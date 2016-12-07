Editor’s Note: Help us plan NYN Media’s future events, podcasts and overall coverage of the New York nonprofit sector by completing this survey. You’ll also be entered for a chance to win a 50 dollar Amazon gift card or free registration for you and a colleague to one of our upcoming informative conferences. Thank you in advance. The survey will be open through the end of the year.

TOP NEWS



Advocates say ACS is 'running scared' in the wake of horrifying child abuse cases: Administration for Children's Services filings to remove children from their homes leapt more than 50 percent from September to October, the first full month after the death of a six-year-old child drew harsh scrutiny for the agency's handling of child abuse investigations, Gothamist reports. According to data from ACS, the city filed 1,322 petitions for removal in NYC Family Court in October, up from 853 in September.

More than six million dollars in grants announced by NY's community foundation: The New York Community Trust is spending 6.2 million dollars to help 50 nonprofits across the city, bringing this year’s total to nearly 47 million dollar given through The Trust’s competitive grants program, the organization announced. The grants will go across a variety of sectors, that include fixing Access-a-Ride, improving health and education, improving the nonprofit sector and youth development.

City’s homeless shelters reach record-high population numbers: The population of the city’s homeless shelters has hit a record high: 60,686 families and single people with nowhere to live. The number continues to rise under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure, the Post writes.

Troubled shelter has to clean up act or lose contract, city says: DNAinfo reports that a troubled Greenpoint shelter run by nonprofit Home/Life Services Inc is rolling out a series of improvements in the next few weeks in a last ditch effort to save its beleaguered relationship with neighbors and avoid losing its city contract, officials said.

New York State ranked first nationwide in nonprofit jobs and organizations: New York state ranked first nationwide in nonprofit jobs and organizations, with nearly 1.3 million employees and more than 31,000 organizations in 2012, according to a report by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. The jobs comprised more than 18 percent of all private sector employment in the state. Nonprofit groups in New York showed employment growth of 5.6 percent from 2007 to 2012.

Trump's 'absurd' pick For HUD secretary will have deep impact on NYC public housing: Mayor de Blasio predicted that the appointment of Dr. Ben Carson as head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development will prove one of the most impactful Trump administration appointments for New York City, according to Gothamist. Not only does NYC have the largest housing authority in the country, serving more than half-a-million residents, but the city estimates that more than 85 percent of its Housing Preservation and Development budget comes from the federal government.

First statewide giving day for New York, #NYGivesDay 2016, brings in over 11 million dollars in donations and gifts: With the total number of proceeds counted, the New York Council of Nonprofits and United Way of New York State announced that New York Gives Day, held Nov. 29, involved over 900 nonprofits working together to raise over 11 million dollars in donations and gifts from more than 2,900 donors.

Mentally ill, on their own: The state needs to do more to ensure that developmentally disabled people are afforded the opportunity to live independently without simply being pushed out the door of group living settings, as too often they then fall through the cracks, the Times Union writes in an editorial.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Keeping arts money in New York: Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently signed into law legislation that prohibits the New York State Council on the Arts from awarding arts and cultural grants to organizations that are not incorporated as nonprofits within the state, according to the Staten Island Advance. The bill, by Assemblyman Matthew Titone and Sen. Andrew Lanza, also prohibits grant recipients from using grant funding received from NYSCA to fund arts programs outside of the state.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

CUNY students stage walkout to ask Chancellor to protect undocumented students: CUNY students are urging school leaders to help to protect undocumented immigrants under a Trump administration, NY1 reports. A small group staged a walkout from Guttman Community College to CUNY's Human Resources Office.

NYN BUZZ





Laura Granelli Gerde joins Family Service League’s board of directors:

Family Service League, a Long Island based nonprofit human service organization, announced the election of Laura Granelli Gerde to its Board of Directors. Gerde is a Partner with Jaspan Schlesinger, LLP, in Garden City, NY. She has 20 years of experience in Education and Municipal Law, providing both general and labor counsel services to public school districts and public libraries. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association and Nassau County Bar Association. Gerde has served on many boards, including the LI chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the NYS Association of School Attorneys, as well as being an active supporter of various social service organizations.

PSCH launches Suicide Prevention Training Programs:

PSCH is launching comprehensive Suicide Prevention Training Programs for public and private schools in New York City and Long Island region (Nassau and Suffolk counties). These training programs are part of the PSCH Community Awareness and Education initiative which provides training and workshop opportunities to support the development of community connection, inter-agency and internal collaboration, basic and advanced assessment and intervention skills. The workshops begin this month and are custom designed for community stakeholders, clinical or non-clinical staff, educators, families, students, and other concerned citizens.

New York City’s top science and math teachers honored with prestigious Sloan Awards:

The Fund for the City of New York announced the seven recipients of the eighth annual Sloan Awards for Excellence in Teaching Science and Mathematics. The awards recognize creative science and mathematics teachers in New York City public high schools who achieve superb outcomes and promote a love for science and mathematics, often inspiring students to pursue careers in science, math and other STEM fields. The seven winners, who were chosen from applications submitted by parents, students, teachers, and administrators throughout the five boroughs, will be honored tonight at a ceremony in the Great Hall at The Cooper Union at 5:30 PM. Each teacher will be awarded a prize of $5,000 and each school will receive $2,500 to strengthen their science or mathematics department.

NYN CAREERS

Article 31 Mental Health Clinic Supervisor, Abbott House

Abbott House, an innovative community-based social service organization based in Irvington, NY, is seeking a part-time Article 31 Mental Health Clinic Supervisor. Initially, the position will require up to 14 hours per week, with the possibility of expanded hours with program growth. The clinical supervisor is responsible for the day to day operations of the Article 31 Clinic including supervising a multi-disciplinary staff of clinicians. He or she will maintain the quality and effectiveness of services, ensuring compliance with federal, state and local regulations including departmental and state OMH policies and procedures. The clinic supervisor will maintain a small caseload.

Vice President of Family Foster Care, Saint Dominic's Home

As a key member of the management team, the Vice President of the Family Foster Care Program will manage all aspects of the Family Foster Care Program, including service delivery, staff development, foster home recruitment, facilities operations, budget development and allocations. The successful candidate will ensure that the Family Foster Care program meets and exceeds the regulatory standards of all pertinent governmental bodies and meets contract compliance related to the delivery of Family Foster Care services contracted by government agencies. The candidate will assume responsibility for the coordination of all Family Foster program components that includes the Intake, Home-finding, Adoption, Case Practice, and Therapeutic Foster Care as well as the financial and contractual components of the program.

Part Time Psychiatrist, The Bridge

The Bridge, an innovative and well respected mental health agency serving people with serious mental illness, substance abuse, co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders, and co-morbid medical conditions is seeking a Psychiatrist for a newly awarded Forensic Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team located in the Bronx. The Psychiatrist is a member of an interdisciplinary team that provides clinical services to seriously mentally ill clients who have history of multiple hospitalizations and non-compliance with traditional treatment.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* A legislative aide who has Asperger’s Syndrome endured so much humiliation working in New York City Councilman Vincent Gentile’s office – including decapitated teddy bears left on his desk – that he had to quit, a 10 million dollar lawsuit alleges, the Daily News reports.

* A new stopgap spending bill proposed by congressional Republicans sets aside only 7 million dollars to protect the president-elect at Trump Tower, even though city officials say the cost by Inauguration Day will be 35 million dollars, the Post reports.

* The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office and former NYPD officer Peter Liang have both reportedly dropped their respective appeals of Liang’s conviction in the 2014 fatal shooting of Akai Gurley in a Brooklyn housing project, the Post reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ





Recent galas and events:

Workmen’s Circle

Upcoming galas and events:

Dec. 8 -- The Asian American / Asian Research Institute's 15th Annual Gala

Dec. 12 -- Volunteers of America hosts 21st Annual Winter’s Eve Gala

Dec. 12 -- American Friends of Magen David Adom hosts NY gala

Dec. 18 -- Museum of Jewish Heritage hosts Latkepalooza!

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

New online map reveals wealth of underused land in NYC: The Municipal Art Society of New York has debuted an interactive mapping tool that uses public information to display thousands of city-owned and -leased parcels, according to The Architects Newspaper. Viewed as a whole, the maps reveal a hidden geography of underutilized assets that comprise a land area the size of Brooklyn.

This CEO abandoned a life of decadence to serve others: Entrepreneur interviews Charity Water founder and CEO Scott Harrison about growth, change and entrepreneurship. After growing up in a conservative, Christian home, Harrison rebelled and moved to New York City to become a nightlife promoter before deciding to turn his life around.

Western New York Land Conservancy aims to restore Niagara Gorge: The Star-Gazette writes that Empire Corps, a new program that consists of AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps VISTA members, to serve 16 communities across the state will receive $6.7 million over three years. The program is part of the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative, a $25 million initiative to help support community-driven, poverty reduction strategies that increase economic opportunity for all New Yorkers.

NYN EVENTS

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

12 p.m. – The CUNY Rising Alliance, Public Advocate Letitia James and other supporters call on de Blasio and Cuomo to fully fund the City University of New York, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

12:30 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer attends NY Housing Conference & NHC Conference and Awards Lunch, Sheraton Times Square, 811 Seventh Avenue, Metropolitan Ballroom, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – Advocates from Alliance for Quality Education, ALIGN-NY, Citizen Action of New York, Community Voices Heard, Make the Road Action, New York Communities for Change, Strong Economy for All, and VOCAL-NY rally at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York City office to call for him to bring the state Senate under the control of a Democratic majority, Cuomo's New York City office, ‎633 3rd Ave., Manhattan.

3:45 p.m. – New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina visits Flushing Avenue Residence with Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks and makes a literacy announcement, 1226 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Inside City Hall” features Vanity Fair writer Emily Jane Fox and the political rundown with Gerson Borrero and Curtis Sliwa, NY1.

