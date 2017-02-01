Editor’s note: Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

While there are many ways to leave a nonprofit, Michael Zisser, recently retired CEO of University Settlement and The Door summarizes a few of the most interesting features of leadership transition in an exclusive online-only column for NYN Media.





TOP NEWS:

* The Daily News writes that letting unauthorized immigrants in New York City get driver’s licenses would generate 9.6 million dollars in fees for the state’s coffers, boost car sales and lower insurance premiums, a new analysis by City Controller Scott Stringer found.

* Alain Kaloyeros, the former president and CEO of SUNY Polytechnic Institute, has filed a complaint against the school’s two nonprofit development arms demanding that they cover his legal bills as he fights state and federal corruption charges, the Times Union writes.

* The Human Services Council of New York announced the formation of a Value-Based Payment Commission to support New York State's shift to a value-based payment model for health and human services in the area of Medicaid, according to a press release.

* A citywide network of groups is feverishly working to finalize and submit a response to a new request for expressions of interest from the city to identify qualified groups that are interested in forming a community land trust, Next City reports.

* With the Trump administration, there will be scenarios no one can predict, but the most effective nonprofits will be the ones that listen best, David Karpf, an assistant professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University, writes in Nonprofit Quarterly.

* There are some key things you can do to ensure your monthly giving revenue is growing as quickly as possible for your organization, Angie Moore, a vice president of strategy & development at Eleventy Marketing Group, writes in NonProfit Pro.

* Troubled public high schools participating in the city’s costly Renewal Schools program managed better graduation rates last year, the Daily News reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing the right thing by pushing to treat charter and traditional schools equally, and de Blasio should stop denying charters public space and fair funding as charters continue to outperform traditional public schools, the Post writes in an editorial.

* Regent James Tallon will not seek another term on New York state’s education policymaking body, opening up an empty spot on the board and continuing the transformation of the 17-member group, Chalkbeat writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* After voting for President Donald Trump's nominees for defense secretary, homeland security secretary and for CIA director, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer made clear that he would oppose many of Trump's remaining Cabinet choices after facing protests outside his office and home, The Buffalo News writes.

* The Independent Budget Office has identified which education programs receive the largest shares of federal funding and could be affected by reduced federal funding, Chalkbeat reports.

* Cardinal Timothy Dolan in the Daily News expresses his concern about Trump’s executive order against Muslim immigrants and Cuomo’s push to codify Roe v. Wade and asks both of them to think of the morality of their decisions.

* The trustees of the City University of New York said Tuesday that they would take "any steps available under the law" on behalf of the university's undocumented students, Politico New York writes.





IN DEPTH:

* Organizations in the development sector can more systematically consider the implications of the environments in which they work, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

* To preserve opportunities and equity, city governments are working with worker-owned companies to create new paths to economic opportunity, Fast.CoExist writes. Also, see our coverage of how immigrants are helping to fuel the rise of worker co-ops.





THIS WEEK’S NYN MEDIA INSIGHTS PODCAST:

* We talk to David Nocenti, executive director of Union Settlement, who did some research into the wide range of reimbursements he was receiving from the New York City Department for the Aging to provide the same services across his senior centers; and to Cecilia Clarke of the Brooklyn Community Foundation, about her work restructuring the philanthropy as a community foundation and how community feedback helped informed their funding priorities and divestment decisions.

* Founder Ryan Baxter and Board Member Akil Bello of Promote Access to Specialized Schools NYC joined us to talk about how their volunteer nonprofit is working to increase the level of diversity at high schools like Stuyvesant and Bronx Science in a special Insights podcast.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Wall Street Journal spends a day with Katy Gaul-Stigge the chief executive of Goodwill NYNJ, who bases her executive wardrobe on clothing she finds at the nonprofits’ stores.

* The NY Funders Alliance, an association of grantmakers and philanthropic advisors that is based in Syracuse, hired Corinne L. Ribble as its new executive director, according to Business Journal News Network.

* The Eltona, Blue Sea Development’s first LEED Platinum building, had a lower rate of rent delinquency than other buildings in the company’s portfolio, DNAinfo writes.

NYN BUZZ:



* City & State magazine honored Judy Levine, Executive Director of Cause Effective, in its second annual 50 Over Fifty Awards, paying tribute to the “most distinguished public servants in New York City who have committed decades of their life to making the city a better place.” Levine has provided leadership and counsel to the city’s nonprofit community for more than 30 years, and is today one of the nation’s leading experts on energizing boards of directors and expanding nonprofit donor bases.





CAREER MOVES:

* ANDRUS President and CEO Bryan R. Murphy announced that Jason Honecker has joined the nonprofit as Chief Operating Officer. In this position, he will be both strategically and operationally responsible for day to day operations at ANDRUS. Honecker has over 17 years of operational experience and has held numerous positions such as Director of Education, National Director of Education, Executive Director and Vice President of Operations. Prior to joining ANDRUS, Honecker worked at a post-secondary school group serving as Group President. The organization serves over 13,000 students and 4,000 employees. In that position he had direct oversight of 12 campuses. In addition, in the three years prior to joining ANDRUS Honecker oversaw an organizational revenue and expense budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

* Cerebral Palsy of Westchester announced the appointment of two new Board Members, Lisa Gioffre Baird and David E. Fisher. Baird is the Senior Member of the Gioffre & Gioffre law firm, a firm formed by her grandfather and father. Before becoming the Senior Member, Lisa first became a third generation lawyer as an associate then a partner all at her family’s law firm. She received her law license in both New York and Connecticut, and maintains offices in both states. Fisher is a corporate partner in the New York office of Bryan Cave LLP, practicing in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and securities.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services announced funding for up to four Youth Clubhouses, one in each of the following areas: Queens County, Richmond County, Bronx County and Kings County. This RFP does not and will not allow for funding for Capital Projects. Interested organizations shall develop and implement a Youth Clubhouse for adolescents and/or young people, who have or are at-risk of a Substance Use Disorder. Community based organizations looking to develop and implement a Clubhouse must have a letter of support from the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The Clubhouse should be built upon elements of the International Center for Clubhouse Development Model and OASAS’s Recovery Centers. A letter of intent is due Feb. 8.

Peer Administrative Specialist, Service Program for Older People

The Service Program for Older People (SPOP), an innovative geriatric behavioral health agency, is seeking a full time Peer Administrative Specialist to support older people through our Intake process and provide Clinic administrative support. Competitive salary and generous fringe benefits package offered. Requirements are experience as a consumer in a mental health setting, High School diploma/GED, General office and computer proficiency. Geriatric experience, Bi-lingual Spanish preferred.





Senior Director of Fundraising in Queens, VISIONS

The Senior Director of Fundraising in Queens will plan and implement two fundraising special events in Queens including a major luncheon and one other event to be determined. The Senior Director will staff the Queens Community Advisory Board made up of volunteer community leaders, recruit diverse members and work closely with the Queens Community Advisory Board members in planning and implementing fundraising strategies, events, and public awareness of VISIONS services. All meetings and events will be listed on VISIONS community calendar and website. The Queens Community Advisory Board may also carry out activities such as volunteer activities with blind persons, eyeglass recycling collection, tabling at community events, marketing, outreach and public relations on behalf of VISIONS to generate referrals for VISIONS no-cost services for legally blind persons of all ages.





Case Manager, Homeless Shelter, CAMBA

CAMBA’s Shelters for single men and women and families are among the most successful in NYC, placing thousands of homeless clients in permanent and transitional housing. Recent increases in capacity, awarded by our funder, NYC DHS, have resulted in expanded professional opportunities in these Brooklyn facilities. Current open positions include general and specialty case managers (for Housing, Employment and MICA services). All Shelter Case Managers are responsible to collaborate for client intakes and assessments, psychosocial evaluations, treatment plans, and referrals to community resources.





PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* De Blasio, who is under heavy fire over everything from a federal corruption probe to his beleaguered child-welfare agency, shutdown a press availability rather than answer questions about his upcoming meeting with U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, the Post writes.

* The New York City Department of Investigation has taken an interest in a city program that has delivered more than 60 million dollars in subsidies to a school bus company whose CEO made a 100,000 dollar contribution to a political cause championed by de Blasio, the Post reports.

* City officials and the NYPD are engaged in a fight against the release of disciplinary records of New York City police officers accused of misconduct or abuse, the Times reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Feb. 4 -- Seventh Annual Astor Services for Children & Families Seventh Annual Cabaret Fundraiser

NYN EVENTS:

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. – New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray hosts press conference to make an announcement regarding sex trafficking with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, 1 Police Plaza, 2nd floor press room, Manhattan.

12:15 p.m. – The Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government at SUNY hosts a candid conversation about postelection state-federal relations, Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, 80 S. Swan St., Room 115, Albany.

3 p.m. – State Sen. Marty Golden, New York City Council members Steven Matteo and Joe Borelli, Rev. Michel Faulkner, veterans and others will join together to voice their opposition to New York City budget cuts to vital veteran services, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

5 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at the "No Ban, No Wall! March for Muslims and Allies!,” Foley Square, Manhattan.

7 p.m. – Brewer speaks at Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Lunar New Year celebration, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Temple of Dendur, Fifth Avenue at East 82nd Street, Manhattan.

