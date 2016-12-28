Editor’s Note: The NYN Daily will not run on Friday of this week or on Monday, Jan. 2.



FROM NYN MEDIA:

*Michelle Gadot of the Center for Comprehensive Health Practice writes for NYN Media that those working in smaller, community-based nonprofits are “struggling to come out of the shadows of larger organizations when it comes to capitalizing on charitable giving in the wake of President-elect Trump’s win.”

* Hope Goldstein, of the accounting, tax and advisory firm Marks Paneth LLP writes for NYN Media that their Nonprofit Leadership Pulse survey shows “organizations are not only now serving more clients than ever before, but they are also offering more services per client,” and long-term financial stability must be a top priority.





TOP NEWS:

*State Sen. Michael Gianaris is spearheading a request for a state probe into possible mismanagement of the nonprofit New York School of Urban Ministry – the Astoria-based Christian ministry that blindsided 30 tenants in its on-site dormitory with eviction notices just before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Queens Gazette reports.

* The Fund for Public Schools, the Department of Education’s nonprofit fundraising arm, has raised more than $26 million for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s education initiatives over the last year; the fundraising figure represents a dramatic increase over the year before Politico reports.

* Under a program for international entrepreneurs created this year by New York City’s Economic Development Corporation with the City University of New York, founders of start-up companies can obtain an 18-month United States visa to establish their businesses by working at one of CUNY’s campuses, The New York Times reports.

* Governor Cuomo announced on Tuesday that New York state has received $7.7 million in federal funding that will allow the state to fund 11 new programs and support 117 existing programs that help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, WROC reports.

* A new report by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law calls on states to mandate alternative sentences like drug treatment, probation or community service for low-level crimes and provides a blueprint for further reforms, The New York Times editorial board writes.

* Tina Luongo, attorney-in-charge of criminal practice at the Legal Aid Society, writes in the Daily News that Cuomo should intervene and bring an end to the NYPD’s discriminatory enforcement of a statute by signing a gravity knife reform bill.

* De Blasio may be preparing to offer New York City cops an overly generous contract in order to buy back their support after implementing policies that officers dislike, such as the body camera program, the Post writes.

* Education leaders need to find a new funding source to keep up the momentum built with a partnership between the University at Buffalo and Buffalo Public Schools promoting the participation of minority and female students in traditionally male fields, The Buffalo News writes.

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* If Donald J. Trump decides to gut the basic guarantee of Medicare and revamp its structure so that it hurts older and sicker people, Democrats must and will push back hard, Gene B. Sperling writes in an opinion piece for The New York Times.





IN DEPTH:

* Little is known about the broader impact of charter elementary and middle school education on a student’s college prospects and how charter students compare with people who attended regular schools when it comes to longer-term education goals, like getting into college, attending good colleges and completing a college degree, City Limits reports.

* Laws and programs designed to benefit vulnerable groups, such as the disabled or people of color, often end up benefiting all of society, writes Angela Glover Blackwell in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* As industry leaders continue to seek creative ways to attack the staffing issue, some senior living organizations are turning to ReServe, a nonprofit based in New York City that matches professionals 55 and older, dubbed “ReServists,” with organizations that need their expertise, Senior Housing News reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* EAC Network, a nonprofit social service agency that empowers, assists, and cares for over 71,000 individuals across Long Island and New York City received a grant of $5,000 from Nassau County Bar Association’s WE CARE Fund for its Nassau Supervised Visitation program. WE CARE Fund’s grant will assist EAC Network’s Visit Specialists like Jessica Lardizzone, who works with pre-adolescent and adolescent girls who have experienced trauma to rebuild relationships between parents and their children. To learn more about Nassau Supervised Visitation, click here.

NYN CAREERS

Associate Executive Director for Adult Services, InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies

The InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies Inc. is seeking a highly qualified person for the Associate Executive Director of Adult Services. The position is responsible for assisting our member agencies on matters related to services to individuals with developmental disabilities that are funded by OPWDD and DOH. Regularly interacts with government officials at all levels; advocates for these issues and provides high level technical expertise to member agencies. In addition, this position is responsible for overseeing and managing IAC’s training program and all its components, as well as the annual conference.





Director of NAC’s Regional Permanency Center, New Alternatives for Children

New Alternatives for Children, Inc. (NAC) is seeking a Director with strong programmatic and administrative skills to design and implement its new Regional Permanency Center. This Center will deliver a range of interventions that are designed to prevent post adoptive/post guardianship dissolutions/disruptions; provide assistance to families so that children can be cared for in their own homes with their adoptive parents or legal guardians; and strengthen post adoptive/post guardianship families with the goal of avoiding foster care or other out-of-home placements.





Executive Assistant to Executive Director, SCAN New York

We are seeking dynamic, qualified Executive Assistant for SCAN’s Executive Director. This candidate produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text and data; conserves executive's time by reading, researching, and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; initiating telecommunications; helps maintains executive's appointment schedule by planning and scheduling meetings, conferences, teleconferences, and travel.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* A state oversight panel approved more than $227 million in funding for repairs to a sprawling New York City Housing Authority development in Queens that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy, the Daily News writes.

* State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia finds herself caught in the center of the region’s latest political controversy, with a growing chorus of citizens and public officials calling on her to remove Paladino from the Buffalo School Board, The Buffalo News writes.

* Cuomo is planning a subterranean soiree to celebrate the opening of the Second Avenue subway station that will be hosted by city organizations thrilled the new line is about to roll but had nothing to do with the project or the party, the Daily News writes.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

* Jan. 5 -- Queens residents are invited to attend a special educational meeting, “Understanding Dementia for Caregivers” hosted by CaringKind, NYC’s leading experts in Alzheimer’s and dementia care for more than three decades.

NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

TODAY'S GOVERNMENT SKED:

3:30 p.m. – State Sen. Bill Perkins hosts an annual Kwanzaa community celebration, New York Public Library – Harlem branch, 9 West 124th St., Harlem.



4 p.m. – Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner will join members of the local Jewish community to light the menorah in Clinton Square in celebration of Hanukkah, Clinton Square, corner of South Clinton Street and West Genesee Street, Syracuse.



7:30 p.m. – The Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Maulana Karenga, creator of Kwanzaa, hold candlelighting ceremony, National Action Network House of Justice, 106 W. 145th St., Manhattan.

8:30 p.m. – Mayor de Blasio delivers remarks at Jewish Institute of Queens 5th Annual Dinner, Royal Elite Palace, 6902 Garfield Ave., Queens.

