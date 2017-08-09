TOP NEWS:

* If history is any indication, 18 deconsecrated churches might be sold to developers, razed and rebuilt as residential buildings, the New York Times reports.

* Legislation that would force commercial hotel owners to announce to customers that they are housing the homeless at their properties is expected to be proposed today by New York City Councilman Eric Ulrich, PIX11 reports.

* The U.S. Department of Labor has published a Request for Information seeking comments from the public about how the white-collar salary regulations under the Fair Labor Standards Act should be updated, the National Council of Nonprofits writes.

* Advocates are touting the Administration for Children's Services' decision to revamp its nursery for neglected children after almost 20 years, News 12 reports.

* Staff and supporters of Gay Men’s Health Crisis will march through the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday to commemorate more than 35 years since the organization’s inception, amNY writes.

* In an interview with activist DeRay Mckesson, Mayor Bill de Blasio said broken windows policing “got a bad name,” but it had the right underlying principle to “address little things that come from big things,” BuzzFeed writes.

* Six months into Donald Trump's presidency, foundation support for embattled immigrant and refugee populations continues to be strong nationwide, and is even growing, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* Two top officials of AEPi, the nation’s largest Jewish fraternity, have resigned their leadership positions, citing the group’s refusal to give them its financial records, a possible violation of New York state law, The Forward writes.

* In the past three years, the Conviction Review Unit in the Brooklyn district attorney’s office has asked judges 23 times to free defendants who should not be in prison, but in only a handful of the cases has anyone been held accountable, The New York Times writes.

* The federal government needs to address the opioid crisis on Long Island, where in Nassau and Suffolk counties, opioid overdoses killed 493 people in 2016, about 16 deaths per 100,000 people, much higher than the national average, Newsday writes in an editorial.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Somewhere in a U.S. city, a small nonprofit organization has been hosting a secret site where users can inject drugs under the supervision of trained staff who provide clean needles and guard against overdoses, the Washington Post writes.

* President Donald Trump promised again to tackle the growing epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States after blaming his predecessor for not doing more to stem the surge of drug overdoses, though he offered no specific ideas for how he would do so, the New York Times writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, a New York City–based nonprofit that says it was founded by Anne's father in 1959, shared an image on Twitter of a bulleted list laying out what appeared to be similarities between Trump and Adolf Hitler, Newsweek writes.

* The American Civil Liberties Union is investigating whether states have been coordinating with the U.S. Department of Justice to force Trump’s hand and end a program that protects undocumented immigrants from deportation, BuzzFeed writes.





IN DEPTH:

* Grant writers can get a higher return on the hours they’re investing in proposal writing by submitting short letters of intent before you begin writing that 10-page proposal, GuideStar’s blog writes.

* Nonprofits need to humanize their social media message, so the audience can effectively connect with your organization, NonProfit Pro writes

* While transparency is absolutely needed, progressive organizations would be smart to use the 501(c)(4) platform to promote their cause while also leading by example with regards to donor transparency, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* In the Huffington Post, Marki Flannery, Executive Vice President and Chief of Provider Operations at the Visiting Nurse Service of New York, details how the organization sent small teams of health coaches and community health workers who were familiar with the community to encourage residents to sign up for a targeted support program.

* Contractor Procida Companies has partnered with the nonprofit Mount Hope Housing Company on a 14-story affordable housing project, which would be located at 1761 Walton Avenue, The Real Deal writes.

* Students looking to claim college credit without paying anything for the classes now have another option, courtesy of a project called Freshman Year for Free, which leaders of the Modern States Education Alliance, the New York City philanthropy behind the project, call an "on ramp" to college, The Chronicle of Higher Education writes.





NYN BUZZ:

* Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. has allocated more than 2.4 million dollars in capital funds for six community facilities across The Bronx. These capital improvements help with the renovation of youth facilities that provide safe havens for our most vulnerable communities, while also enhancing and improving access to resources for those who need it the most. Among the projects that will receive funds are the completion of repairs to the swimming pool area at BronxWorks, a green roof and solar panels for Rocking the Boat and new refrigerated delivery vans for God's Love We Deliver, which helps provide nutritious meals for those living with life-altering illnesses.

* Hempstead-based EAC Network has taken over the operations of the North Merrick and Long Beach Senior Community Service Centers, as well as Long Beach Meals on Wheels and Long Beach Case Management, which had been contracted previously by JASA (Jewish Association Serving the Aging). The programs are funded by the Nassau County Office for the Aging. EAC Network offers a variety of programs to enhance the lives of older adults, including In-Home Respite Services and Senior Health Promotion.





CAREER MOVES:

The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie announced the appointment of Julia Schembari, LCSW as Program Director. She will oversee the managers of the Home’s childcare, social services, school coordination and nursing departments for the agency's campus-based, maternity and boarding home programs. An 18-year veteran of child welfare services, Schembari is well versed in the field of foster care and children’s services. She served as clinical director at the Children's Home of Kingston for six years. Prior to that, she worked at McQuade Children's Services for 10 years in a variety of roles, including overseeing the clinical department, residential treatment center, group homes and diagnostic shelters. Schembari earned her Bachelors of Science at Dominican College and her Masters of Social Work at Hunter College. She is also a certified School Social Worker.

Latest Nonprofit Jobs:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* State Sen. Daniel Squadron announced his resignation via email and in an op-ed in the Daily News Wednesday morning. After representing areas of Brooklyn and lower Manhattan, he plans to focus on a national campaign that creates a “better, healthier, fairer future,” PIX 11 reports.

* Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota missed a hearing of the New York City Council on the state of the agency, sending MTA managing director Ronnie Hakim in his place, which angered members of the council during the contentious meeting, Politico New York writes.

* Although the Working Families Party has endorsed acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez for Brooklyn DA, the paperwork was not filled out to get his name listed on their ballot, and Gonzalez's campaign team failed to appeal after missing the deadline to do so, the Daily News writes.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 19 -- Pickles, Bagels & Babka Brunch on the Lower East Side: Open House for Midtown Workmen's Circle Jewish Cultural Sunday School

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Janie Johnston, Program Director with Housing Partnership Development Corporation.

NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.





TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Assembly members Robert Carroll and Jo Anne Simon, along with school officials and community members, rally to prevent closure of school-based health centers, Brooklyn New School and Brooklyn School for Collaborative Studies, 610 Henry St., Brooklyn.

11 a.m. – State Sen. Michael Gianaris holds a press conference to call for the passage of his legislation that would reform pretrial detention in New York by eliminating the option of bail, 29-76 Northern Blvd., Queens.

11 a.m. – Rep. Carolyn Maloney is joined by Girl Scouts from across New York City and Girl Scouts of Greater New York CEO Meridith Maskara to make an announcement about efforts to establish a Smithsonian museum dedicated to American women’s history, “Fearless Girl” statue, Manhattan.

11:30 a.m. – Officials from the New York City Housing Development Corp., City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development join project partners to celebrate the rehabilitation and preservation of Elbee Gardens, 1950 Clove Road, Staten Island.

12 p.m. – New York City Police Athletic League Luncheon features Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Mutual of America, 320 Park Ave., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at Civic Hall’s Reboot Citizen Engagement event, 118 W. 22nd St., 12th floor, Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, City & State Editor-at-Large Gerson Borrero and Curtis Sliwa, NY1.

7:30 p.m. – Black Lives Matter NYC and Agunda Okeyo present a Second Annual Night of Levity for Black Lives, with partial proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter NYC, Caroline’s on Broadway, 1626 Broadway, Manhattan.

* POINT OF INTEREST: St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Harlem, its school and a nearby lot were sold to a developer for $6 million in 2012. Our Lady of Vilnius Church, by the Holland Tunnel entrance, was sold for $13 million in 2013 and was flipped a year later for more than $18 million. And the Church of St. Vincent de Paul and two other parish properties in Chelsea were sold to a hotelier for $50.4 million last year, via the New York Times.