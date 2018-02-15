Know someone under the age of 40 who has already made great strides in their career in the nonprofit sector? We’re still accepting nominations for NYN Media’s 40 Under 40 awards. Click here to submit your nomination.





* Bob Maher, the recently-retired CEO of St. Christopher’s, Inc., returns for Part 2 of his reflections on what he learned during more than three decades working in the child welfare system.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz says how Cole Porter helped Astor Services for Children and Families raise some dough, where a Yonkers nonprofit sent some love, and who got a big boost to fight diabetes upstate.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio set his sights no lower than the preservation of democracy itself in his State of the City address Tuesday, proposing a series of ideas to “re-democratize a society that’s losing its way,” City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City is poised to lose more than 14,000 rental assistance vouchers under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, which recommended cutting funding to the Section 8 housing program despite record homelessness, Politico New York reports.

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer called on the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development to proactively create more affordable housing on empty city-owned land in partnership with nonprofit developers, Gotham Gazette reports.

* Nonprofit groups say that the immigration court in Manhattan has backtracked on legal accommodations afforded to children, many of whom have their cases scheduled on days when there is no attorney available to help them avoid deportation, City Limits reports.

* Nearly 70 families face eviction from a Brooklyn homeless shelter because the city stopped paying Bushwick Economic Development Corporation and BEDCO subsequently hasn’t paid rent on the property for the past eight months, the New York Post reports.

* Failure may lead to success in closing Rikers Island, after a new state Commission on Correction report said the facility could close sooner than the city’s 10-year timeline because of the city’s inability to improve conditions there, The New York Times reports.

* State Senate Democrats unveiled a series of criminal justice reform proposals that included eliminating cash bail and requiring prosecutors to disclose evidence in criminal investigations more quickly, the Times Union reports.

In Depth:

* The Wild Apricot blog features ten tips on streamlining meetings to make them more interesting and productive – including how to preemptively deal with the inevitable late-comers.

* The Times Union writes in an editorial that criminal defendants are too often being denied the presumption of innocence through exorbitant bail amounts that poor people cannot afford, a practice the state Legislature should end.

* More questions are the best way to finding answers to fundraising problems, writes NonProfit Pro, in a piece that extols the virtues of curiosity when evaluating an organization’s bottom line.

* Kivi Leroux Miller, CEO of Nonprofit Marketing Guide, outlines four editorial best practices nonprofits can adopt to improve their public relations – including how to repurpose material for different platforms at different times, via the John Haydon blog.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Dozens of nonprofit refugee resettlement offices across the country will close and others will limit operations now that the Trump Administration has permitted the lowest number of refugees to enter the country since 1980, Reuters reports.

* An Army veteran with PTSD is leading the charge today in New York City where a federal court will hear a legal challenge to the government’s classification of marijuana as a dangerous drug, the Washington Post reports.

* A Trump Administration budget proposal to replace SNAP benefits with food boxes was just a ploy to enrage liberals and gain leverage in order to slash food assistance plans by $85 billion, the Times reports.

KICKER: “We want to work with non-profits who are in the community who can bring something to the table … Sometimes that takes longer because they don’t necessarily have the capacity that some of these big, private developers have.” - Elizabeth Rohlfing, spokesperson for the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, via Gotham Gazette.