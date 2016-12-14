Editor’s Note: Enter for your chance to win registration to one of our upcoming conferences or a $50 Amazon gift card by completing this survey about NYN Media’s news coverage, career listings and events. Thank you in advance for helping us set priorities moving forward.

State orders monitor for New York City’s child welfare agency: The state has ordered New York City to install an independent monitor to review the city’s troubled child welfare agency, the latest fallout from the recent deaths of children who had been the subjects of abuse reports to the agency, the New York Times reports.

ACS botched Zymere Perkins probe, could have saved him: Administration for Children’s Services staffers ignored glaring signs of abuse by Zymere’s mother, Geraldine Perkins, and her boyfriend, Rysheim Smith, while investigating five separate complaints between June 2010 through this past April, the state’s Office of Children and Family Services said in a 27-page report, the New York Post reports.

City puts up homeless families for 600 dollars per night at Times Square hotels: The Daily News writes thatas Mayor de Blasio struggles to stem the rising tide of homelessness, his team has increasingly relied on commercial hotels to keep people off the streets, which is now averaging a total of 400,000 dollars per night citywide, according to a report [PDF] by city Comptroller Scott Stringer.

New York City’s income inequality worsens under watch of ‘tale of two cities’ de Blasio: The report by the conservative-leaning Manhattan Institute, finds that earned income inequality in the city is driven largely by sky-high wages in the financial sector, which employs 4 percent of the labor force but accounts for 19 percent of city wages, the Daily News reports.

The art of suggested donation amounts: Researchers discovered that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach for nonprofits between setting relatively high suggested donations and setting them lower that captures the benefits of both approaches, the Wall Street Journal writes.

Tenants, advocates, community leaders and council members call on Mayor de Blasio to protect tenants from unjust evictions, pass Right To Counsel Bill: The Right to Counsel Coalition held a rally at City Hall with over 100 tenants, advocates, and community members to urge Mayor Bill de Blasio to make sure low-income tenants facing eviction have the right to legal representation, according to a press release.

BCF announces grants to Brooklyn nonprofits serving youth, girls of color: Brooklyn Community Foundation announced 1.9 million dollars in new grants through its Invest in Youth initiative, bringing the Foundation’s total funding for youth-serving nonprofits in Brooklyn to 2.3 million dollars in 2016, Brooklyn Reader writes.

For tenants in housing court, study finds 'navigators' can be good alternatives to lawyers: A recent study points to the success of court navigators who can't argue cases, but are trained to help tenants fill out paperwork and understand proceedings, WNYC reports. The most intensive navigators, provided by the nonprofit group University Settlement, were highly successful at preventing evictions, the study found.

TRUMP TRANSITION - Trump wants to deport millions of immigrants - here’s one way to slow him down: California could become the second state to help fund legal assistance for immigrants facing deportation, following an approach first implemented in New York, Mother Jones reports.

TRUMP TRANSITION - Tech employees vow not to help Trump surveil Muslims: More than 200 employees of technology companies including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Twitter Inc and Salesforce have pledged to not help President-elect Donald Trump’s administration build a data registry to track people based on their religion or assist in mass deportations, Reuters writes.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Over 120 protesters ask Artis nonprofit to clarify “organization’s position by signing onto BDS”: Protesters marched to the offices of Artis, a New York-based arts nonprofit that organizes trips for arts professionals to Israel, demanding the group demonstrate they’re not part of a larger movement to normalize the occupation of Palestinian lands, Hyperallergic writes.

New York’s ISE Cultural Foundation to close its doors: New York’s ISE Cultural Foundation - a nonprofit organization established in 1984 to promote emerging and under-represented artists and curators - has announced that it will shutter its doors permanently on December 31, Artforum reports.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Twenty-one and in high school: While other schools adopt different strategies to keep students in class, Bronx Arena is betting on close relationships and a personalized academic program to get the job done, the Hechinger Report writes.

Citing scandal, DiNapoli nudges Cuomo on reform: State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, urging his fellow Democrat and frequent critic to support a variety of changes that would give the comptroller more oversight of some state contracting procedures and hold quasi-public nonprofits to the same rules, Gannett writes.

NYN BUZZ





CAREER MOVES: Ian Shrank, legal advisor and author, joins Breaking Ground board:

Breaking Ground, New York City’s largest supportive housing developer and manager, announced that Ian Shrank has joined the organization’s board of directors. A former partner at the law firms of Allen & Overy LLP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Mr. Shrank serves on the board for the Hebrew Free Loan Society, The Pingry School in New Jersey, and the Bronx-based Per Scholas. He has worked as a senior legal advisor for nonprofits such as Single Stop USA, Inc. and as a Senior Vice President and General Counsel for MCIC Vermont, Inc. (the largest hospital-based medical malpractice captive insurance company in the country).

Berkshire Taconic Announces First Round of 2017 Deadlines for Columbia County:

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation announced the first round of deadlines for competitive grants in 2017. Regional nonprofits, students and schools are invited to apply for funding during the winter grants cycle from January through March. The Fund for Columbia County awards grants to help Columbia County organizations provide programs and services in the arts and culture, education, environment, and health and human services. For the 2017 grant cycle, the fund will prioritize projects that involve two or more nonprofit a/o governmental organizations working in collaboration to maximize services and better serve Columbia County residents. Applications are due Feb. 15. The application process for all grants is online at www.berkshiretaconic.org/SearchGrants. The application process for all scholarships is online at www.berkshiretaconic.org/SearchScholarships.

FPWA hosts “Miracle on Broad Street” to distribute more than 25,000 gifts this holiday season:

FPWA operates one of the largest toy drives in New York City, and this year they have committed to distributing at least 25,000 gifts, an enhancement of previous year’s efforts by more than 60 percent, to children and teens across New York City. In order to ensure the delivery of these gifts, FPWA is hosting a three-day volunteer event called Miracle on Broad Street at its office in lower Manhattan located at 40 Broad St. NYC. The volunteer-driven event leverages volunteers to organize and help pack more than 25,000 gifts to children and teens supported by FPWA’s network of member agencies across New York City. Miracle on Broad Street is the cornerstone event of FPWA’s Lift Up NYC campaign, which launched in October this year, and seeks to harnesses NYC’s community spirit to lend a helping hand and give all New Yorkers the opportunity to rise. Each year, FPWA receives more than 50,000 requests for gifts for children as old as 16.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Foster Family Trainer, Abbott House

The Foster Family Trainer is responsible for conducting the appropriate MAPP trainings for the Westchester County DSS Foster Parent Training and Certification Program. In addition to providing the training the Foster Family Trainer’s duties include holding the Orientation, scheduling the training clusters and completing the homestudy. The Foster Family Trainer position requires excellent assessment, writing and oral skills. This employee must show a comprehensive understanding of the child welfare system of New York State, specifically Westchester County.

MSW Caseworker, MercyFirst

The Caseworker II will manage a caseload of approximately 6-8 cases in our Therapeutic Family Foster Care Program. This specialized program serves our most vulnerable children with medical and/or psychological difficulties.The goal of this program is stability in a non-hospitalized setting. Provide clients and families with all needed services within the Agency or in the community. Provide much needed emotional support to caretakers. Make home visits, school contacts, and, if needed, hospital admission/visitation. Input and submit progress notes. Participate in “Family Night” activities. Communicate effectively with internal staff and NYC agency regarding cases through established Agency policies and procedures. Observe all HIPAA regulations. Accepting, affirming and non-judgmental approach toward LGBTQ youth and staff is required.

Director of Information Services and Technology, Little Flower Children & Family Services of New York

The Director is responsible for the management and direct supervision of the agency’s information systems through strategic oversight, planning and review. Responsibilities of oversight include Information Technology and Information Services. Incumbent is responsible to analyze the agency’s systems information requirements, determine how to best meet them, and manage the development of programs to fulfill those requirements.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* The New York City Council is rushing through a package of bills driven by lawmakers’ frustrations with the city’s campaign finance system and its rigorous reporting system, which is raising eyebrows, Gotham Gazette reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made it his mission to complete the Second Avenue subway by New Year’s Eve, and some believe the unusual level of involvement for a governor seems aimed at promoting his image, the Times reports.

* State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said he was in the Capitol to do the “people’s business” and offered little new information about whether there would be a special legislative session, the Times Union reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Recent galas and events: (view photos):

New Alternatives for Children

Real Estate and Construction Industries Dinner Dance Gathers Moguls to the Hyatt: The 47th Real Estate and Construction Industries Dinner Dance was held at the Hyatt hotel on Saturday December 10, 2016, according to the Jewish Voice. The event raised funds for the world-class research and compassionate patient care at National Jewish Health, the largest respiratory hospital in the nation.

Upcoming galas and events:

Dec. 16 -- CityLaw Breakfast features HRA/DSS Commissioner Steven Banks

Dec. 18 -- Museum of Jewish Heritage hosts Latkepalooza

Dec. 21 -- Care for the Homeless and Urban Pathways will hold a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day program at the Drisha Institute for Jewish Education

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.com with the subject line "Recent Galas and Events." To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Interactive map reveals the income gap that divides NYC’s richest and poorest: GIS software company Esri has created a series of interactive maps that visualize the wealth divide in NYC and across the country, revealing where the richest and poorest live and the new economic divisions that are forming in our major metropolitan areas, 6sqft writes.

NYCHA stops discriminating against New Yorkers with criminal records: NYCHA in 2013 started a pilot program letting people with convictions move back in with their families, allowing participants to get case management, job training, and other support, the Village Voice writes. To date, 91 people have joined the program, none of whom have been convicted of a new crime or gone back to prison, according to the Vera Institute, one of the nonprofits running the program.

NYN EVENTS

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11:30 a.m. - Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal and others rally to demand that New York State act to end unsafe practices by substance abuse programs perpetuating homelessness among vulnerable New Yorkers, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

1 p.m. - The City Council Committee on Governmental Operations holds a public meeting, 250 Broadway, 16th floor committee room, Manhattan.

1 p.m. - The City Council Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries and International Intergroup Relations and the Subcommittee on Libraries holds a public oversight hearing on the NYPL Schwarzman Building and Midtown Campus Plans, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

2:20 p.m. - Assemblyman Michael Blake, Linda Gibbs of Bloomberg Associates and others meet to discuss infrastructure and impact of My Brother’s Keeper program, Eisenhower Executive Office Building, 1650 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington DC.

6:30 p.m. – Criminologist and criminal justice expert Michael White discusses his book, “Stop and Frisk: The Use and Abuse of a Controversial Policing Tactic,” Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St., Brooklyn.

