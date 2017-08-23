FROM CITY & STATE:

* Even if prompted by well-meaning objectives, the New York City Council’s proposed amendment of the City Charter’s Fair Share rules would hamper the city’s ability to shelter homeless individuals and families, writes Shelly Nortz, deputy executive director for policy for the Coalition for the Homeless.

TOP NEWS:

* The proportion of New York City students who passed state exams in math and English this past school year ticked up slightly, according to statewide test scores released Tuesday, Chalkbeat reports.



* Tech Soup’s blog shares ways artificial intelligence is appearing in nonprofit technology.

* The New School’s Center for New York City Affairs reports that as demand for infant care in centers has increased in the City, so have the number of slots available for children younger than 2 years old, but most of the new slots are in centers that serve affluent families.

* The Sergeants Benevolent Association experienced backlash this week over a video released by the union that said police officers are the frequent victims of discrimination, or what the four-minute clip called “blue racism,” the Times writes.

* After announcing a task force that will spend 90 days reviewing statues on New York City property that may symbolize racism or anti-Semitism, de Blasio refused to rule out removing statues of Christopher Columbus to President Ulysses S. Grant, the Daily News writes.

* Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York (CCC) announced the release of its Keeping Track of Family Homelessness in New York City, a comprehensive analysis of community-level data illustrating the needs of children and families living in – or at-risk of entering – homeless shelters.

* Local environmental advocates rallied in Buffalo on Tuesday to protest proposed budget cuts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, saying that the agency’s attentiveness to the Buffalo Niagara region over the past decade has been critical to its environmental health, The Buffalo News reports.

* A liberal group on Wednesday is set to release a report calling on elected officials who have received donations from businessman Daniel Loeb and his wife to return the money after his racially charged remarks made on Facebook this month, State of Politics writes.

* The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that a town of Oyster Bay ordinance restricting day laborers from soliciting work on the street is unconstitutional, and violated the First Amendment rights of workers, Newsday writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* More than 400,000 tax filers in New York state went rogue and failed to obtain health insurance in 2015 — and many were required to pay a tax penalty of at least $325 under ObamaCare, according to new IRS data reviewed by The New York Post.

* According to a series of government briefs published this year, nearly 1.3 million hospitalizations involving opioids occurred in the United States in 2014 reflecting a 64 percent increase in inpatient stays and a doubling in emergency room visits related to opioids since 2005, The New York Times reports.

************

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The New York Times examines whether administration officials who openly detest the Affordable Care Act will lead a vigorous nationwide push to persuade the uninsured to buy policies sold under its banner, and existing customers to keep their coverage, when open enrollment for next year starts on Nov. 1.

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofit Quarterly asks: Can we rely on public opinion and counter-demonstrations, using constructive, unifying speech, to counter destructive, segregating speech – and what is the role of nonprofits?

* The number of children attending charter schools in the United States hit a record of about 6 percent of all students in public schools, according to a federal education report released on Tuesday, The New York Times reports.

************

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* WNYC profiles YouthBuild which is dedicated to providing an education and vocational training and engaging students with compassion in an interview with CEO John Valverde.

* EdSurge reports that about 300 people gathered to “show the world the collective strength and sisterhood of women in tech,” as organizers of the Girls Who Code event described.



* Golf digest profiles the golf program of City Parks Foundation, whose sports, arts, education and city development programs reach almost half a million people each year in New York's more than 350 parks, recreation centers and schools.

NYN BUZZ:

* A coalition of multiracial business and community organizations that include African Americans, Hispanic, and Asian Americans raised their collective voice condemning the violence perpetrated by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend. A joint statement issued by John Wang, the President & CEO of the Asian American Business Development Center, Michael J. Garner, President, Founding Chapter, 100 Black Men, New York and Josè Calderòn, President of the Hispanic Federation affirmed the following: “The promise and strength of our nation lies in its diversity and founding ideal that ‘all men (and women) are created equal.’ The hatred, violence and bigotry that took place over several days in Charlottesville convinces us that our communities do not, and cannot, make progress without cooperation and collaboration with each other.”



* Operation Backpack, a community service of Volunteers of America-Greater New York (VOA-GNY), is making sure that every child living in a New York City homeless or domestic violence shelter gets a new, top-quality backpack filled with every supply imaginable – all in time for the first day of school. Dozens of volunteers joined VOA-GNY at an 18,000-square-foot facility on Manhattan’s West Side to sort through rows and rows of tables packed to the brim with hundreds of thousands of top-quality school essentials and fill brand news backpacks with grade-appropriate supplies. The workspace is generously donated by RXR Realty.

* On Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, the Survivors8K Run/Walk will celebrate cancer survivors and their families as the kickoff event to the festivities of General Montgomery Day. Runners and walkers will race 4.97 miles through a moderately challenging course starting and ending at the Montgomery Senior Center. The event includes the opportunity to get swabbed for the national bone marrow registry, sign the survivorship dedication wall, awards, runner’s bags, and raffles. The mission of the Hudson Valley Cancer Resource Center is to advocate for and connect the Hudson Valley community of people living with and affected by cancer with informational and educational resources and support services to improve quality of life through all stages of the cancer journey. All services are provided free of charge and over 1,000 patients and their families have been assisted since 2013.

************

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and four top aides often used personal email accounts to conduct city business – in some instances violating city guidelines – according to a new document from the city’s Department of Investigation,The New York Times reports.

* With de Blasio and Democratic challenger Sal Albanese set to debate on Wednesday night, underdog Albanese sees an opportunity to get more visibility for his campaign, increase his fundraising and find a way to victory in the primary on Sept. 12, Gotham Gazette writes.

* The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association says contract talks with the de Blasio administration have stalled two weeks after the union’s contract expired, and the union has asked the state Public Employment Relations Board to declare an impasse, the Daily News reports.

************

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 25 -- 5pm- 7pm, East Harlem’s longest-running cultural arts organization, Manna House Workshops, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a concert at 1199 plaza on East 108th Street and 1st avenue featuring student and faculty talent.

NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committees on Public Safety, Technology, and Fire and Criminal Justice services hold a joint oversight hearing on upgrading the city’s 911 system, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.



1 p.m. – Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. attends Senior Citizen Appreciation Day, Bronx YMCA, 2 Castle Hill Ave., Bronx.

2 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer’s offers testimony on East Harlem neighborhood rezoning at public hearing of the City Planning Commission, 1 Centre St., mezzanine, Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer delivers remarks at the opening party for the Chocolate Factory’s new Dutch Kills performance space, 38-29 24th St., Queens.

6 p.m. – New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña attends a meeting of the Panel for Educational Policy, M.S. 131, 100 Hester St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – The Campaign for Alternatives to Isolated Confinement, along with advocates and state Sen. Diane Savino, gather to call on Cuomo to end the torture of solitary confinement in New York’s prisons, 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island.

6 p.m. – State Sen. Jeff Klein announces more than $1 million in combined funding for Clason Point Gardens and Sack Wern Houses during his back-to-school giveaway event, Clason Point Gardens, Clason Point Lane and Noble Avenue, Bronx.

7 p.m. – The New York City Campaign Finance Board presents the first debate for the Democratic primary election for New York City mayor between Bill de Blasio and Sal Albanese, hosted by Errol Louis, NY1, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, Manhattan.





* POINT OF INTEREST: The notion of distributing shelters proportionally throughout the city sounds innocuous enough. But the Council’s proposed “Fair Share” package would be far from fair for homeless families and New York communities.Via City & State.