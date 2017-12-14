FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz reports which gala featured U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, which nonprofit deployed a “Christmas explosion,” which one knows its way around New York City funding and which new study details obstacles to mental health treatment in Long Island.

* States that depend the most on the tax deductions that would be capped or eliminated under Congress’ tax reform plan are broke, which could allow public sector unions to attack out-of-state Republican lawmakers, Nicole Gelinas writes in City & State.

TOP NEWS:

* A new survey of New York City nonprofits by the Human Services Council states that the state inadequately funds services and effectively forces providers to take out loans in order to cover costs while they wait for payments,the Daily News reports.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy reports on the top-earning fundraisers at national nonprofits with more than $35 million in private support, revealing an average annual total compensation of $270,000.

* A federal judge in Brooklyn gave preliminary approval to a class-action settlement in which New York City agreed to pay $5 million to 470 people who were put in solitary confinement on Rikers Island, The New York Times reports.

* De Blasio said Tuesday he didn’t preapprove a program funded by New York City that gives criminal suspects $15 Dunkin’ Donuts gift cards for taking a survey about their courtroom experiences, the New York Post writes.

* More news below …

************

Look Beyond the Numbers – Not all Technology Partners are Created Equal

Fully integrated systems, need-specific configurations, and proper training should be expected from your software investment. T3 Information Systems delivers just that. A subsidiary of Tate & Tryon CPAs, T3 has assisted nonprofits with selection and implementation of customized systems for 25 years. Nationally recognized and an award-winning Microsoft Dynamics Partner, T3 Information Systems is ready to help you Unleash Your Nonprofit’s Business Potential today.

************

* The state Board of Regents voted to recommend a statewide increase in financial assistance for the 2018-19 school year of $1.6 billion, which is down substantially from the $2.1 billion increase recommended last year, Newsday reports.

* Critics of a New York City plan to construct affordable housing on the site of the Elizabeth Street Garden have not given up on saving the green space, including a rally at City Hall that attracted a slate of elected officials and 100 protesters, Architectural Digest reports.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

IN DEPTH:

* De Blasio’s plan to use eminent domain to buy and convert homeless shelters known as “cluster sites” into affordable housing only raises the specter of future seizures of private property as the new-shelter effort continues to falter, the New York Post argues.

* Direct service workers need a pay raise from the state as a staffing shortage looms for nonprofits that cater to people with mental and developmental disabilities, writes The Journal News.

* The price of Bitcoin continues to reach new heights, The Fundraising Authority writes about whether nonprofits should accept donations made with the digital currency, an increasingly popular idea among many organizations.

* As end of the year fundraising campaigns get underway, it’s important for nonprofit professionals to honestly assess the performance of an organization — and confront colleagues who deny reality, NonProfit Pro reports.

* Nonprofit Pro offers 10 tips on how to maximize fundraising efforts at end of the year, including how to develop a narrative arc that resonates with donors as well how to simplify the whole process.

************

Join NYN Media for Nonprofit BoardCon on January 24th at the Museum of Jewish Heritage for a day of informational session on the collaboration between boards and staff. We will have executive leaders of New York’s nonprofits and board members engage in lively discussions ranging from: Responsibilities, Governance, Diversity, Recruitment and Retention and more. For more details and ticketing please click here.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The national opioid crisis has forced tens of thousands of children from their families because drug-addicted parents have died or abandoned them, or authorities have removed the children from their homes, ABC news reports.

* A proposed 40 percent increase in postal rates has sparked outrage among nonprofits concerned about how the hike will hurt their bottom line, and it could result in an “exodus from mail,” The NonProfit Times reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Devaney Brown, deputy chief of staff and director of community and economic development for New York City Councilman Donovan Richards ... to Buffalo Comptroller Mark J.F. Schroeder … and to Amy Slattery, legislative and budget director for New York City Councilman Mark Levine.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Dec. 14 - 2017 Live Webinar: Activate Your Board’s Fundraising Potential

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/24kb9r/112779080 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

KICKER: “When we see someone believing in something we are confident is false, we need to suspect some emotional block is at play author.” – author Gleb Tsipursky, via NonProfit Pro.