm and snowstorm on March 14-15, 2017. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/ela/232ss6/88703687.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:



* Assemblyman Herman “Denny” Farrell will resign the seat he’s held for the past 42 years on Sept. 5, citing age, health and the demands of the job as chairman of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee as key reasons for his decision to retire, the Daily News writes.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will face Sal Albanese in the first Democratic primary debate, but three more Democrats who will be on the Sept. 12 ballot failed to qualify for the debate and complained about the strict eligibility criteria, Gotham Gazette writes.

* New York City agencies solicited the advice of the lobbying firm Capalino + Company to shape policy, raise funds for events and answer technical questions on myriad aspects of municipal government, while the firm grew its profits nearly 200 percent between 2013 and 2016, Politico New York reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

NYN EVENTS:



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:



* POINT OF INTEREST: The public interest landscape is surprisingly competitive because there are many lawyers at private firms seeking to make that shift, and few spots available. Via NYN Media.