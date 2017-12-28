FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* ACCESS NYC needs to include online applications for all benefit options in order to better help New Yorkers discover if they qualify for more than 30 New York City, state and federal benefits programs, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James writes in City & State.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz includes details on who got money to put special needs kids in the saddle in Saratoga County, a record-setting year for a Westchester nonprofit and how LGBT seniors received some Christmas cheer.

* Nonprofits that serve veterans, youth and refugees leveraged economic development to secure millions of dollars in funding from a statewide grant program where cities, universities and for-profit businesses were the big winners, NYN Media reports.

* The New York City Housing Authority knowingly placed hundreds of families into apartments that had previously tested positive for lead, resulting in high blood lead levels in some children, the Daily News reports.

* The New York City Administration for Children’s Services is targeting abuse cases involving children 3 years old or younger, a group that makes up 75 percent of children who die from abuse or neglect, the Staten Island Advance reports.

* Lawmakers in Albany want hotels to be upfront with guests about infestations, construction or picketing at hotels, and to provide refunds if guests want to cancel their stays, the Times Union reports.

* Juvenile justice advocates are cheering the Trump administration’s appointment of Caren Harp – the former head of a unit in New York City’s Family Court – as the new head of the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Juvenile Justice Information Exchange reports.

* New state laws will increase the state minimum wage to $11 per hour and give nearly all private sector employees paid time off to care for newborn children or seriously ill relatives, Newsday writes.

* New York City and two other cities are suing the U.S. Defense Department over its failure to give criminal records to the FBI that would prevent unqualified veterans from buying guns, such as the man who massacred 25 people in Texas two months ago, the Daily News reports.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy details 10 stories when nonprofit leaders thought outside the box to secure millions of dollars within a short time in support of their organizations’ mission.

* The Bail Bloc project will pay the bail of low-income inmates in New York City by allowing activists to donates their computing power to “mine” cryptocurrency on behalf of the Bronx Freedom Fund, Pacific Standard reports.

* Facebook began allowing online donations to 19 charities in 2013 and has now expanded to 750,000 organizations, but there is more than altruism at work, The New York Times reports, including company ambitions to maximize the time people spend on the platform.

* The Republican tax reform plan slashed a federal tax on alcohol, undermining public health efforts to reduce binge drinking at a time when deaths related to alcohol are on the rise, Vox reports.

* House Speaker Paul Ryan has yet to win Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s support for overhauling entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security next year, Politico reports.

* Illegal crossings along the U.S. southern border with Mexico are on the rise again and the Trump administration is considering separating parents and children when families are detained, revealing the limits of a deterrence policy, The Atlantic reports.

* The New Yorker features five ways that tech entrepreneurs are tackling the gender gap through apps such as a new hearing aid for men that amplifies female voices and a smart shoe insert that’s compatible with heels.

KICKER: “It felt like the Internet, vis a vis Facebook, had failed us in a major way. I wanted to give clicktivism a material effect on the world and enlist the help of our devices in activism,” Grayson Earle of Bail Bloc on raising money to pay bail for low-income inmates in New York City, via Pacific Standard