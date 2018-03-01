FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz says who's the new board president at New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, which billionaire philanthropist visited a Brooklyn school, and what nonprofits got millions from New York City.

* New York City Chief Technology Officer Miguel A. Gamiño Jr. weighed in on how technology is affecting inequality in the city and whether major tech firms like Google are becoming too monopolistic, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget would deliver a crippling $129 million cut to New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, Commissioner David Hansell said in a letter to elected leaders, the Daily News reports.

* The Robin Hood Foundation is behind a new app called Proper that helps SNAP recipients manage their benefits and make economic and nutritious choices, The Bridge reports.

* For the first time in a decade, the number of people living in New York City homeless shelters in 2017 did not significantly increase from the year before, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* A new Dance/NYC initiative that promotes the role of dance in public discourse on immigration includes a new report that shows foreign-born performers are under-represented in the industry, Broadway World reports.

* A musical group of siblings who were abused by their father are joining the fight in New York to pass the Child Victims Act that would make it easier for child sex abuse victims to seek justice as adults, the Daily News reports.

In Depth:

* A new app developed by United Way aims to make charitable investments a social experience that allows corporate employees to more actively engage the causes they support, Fast Company reports.

* Mission focus, relationship mastery and self-care are all the makings of a happy, healthy and effective nonprofit leader, NonProfit Pro writes.

* If upstate elected officials are serious about helping foster care kids, then they need to address issues like poverty, housing and drug abuse, Richard Wexler, executive director of the National Coalition for Child Protection Reform, writes in Times Union.

* Single Room Occupancy housing could become part of the next wave in affordable housing but only if nonprofit and commercial developers can overcome lingering practical and legal barriers, Next City reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A librarian in Middletown, N.Y. has enlisted his staff to spot and treat patrons who overdose on opioids and heroin – and libraries across the country are employing similar efforts to fight the opioid crisis, The New York Times reports.

* A new report from the Vera Institute of Justice finds a narrowing gap in incarceration rates between Whites and African-Americans in recent years, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* Russian efforts to stoke conflict and outrage during the 2016 presidential election did not leave nonprofits unscathed, The Chronicle of Philanthropy reports, with the Ice Bucket Challenge, the Red Cross and the Clinton Foundation all getting attention from trolls.

