TOP NEWS:

* The Department of Homeless Services is quietly finalizing more than $98 million in contracts that would turn five cluster site apartment buildings into homeless shelters, and maintain six more as cluster sites for at least the next three years, Gothamist writes.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio has made a program that helps families prevent a relative from going to jail by helping them make faster bail payments part of his plan to cut New York City’s jail population in half and close the Rikers Island complex, The New York Times writes.

* Members of New York City’s congressional delegation are calling on President Donald Trump to reverse his ban on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, The Observer writes.

* Long Island-based nonprofits are facing a financial squeeze from delays in payments and contracts that don’t cover administration costs, even as demand is growing, Long Island Business News writes.

* A Suffolk County student who has a volatile and limited relationship with her parents meets the definition of "homeless" under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, the state's education commissioner has decided in an opinion that some claim broadens the act's reach significantly, according to the New York Law Journal.

* Gifts and pledges totaling more than 54 million dollars have been made to address needs resulting from Hurricane Harvey and the massive flooding it is causing, with more funding expected in the days to come, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

* The family of Eber Garcia Vasquez, a Guatemalan immigrant slated for deportation, joined with his union and local politicians to demand he be released, the Daily News writes.

* Salem Gregory, who technically works for the nonprofit partner of community school M.S. 363 Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence in the Bronx, talks to Chalkbeat about how she became interested in the job of community school director, and what she considers to be the biggest misconceptions about how they work.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Double-digit health insurance rate increases are all too common lately, but the fact that the state approved a 80.5 percent increase for an Orange County-based plan owned by big campaign donors to Cuomo is in a disturbing class by itself, the Times Union writes.

* According to a study, neglect reports involving young children declined by 10.8 percent in response to a one dollar increase in the minimum wage, the Chronicle of Social Change writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis talks to WNYC about a recent article that examines the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under Ben Carson and looks at why it’s been a longstanding conservative goal to dismantle the agency, and how that is beginning to take place.

* The president has waffled between his campaign pledge to kill the policy known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, and his sympathy for the nearly 800,000 people whose lives could be upended if it’s repealed, Politico writes.

IN DEPTH:

* GrantAdvisor.org is a new platform that promises to be an essential breakthrough tool for foundation fundraising in the United States, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Chalkbeat reports on a study that found for students of color, believing in the American Dream — namely that hard work and perseverance lead to success — can become a liability for students “once they become keenly aware of how institutional discrimination disadvantages them and their group.”

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Central New York raised more than 63,000 dollars in just three hours for hurricane Harvey relief during a CNY American Red Cross telethon, CNYCentral.com writes.

* The Child Care Council of Westchester announced the addition of Stephanie Ashmeade, Joyce Cadesca, Bryan Fryer, Lola Gazivoda and Melissa Thornton to its Board of Directors, Hudson Valley News Network writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced two new actions to expand addiction treatment and recovery services for people across New York. A Request for Applications makes up to 4.5 million dollars in funding available to develop nine Open Access Centers across the state and a Request for Information has been released that seeks input on the development of two pilot recovery high schools. These actions were announced at the grand opening of a new $8.4 million outpatient addiction treatment center in Rochester, and are key elements of the Governor's State of the State address and 2018 FY State Budget.

* Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk recently welcomed Jeff Kuhr as a general board member. Kuhr has worked for Home Depot for more than 10 years, and for the last five years he has been a district service manager overseeing Central Long Island with the responsibility of the installation services for that territory. His role includes supervising the partnerships with the stores, the customers and the installation providers for all of Home Services. In addition, he has been a "Team Captain" for the NY Metro Region for all Volunteer Service's Team Builds related to work with veterans, schools and other community outreach programs. Currently, he is on the Suffolk Workforce Development Board and their Standing Committee for Adults with Special Needs.

* AHRC Suffolk, a nonprofit organization supporting people with disabilities in Suffolk County, has been awarded $125,500 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support AHRC Suffolk’s guardianship and recreation programs. NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities while enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for public benefits programs, such as Medicaid and SSI. For 2017, NYSARC Trust Services is proud to fulfill its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by awarding a total of 2,793,500 dollars in grants to NYSARC Chapters statewide.This year, AHRC Suffolk received $110,500 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* De Blasio fends off criticism over his timeline to close Rikers Island, his administration appears no closer to finding anyone to lead the city Department of Correction, with some critics worrying he will push the decision until after the November election, Politico New York writes.

* So far this year, New York City government employees have missed 17,143 hours of work due to transit delays, putting city workers on pace to miss nearly 26,000 hours of work for the year – a nearly 30 percent increase from previous years, the Daily News writes.

* A loophole in state law is allowing dozens of sex offenders to live near pre-kindergarten programs throughout New York City, but they are not allowed to live that close to regular schools, the New York Post writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:



Sept. 6 -- As DIFFA National's annual summer celebration and fundraiser,Picnic by Design highlights design, food and fun for a worthy cause.

NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Sonia Ossorio, president of National Organization for Women of New York City, Rep. Nydia Velázquez and New York City Public Advocate Letitia James join acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez to make an announcement, Cadman Plaza Park, Cadman Plaza West and Middagh Street, Brooklyn.

11 a.m. – Cleanup North Brooklyn and New York Lawyers for the Public Interest hold a press conference to draw attention to the harms brought upon the north Bushwick community by the operations of a garbage processing facility, Center Circle at Maria Hernandez Park, Irving Avenue between Starr Street and Suydam Street, Brooklyn.

1 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a bill signing, Hargrave Senior Center, 111 W. 71st St., Manhattan.

5 p.m. – The New York Immigration Coalition marches with elected officials and advocates to #DefendDACA, from Trump International Hotel and Tower to Trump Tower, 1 Central Park W., Manhattan.





POINT OF INTEREST: “...Of 3,300 cluster apartments in use at one point in fiscal year 2016, 3,167 were in rent-stabilized buildings,” via Gothamist.