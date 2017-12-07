FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* NYN Media’s 2017 TechCon brought more than 100 nonprofit leaders together at an all-day event on Tuesday in lower Manhattan. Those who missed the event can still watch the panels via archived livestreams outlined here.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz features details on a nonprofit suing President Donald Trump over CFPB appointment and a new study from the New York City Independent Budget Office examining the achievement gap in public schools.

* Christine Quinn, the president and CEO of Win and former New York City Council speaker, dropped by the New York Slant podcast for a discussionabout the DNC, the impact of the GOP congressional tax bill and the attempts to unify state Senate Democrats.

TOP NEWS:

* NYCHA Chairwoman Shola Olatoye faced grilling from the City Council about why the housing authority had failed to notify residents that lead paint inspections had ceased for several years, reports The New York Times.

* New York City officials announced an expansion of a school integration program days before a City Council hearing will examine why city schools remains some of the most racially segregated in the country, reports Chalkbeat.

* A New York City Department of Homeless Services employee has been accused of forcibly touching at least two women on four different occasions with two of them reportedly occurring at the Auburn Family Shelter in Brooklyn,the New York Post Reports.

* New York City has hit the lowest number of major crimes since the 1950s and is on track to be the safest it has ever been in more than a half century, with record reductions in most crimes except for rapes, which saw an increase compared to last year, the Observer reports.

* A report by the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board suggests its relationship with the NYPD has become strained, even as the board has sought in recent years to find a measure of common ground on disciplining officers for misconduct, the Times writes.

* A coalition of organizations known as United for Small Business NYC is advocating for the creation of a nonprofit commercial development fund to provide subsidized commercial space to small businesses, half of which are owned by immigrants, City Limits reports.

* Access to free legal services can lead to reduced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse among military veterans, concludes a study of veterans in Connecticut and New York City, WNPR reports.

* Free family therapy from Brooklyn Community Services helped a struggling single mother in East New York and her son manage the friction that accompanies health problems, poverty and inevitable mother-son friction, the Times reports.

* Nonprofit The Arc of Dutchess hosted state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who spoke about NY ABLE, a state program that allows the disabled to save money without jeopardizing social service benefits such as Medicaid, Poughkeepsie Journal reports.

* An effort to construct a Nepalese community center in Queens has stalled because donors have yet to make good on nearly $1.5 million in pledged donations three months after the Ridgewood Nepalese Society received the commitments, Voices of New York reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Behavior science research can inform nonprofits on how best to target donors, whether that’s through “normalizing” contributions from company employees by leveraging the endorsement of their CEO or other strategies, writes The NonProfit Times.

* Nonprofit hospitals need to be proactive in demonstrating their value to local communities or else they could become targets of political efforts that have already undermined the tax exemptions given to universities, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* A lawsuit in California alleging age discrimination at an art nonprofit could have repercussions in New York City, where many cultural nonprofits have aging creative directors, Variety reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* No New Yorkers will serve on the conference committee that will write the compromise tax reform bill in Congress – even though Republican Rep. Tom Reed and Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins both sit on the Ways and Means Committee, The Buffalo News writes.

* A new study from Cornell University states that people with disabilities were 48 percent more likely to be arrested by the age of 28 with disabled African-Americans arrested at even higher rates, reports the International Business Times.

************

KICKER: “If we want better policy conversations on immigration, or any social issue, we need to use an instruction manual and assemble our communications strategy in an orderly fashion. Only then can we understand how the opposition is driving the discourse and what we can do to change direction.” – Susan Nall Bales, founder and board chair of the FrameWorks Institute, via Nonprofit Quarterly.