* The Carnegie Corporation, Robin Hood Foundation and city-affiliated foundations talk about the work by the de Blasio administration to advance the city’s goals using philanthropy.

* Ruth Lowenkron, the director of the Disability Justice program at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, writes that the nonprofit community needs to continue to stand up for the rights of the disabled.

City & State and NYN Media decided to highlight several of the best ideas put forth, promoted or passed in 2016. Our focus was mostly on ideas impacting New York City or New York state, but we landed on six that address unique concerns facing our society.





TOP NEWS:

* So long as high staff turnover remains a reality, nonprofits are well-advised to proactively sandbag against the myriad problems staff turnover presents in grantseeking, according to the NonProfit Times.

* The American Bar Association and four lawyers who thought they qualified for the public service loan-forgiveness - available to employees of governmental organizations, nonprofits and other groups who hold “qualifying” public service jobs - sued the Department of Education after being told their jobs didn’t qualify them for loan forgiveness, according to the New York Times.

* A nonprofit nursing home in Brooklyn filed a lawsuit against its new owner, alleging that the Allure Group lied about keeping the facility as a nursing home so that it could win bidding on the property and then work to flip it to a developer for a profit, the New York Law Journal writes.

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed an amicus brief supporting the city in an ongoing lawsuit over data collected by the municipal ID card program, arguing in part that publicly releasing information obtained through the program will put thousands of people at risk of identity theft and hate crimes, Politico New York writes.

* Consulting firm BDO released a winter newsletter that includes columns on what nonprofits will face next year including how tax laws affect charitable giving, IRS issues, and financial reporting.

* Politifact determined Staten Island State Assemblyman Ron Castorina Jr.’s claim that, "It is more difficult to obtain a Costco membership than it is to get a NYC Municipal ID" was untrue.

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* Two recent fundraising pitches featuring the incoming first family were meant to benefit charities, but they also raised questions among ethics experts that the Trumps might be inappropriately selling access, the New York Times reports.

* President-elect Donald Trump is saying he'll pay out the 25-million dollar settlement reached last month in fraud cases in New York and California involving his now defunct for-profit Trump University before he is inaugurated, the Daily News reports.

* New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is calling on President Barack Obama to dismantle the infrastructure of a now defunct Bush-era registry he fears could be resurrected to help track Muslims in the U.S., the Daily News writes.





IN DEPTH:

* The low-key Pinkerton Foundation boasts a nine-figure endowment and annual grantmaking of around 35 million dollars with a preference for supporting direct-service, community-based programs for children, youth and families in economically disadvantaged areas in New York City, Inside Philanthropy writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Wall Street Journal writes about what what makes the annual New York Cares Coat Drive - which relies almost entirely on volunteer labor to redistribute more than 2 million dollars in used and new coats - so successful.

* Doug Wirth, President and CEO of Amida Care, writes in a column that without a stable place to live, people with HIV/AIDS suffer from worse mental and physical health, with higher viral loads than their peers.

* Tenant organizers with the social justice nonprofit Fifth Avenue Committee say the plight of poor living conditions in Gowanus has been too common in the wake of a 2003 rezoning that allowed the construction of taller market-rate buildings, encouraging landlords to push out rent-regulated tenants in existing properties, DNAinfo writes.

* Jeff Foreman, policy director at Care for the Homeless, and Nicole Bramstedt, policy director at Urban Pathways, write in Gotham Gazette that today advocacy and social justice organizations in cities across the country gather together to observe Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.

* Advocates for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities are calling for more state funding to give direct care workers better pay, WHAM Rochester reports. The efforts, organized by the #bFair2DirectCare Coalition, aim to fill the gap of a growing worker shortage for not-for-profit agencies such as the Arc of Monroe.

NYN BUZZ:

* In 2016, the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy partnered with 1,842 volunteers who contributed over 7,000 service hours to the park. With the launch of new programs such as TIDES and Park Peers, the Conservancy expanded its already robust volunteer efforts. For six weeks in the fall, ten students between the ages of 14 and 17 participated in the first-ever iteration of Teens Interested in & Dedicated to Environmental Sciences.

* The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization working with the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives, today announced that over 900 insurance professionals attended its 10th annual Northeast Benefit Dinner on Dec. 14 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. More than 1.4 million dollars – a record amount for the Foundation’s New York gala event - was raised to support grants benefiting nonprofits located throughout the Northeastern U.S. Click here to see the grant recipients.

* The New York Foundling, a nonprofit organization that offers an integrated network of support services designed to empower disadvantaged children and families, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Bill Baccaglini, chief executive officer, will ring the Opening Bell.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Associate Executive Director for Adult Services, InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies

The InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies Inc. is seeking a highly qualified person for the Associate Executive Director of Adult Services. The position is responsible for assisting our member agencies on matters related to services to individuals with developmental disabilities that are funded by OPWDD and DOH. Regularly interacts with government officials at all levels; advocates for these issues and provides high level technical expertise to member agencies. In addition, this position is responsible for overseeing and managing IAC’s training program and all its components, as well as the annual conference.

Director of NAC’s Regional Permanency Center, New Alternatives for Children

New Alternatives for Children, Inc. (NAC) is seeking a Director with strong programmatic and administrative skills to design and implement its new Regional Permanency Center. This Center will deliver a range of interventions that are designed to prevent post adoptive/post guardianship dissolutions/disruptions; provide assistance to families so that children can be cared for in their own homes with their adoptive parents or legal guardians; and strengthen post adoptive/post guardianship families with the goal of avoiding foster care or other out-of-home placements.

Executive Assistant to Executive Director, SCAN New York

We are seeking dynamic, qualified Executive Assistant for SCAN’s Executive Director. This candidate produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text and data; conserves executive's time by reading, researching, and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; initiating telecommunications; helps maintains executive's appointment schedule by planning and scheduling meetings, conferences, teleconferences, and travel.

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* For the first time in a decade, New York state experienced a net population loss from 2015 to 2016 and even immigration into New York City didn’t offset the population losses upstate, the Times Union writes.

* New York City hit a grim milestone of being on track to have more than 1,000 overdose deaths from the opioid epidemic this year and it is a blaring alarm that should awaken all New Yorkers to a crisis that needs to be addressed, the Daily News writes.

* Individuals who can’t post bail while awaiting trial don’t just lose their freedom, they often lose their homes and jobs, even if ultimately acquitted of a crime, Karen Hinton writes in NY Slant.

RECENT GALAS AND EVENTS:

Fortune Society Holiday Party

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Dec. 21 - 5 p.m. -- Care for the Homeless and Urban Pathways will hold a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day program at the Drisha Institute for Jewish Education. 37 W 65th St Fl 5, Manhattan

Dec. 22 -- The Share Kindness Experience will feature Mayor Tom Tait of Anaheim, Ca. at Rockefeller Center to talk about building kind cities

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/gqfjm/40427688 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. - Basil Seggos, commissioner, New York state Department of Environmental Conservation, distributes toys, Trinity Alliance, 15 Trinity Place, Albany.

2 p.m. - New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Vicki Been and New York City Councilman Rafael Espinal announce a request for proposals to develop the Dinsmore-Chestnut site in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood with up to 200 units of affordable housing, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

5 p.m. - Care for the Homeless and Urban Pathways host a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day program to remember those who died this year without stable housing, Drisha Institute for Jewish Education, 37 W. 65th St., Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. - Assemblyman Blake attends Mid-Bronx Desperados Community Housing Corporation tree lighting, 1131 West Farms Road, Bronx.

7:30 p.m. - Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at the JCC in Manhattan’s “Person, Place, Thing with Randy Cohen” interview series, JCC in Manhattan, main auditorium, Amsterdam Avenue and W. 76th Street, Manhattan.

