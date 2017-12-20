FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz features reveals the new board members at Lutheran Social Services of New York, details on some Christmas cheer for the children of the formerly incarcerated, and a new report examining underemployment in New York City.

* Nonprofit leaders from across the state write in NYN Media about lessons learned in 2017 as well as what they see are the big issues facing New York nonprofits in the upcoming year – taxes, fundraising and more.

TOP NEWS:

* Gay seniors have become a new weapon in the ongoing battle over the Elizabeth Street Garden in Manhattan, with elected leaders leveraging their support in the effort to convert the community garden into housing, The Villager reports.

* A new state law will allow charities throughout New York to sell raffle tickets online and accept credit card payments, a year after a similar bill was vetoed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gannett's Albany bureau reports.

* Nearly two years after Ithaca published a plan to combat the opioid epidemic, the Tompkins County Legislature has begun discussing the establishment of a facility where heroin users could inject themselves under medical supervision, the Ithaca Journal reports.

* Child abuse survivors and activists are pushing for state Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan to meet with them to discuss a bill that would make it easier for abuse victims to bring cases as adults, the Daily News reports.

* More news below …

************

Too busy to attend in-person or real-time online continuing education events? NYU Silver School of Social Work offers a wide range of web-based, self-study continuing education programming for Social Workers and Mental Health Professionals. Choose from 14 compelling NYSED- and ACE-approved courses you can take on your own schedule, each at a cost of $25 or less per CE contact hour. Learn more about NYU Silver's online CE programs and register here.

************

* The New York City Council approved two bills requiring changes to interactions between police officers and those they stop on the street, measures that both both criminal justice reform groups and the city’s largest officers union opposed, The New York Times reports.

* NY1 reports that about one in three women in New York experiences sexual harassment, according to a new poll which also found that wealthier and more educated women experience more harassment.

************

Look Beyond the Numbers – Not all Technology Partners are Created Equal

Fully integrated systems, need-specific configurations, and proper training should be expected from your software investment. T3 Information Systemsdelivers just that. A subsidiary of Tate & Tryon CPAs, T3 has assisted nonprofits with selection and implementation of customized systems for 25 years. Nationally recognized and an award-winning Microsoft Dynamics Partner, T3 Information Systems is ready to help you Unleash Your Nonprofit’s Business Potential today.

************

IN DEPTH:

* A first-of-its-kind data analysis examines how demographics, geography and other factors influence donors, including a finding that the share of Americans who give to charities has declined in recent years, The Chronicle of Philanthropy reports.

* Infographics can show rather than tell donors how giving results in outcomes, writes NonProfit Hub, which includes tips on incorporating effective visuals in fundraising and other outreach.

* A nonprofit that teaches immigrant women how to bake and then assists them in their job searches is just one way that East Harlem has its own take on the holiday market, the Times reports.

* Different outreach to subgroups of donors can help a nonprofit maximize its fundraising, but only if the right methodologies are used to target supporters, DonorVoice founder Kevin Schulman writes in NonProfit Pro.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The imminent enactment of the Republican tax bill has caused a scramble among the IRS, accountants and taxpayers over how to adhere to the new provisions in the tax code, Politico reports.

* A surge in visa denials is just one way that the Trump administration has curtailed legal immigration without passing new legislation or constructing a border wall, the Times reports.

* The national #MeToo movement has overlooked low-wage women of color who face sexual exploitation and barriers to speaking out, such as poverty, race and immigration status, Vox reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Ellyn Canfield, deputy director for the New York City Mayor’s Office of Special Projects and Community Events.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 24 – Second Annual NYN Media BoardCon

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/24l4wr/114289036 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

KICKER: “Women of color in particular face a redoubling of the risk of being disbelieved if you bring a complaint. They may be less likely to be seen as, for the lack of a better phrase, ‘ideal victims.’” - Emily Martin, vice president for workplace justice at the National Women’s Law Center, via Vox