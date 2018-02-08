FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz calls out who jumped on the #StrongNonprofits bandwagon to Albany, where the New York City Department of Homeless Services is spending millions, and what Long Island nonprofit has more money to help others.

* It likely won’t happen quickly, but fiscal experts say that state public sector labor unions could have tough contracts talks in New York over the next few years as a result of the federal tax law, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* Manhattan nonprofit Exoneration Initiative secured the exoneration of Edward Garry, a Bronx man who was freed earlier this week after serving 20 years for the 1995 murder of retired NYPD detective Oswald Potter, reports The New Yorker.

*More and more home health workers are not showing up for work and re-certification appointments, WNYC reports as an immigration crackdown begins to take its toll on the rank-and-file of this segment of the human services sector.

* City Harvest will receive profits from a new initiative that sells artwork by up-and-coming artists on empty tin cans, an idea from a Brooklyn creative agency, Metro New York reports.

* Nonprofits were not the only ones lobbying New York lawmakers this week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also had to make his annual pilgrimage to the Capitol to make his funding case for the city, reports City Limits.

* WNYC features homeless outreach workers from nonprofit Breaking Ground, one of several organizations whose workers go out onto the streets to try to convince homeless people to come in from the cold.

* In her State of the Judiciary address, New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore outlined plans to improve conditions in New York City’s housing courts, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* Tenants in New York City’s Chinatown ,who were forced from their apartments more than two weeks ago because of safety violations in the building, are planning a hunger strike in an effort to get back into their homes, amNewYork reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Stanford Social Innovation Review takes a look at how nonprofits are leveraging digital technology – integration of IT people into the upper echelons of management is key, among other findings in a new study.

* Tax reforms mean that nonprofits now face a new 21 percent tax on executive compensation in excess of $1 million, but the new law also includes several caveats, writes NonProfit Pro.

* Citylab features the author of a new book who argues that well-meaning technologies meant to streamline government services are actually undermining the human rights of recipients, shoving them into “digital poorhouses.”

* Cuomo greatly increased state spending in his budget, which is why New Yorkers will feel more of a hit than other states from the new cap on state and local tax deductibility in the new tax law, the New York Post writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A FEMA plan called for delivering 30 million meals to disaster-struck Puerto Rico, but the federal agency gave a $156 million contract to an Atlanta woman with no experience in disaster aid; 50,000 meals were delivered, the Times reports.

* Vox reports the inaccuracy of stereotypes associated with recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance, finding that lazy people don’t get far with accessing a benefit that can take years to acquire with 60 percent of applicants rejected along the way.

* A new report finds that unemployment in “fragile” communities is hovering at 10 percent and that a lack of access to healthcare continues to power a cycle of poverty, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged citizens to get more involved in politics, citing her own involvement with nonprofit iCivics – founded by Sandra Day O’Connor as one example of leveraging personal passion to effect change, the Associated Press reports.

KICKER: “I don’t know if it’s the rumor mill … when they hear that immigration is around in the neighborhood or maybe in their job (home health workers are) just afraid to even go to work.” - Leah Nelson, a vice president at 1199SEIU union, via WNYC.