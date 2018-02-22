FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Shari Levine, executive director of Literacy Inc., shares tips on how nonprofits can build effective public awareness programs – lessons learned from her nonprofit’s experience working with the city to expand literacy programs, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz says what awards Partnership for a Healthier America is giving, who Big Brothers Big Sisters brought on as chief development officer, and which nonprofit’s executive director won some literary recognition.

* City & State reports on the New York City council members who already have their eyes on the speakership race in 2021, and what they’re doing to position themselves in upcoming years.

* New York City officials are pushing back at the Trump Administration’s proposed cuts to public housing– they are unlikely to pass, but the cuts are already changing what is an acceptable budget ask, City Limits reports.

* A particular excitement is inspiring teenagers in Buffalo where a recent screening of “Black Panther” showed that people of color can be superheroes too, The Buffalo News reports.

* Nonprofit leaders from Just Leadership USA and Street Corner Resources want New York City to expand social services for recently-incarcerated youth rather than merely closing Rikers Island, Juvenile Justice Information Exchange reports.

* A proposed new jail facility in the Bronx is facing opposition from elected officials and residents as Mayor Bill de Blasio continues the process of figuring out where to put Rikers inmates once the infamous jail closes, Gotham Gazette reports.

* An important hurdle in front of de Blasio’s goal to make New York “the fairest city in America” is its public schools system, which remains among the most segregated nationwide, The Nation writes.

* In a lawsuit filed last week against federal agencies, the New York Civil Liberties Union said federal officials are holding young adults – even those without suspected gang ties – indefinitely and illegally, The New York Times reports.

* Chatbots can show potential donors where their money will go in a fun and engaging way, and five charities are using automated messaging in particularly compelling ways, the Econsultancy blog writes.

* The mental health system cannot stop mass shootings, especially since most shooters do not seek treatment and services cannot be forced on people in most cases, Amy Barnhorst of UC Davis, writes in the Times.

* In an annual letter that has become a tradition at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation where the eponymous founders answer submitted questions, the topic this year has been how the Trump Administration’s policies affect their work, The NonProfit Times reports.

* Optimizing for mobile, communicating in a visual way, and maintaining quality are some of the ways that nonprofits can increase online giving conversions, Nonprofit Hub writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Nonprofits help people in a seemingly infinite amount of ways, but a new study shows that their boards do not mirror the demographics of the U.S., The Nonprofit Times reports.

* The algorithms increasingly used to determine eligibility for public services often fail the most vulnerable people and may actually reinforce social and economic inequality, NPR reports.

* The loosening of federal guidelines on Medicaid funds means that the Trump Administration has effectively allowed states to strip government funding from Planned Parenthood, Vox reports.

* President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to issue regulations banning so-called “bump stocks,” which convert semi-automatic guns into automatic weapons like those used last year in the massacre of concertgoers in Las Vegas, the Times reports.

KICKER: “(Black Panther) is opening up a universe of opportunity to our young people … It's showing them that people who look different, people who are nontraditional in terms of getting these roles, can be superheroes, can be heroes, and it says to all of our young people that you can do great things, that you can do special things." - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, via The Buffalo News.