* Running a nonprofit requires solving equations of viability, effectiveness and worth simultaneously, writes John MacIntosh, a partner at SeaChange Capital Partners.

* Four school-based health clinics run by SUNY Downstate are closing after it saw its state funding grant for its clinics drop nearly 70 percent to 198,000 dollars, DNAinfo writes.

* Some blame ACS for intervening in the lives of too many black and Hispanic children, but the agency itself is comprised mostly of minority workers, Naomi Schaefer Riley, a senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum, writes in the New York Post.

* It’s been more than two years since a little-noticed lawsuit against the de Blasio administration put a spotlight on New York’s longstanding, misguided habit of allocating affordable housing in ways that keep our neighborhoods racially segregated, Errol Louis writes in the Daily News.

* The majority of nonprofit leaders expect conditions in the nonprofit sector to be more difficult in the next 12 months, according to the most recent edition of Nonprofit Pulse, a national survey of nonprofit leaders and executives undertaken by Marks Paneth LLP.

* For the last two years, the New York Police Department has been trying to teach officers to defuse encounters with people in mental health crises, but the deadly outcome of a recent police shooting highlighted the significant limits of the city’s strategy, as well as the unpredictability of mental health emergencies, the New York Times writes.

* The leading Republican challenging incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio said she wants New York City’s anti-corruption watchdog to investigate contracts worth tens of millions of dollars with a nonprofit retained by the education department to coach public school teachers and principals, amNew York writes.

* De Blasio announced that the city’s schools are less violent than ever before, but even before the press conference started, Families for Excellent Schools — a pro-charter group that is one of de Blasio’s biggest critics — said the city’s schools are more violent than ever, Chalkbeat writes.

* Meredith Maskara, the incoming CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York comes from a family that boasts three generations in the organization, am New York writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is expected to announce some time in the next two weeks the health insurance rates that customers will pay when they shop for a 2018 plan on the individual market, Politico New York writes.

* The Brooklyn Hospital Center received a 25 million dollar grant from the New York State Department of Health to expand and upgrade its emergency department facilities, according to a press release.

* The White House Opioid Commission released its preliminary recommendations for alleviating the opioid crisis, following a month of delays and ahead of a final report due in October, Business Insider writes.

* Education organizations profess a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in their organizations, but a new report from the NewSchools Venture Fund finds that these organizations have a lot of work to do to make that commitment a reality, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* Now, more than ever, nonprofits need to have better, smarter, more compelling branding if they want to make a case for their cause and make a lasting impact on the world, NonProfit Hub writes.

* The Coastal Classroom is a no cost, five-week summer intensive that introduces children to New York City’s marine environment and maritime industry, CBS New York writes.

* The volunteer members of the Orchestra of Northern New York board of directors themselves contributed $10,000 or 20 percent of the $50,000 received from individual donations in the 2016-2017 fiscal year of which ended June 30, North Country Now writes.

* Since July 2014, Rochester-based food bank Foodlink Foodlink has purchased 3.8 million pounds of local apples, investing 600,000 dollars into the local agricultural economy, NPR reports.

* Variety Child Learning Center, a Long Island nonprofit providing early intervention, special education and support services to children with developmental disabilities, has added Brian Scheidel and Lynn M. Brown to its Board of Trustees. Scheidel currently serves as Senior Relationship Manager at TD Bank in Melville, New York, where he enhances client relations and mentors young talent in the organization. In 2015, he was presented with the bank’s CEO WOW Leadership Award for his continued dedication and professionalism. Brown brings more than three decades of legal experience to the VCLC board. She is currently part of the Litigation & Dispute Resolution and Education Law practice at Meyer Suozzi in Garden City, New York.

* Cuomo announced that 26 state-approved Child Advocacy Centers will share more than 4 million dollars to enhance services provided to children who are victims of crime. The centers are located across New York State and will use the funding to offset the cost of purchasing and installing video recording equipment, as well as hiring specially trained staff to interview young victims of abuse.

* SCO Family of Services, a leading provider of social services, health care and mental health services to vulnerable populations, announced it has been awarded 933,000 dollars to develop an integrated Women's Health and Wellness Center at SCO's Madonna Heights campus in Dix Hills, Long Island, as part of New York's Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program. The capital grant enables SCO to expand and enhance its current mental health and substance abuse services, with the addition of a new primary medical care clinic to provide a fully integrated care environment for women and children. SCO's award is one of only 13 projects funded on Long Island.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Diane Ode-Asabi, Director of Fordham University Liberty Partnerships Program, and Patrick Kwan, Director of NYC Smoke-Free.

* New York City’s primaries are less than two months away; the matchups are set, fundraising is heating up and mud is being slung. To help readers make their decisions before Sept. 12, City & State compiled a rundown of the most notable City Council districts that will be competitive.

* The state recovered 5.3 million dollars to be given to 2,285 workers that were underpaid on public works projects by their private employers, and the 34 individuals and companies that stiffed them are now barred from working on any state projects for the next five years, the Daily News reports.

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is leading a group of 14 state attorneys general who signed on to a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its decision to delay implementation of tougher clean air standards pertaining to smog, the Daily News writes.

11 a.m. – The Legal Aid Society, New York City Council members Stephen Levin and Carlos Menchaca and homeless advocates call on de Blasio and the NYPD to immediately stop warrant sweeps at area homeless shelters, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

11 a.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa launch the State Council on Women and Girls, New York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Manhattan.

11 a.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James participates in BlackGirlsRock’s 2017 Black Girls Lead Conference, Barnard College, 3009 Broadway, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs will hold a public hearing, 42 Broadway, fifth floor, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Crown Heights residents and leaders hold a town hall meeting against de Blasio’s redevelopment plan for the Bedford-Union Armory after the mayor refused to accept an invitation to the town hall and scheduled his own event in Harlem, M.S. 61, 400 Empire Blvd., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features Transport Workers Union President John Samuelsen, New York City Administration for Children's Services Commissioner David Hansell as well as City & State Editor-at-Large Gerson Borrero and Curtis Sliwa on the weekly political rundown, NY1.

