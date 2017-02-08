FROM NYN MEDIA:

* With executive orders from President Donald Trump already affecting immigrant communities, nonprofit social service agency Queens Community House is welcoming immigrants, providing essential services to all ages and promoting social reform in the most ethnically diverse urban area on the planet.

* Susan Stamler, the executive director of United Neighborhood Houses, writes that if nothing changes in Governor Cuomo’s budget proposal, 65 senior centers in New York City will close this year due to a funding shuffle that pulls 17 million dollars from these vital programs.

TOP NEWS:

* Stephen Burghardt, a professor at the Silberman School of Social Work-Hunter College, writes in the Daily News that reforms might be on the horizon at ACS with the appointment of an independent monitor and a new commissioner, but the vicious cycle of child crises breeds exhaustion, stress and accidents that result in more crises, understaffing and overwork.

* Two aunts of Zymere Perkins announced plans for a 10 million dollar lawsuit against New York City, accusing the city’s Administration for Children’s Services of repeatedly failing to investigate the abuse, the Daily News reports.

* Advocates say de Blasio’s budget proposal cuts funding for free summer camp programs for middle school children, which could result in the loss of 3,200 camp slots, the Daily News reports.

* Three-quarters of New York City food pantries and soup kitchens are in need of more food and are afraid things will get worse because of cuts at the federal and city level, according to a new report from the Food Bank for New York City, the Daily News reports.

* About 1,500 charter school students and parents gathered in Albany and demanded that lawmakers eliminate a cap on charter schools, fund them at levels comparable to traditional public schools and allow co-locations, the New York Post reports.

* The future of American immigration policy is so unclear that Neighbors Link, a nonprofit based in Mount Kisco that helps immigrants integrate, is advising young undocumented people not to apply for a high-profile federal program started in 2012 to protect them from deportation, Lohud.com reports.

* The NYC Fund for Girls and Women of Color, which brings together 16 funders, is the first fund of its kind in the nation and is worth watching closely, especially for how it makes grants, Inside Philanthropy writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions took a step closer to becoming the nation's top law enforcement officer when the Senate voted to advance his nomination for attorney general to a final vote expected Wednesday, CNN reports.

* The Army Corps of Engineers said it completed a review of the Dakota Access pipeline, clearing the way for its completion, despite bitter protests from Native American tribes and environmentalists, Politico reports.

* The U.S. Department of Defense may rent space in Trump Tower, where President Donald Trump lives part time, which has raised questions about a potential conflict of interest because tax dollars could be going to Trump’s business, The New York Times reports.





NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The sale of the old Arthur Kill prison site to Broadway Stages was rejected by the state comptroller's office because of the company's ties to investigations into Mayor Bill de Blasio's political fundraising, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* Benefitting the nonprofit Mercy Ships, Seatrade Cruise Global is donating a portion of proceeds from the Professional Woman in Cruise Brunch and a matching contribution for each customer insight survey gathered at Seatrade Cruise Global, March 13-16 2017, according to a press release.

* Nathan Pryor, a programmer, took a hackable version of Amazon’s Dash button and created a quick and easy way to donate to the ACLU whenever that enraged feeling rises, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness is launching a free interactive data tool to inform educators, policy makers, and community members. Join them Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. for a live, online demonstration on the interactive map, which enables users to access data on homelessness among students in every public school in New York City. It provides information critical to improving our city's programs and policies. This valuable resource provides data by school, including the number and percent of students who are homeless, as well as the school's name, address and total enrollment. Each school information box contains the school's borough, community district, city council district, school district and more. ICPH principal policy analyst Jennifer Erb-Downward will walk viewers through the different tools and functions of the interactive map, as well as discusses the importance of this data and ways in which the map may be useful. She will conduct a Q&A in real time following the demonstration. Register here. The demonstration and discussion will be recorded and available at www.ICPHusa.org.





CAREER MOVES:

* Care for the Homeless announced the election of Surjit Chana, Harvard Fellow, to the organization’s board of directors on Jan. 24. Chana is a seasoned global executive who has held progressively senior management positions in the corporate sector and is currently a Harvard Fellow at the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative. Previously, he was the Chief Operations Officer & VP Strategy, IBM Digital and for over a decade, a member of IBM's Global Senior Leadership Team. In his current role as a Harvard Fellow, he is looking at the cross sector (private, public and social) leadership skills and approaches needed to address societal challenges in climate change, health and education.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region invites nonprofits serving Dutchess and Orange counties in the areas of health, education, income, and veterans service to apply for grants from the Community Fund. Applications are open now with the final submission deadline at 5:00pm on Friday, March 17. All grant submissions are to be made via the online United Way grant portal. For information, go to http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/apply-grant/kd7vj/49387531. New this year is a mandatory informational session for representatives of any nonprofits applying for a grant. This meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 9:30 to 11:00am at Cornerstone Family Healthcare in Newburgh (147 Lake Street). Preregistration for the meeting is requested.

Social Service Supervisor, Family Shelter, CAMBA

CAMBA’s three family shelters, located in Queens and Brooklyn, have been awarded a grant to expand the range and depth of mental health and related services to families with children in shelters by hiring Licensed Clinical Social Workers with supervisory experience and LMSW as Care Coordinators to work in teams with case managers and housing specialists. The Client Care Supervisors are responsible for team supervision, provision of information and training to team members on psychoeducation, mental health assessments and techniques such as motivational interviewing. The Supervisor consults with professional and technical personnel to bring a multidisciplinary approach to client care, develop linkage agreements and serve as liaison with other community based organizations and local mental health service providers.





Director of Specialized Foster Care, New Alternatives for Children

New Alternatives for Children, Inc. (NAC) is an award-winning health and social services agency in NYC with 30+ years of experience serving children with special medical needs and their families. We are currently seeking a Director of Specialized Foster Care to be responsible for the direct management of the agency’s Special Medical/Developmental Disabilities and Treatment Family Foster Care programs. This position offers a highly rewarding experience for a social work professional who welcomes the opportunity to use high-level management skills. It’s an exciting opportunity to be part of multidisciplinary teams of professionals at an innovative agency serving the needs of some of the most vulnerable children and families in NYC.





Article 31 Mental Health Clinic Supervisor, Abbott House

Abbott House, an innovative community-based social service organization based in Irvington, NY, is seeking a part time Article 31 Mental Health Clinic Supervisor. Initially, the position will require up to 14 hours per week, with the possibility of expanded hours with program growth. Flexible schedule. The successful candidate will have the equivalent of 5 years of experience in the discipline of Mental Health with knowledge regarding the transition to Behavior Health Contacts and Medicaid Managed Care, a Master’s Degree from an accredited school in social work, marriage and family therapy, psychology or counseling and a valid clinical license from the NYS Department of Education. Bilingual is an asset.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to be interviewed by federal prosecutors and FBI agents in his lawyer’s office and the interview into de Blasio’s campaign fundraising is expected to last four hours, the Times reports.

* At a summit on hepatitis C, state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker supported the goal of eliminating the virus, which comes as new cases rise among young people who are injection drug users, the Times Union reports.

* Linda Brown-Robinson, president of an upstate NAACP chapter, sent a letter to U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand questioning the tolerance and ethics of Bob Antonacci, a candidate for U.S. Attorney in the northern district of New York, the Syracuse Post-Standard reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Feb. 15 -- Nonprofit Incorporation & Tax Exemption, co-sponsored by New York Lawyers for the Public Interest and The Foundation Center

NYN EVENTS:

Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

3 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers opening remarks at “Opioid and Heroin Epidemic: Recommendations for Local Governments,” Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse.

6 p.m. – State Sen. Kevin Parker, Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte and New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams host an emergency immigration forum on what changes might occur under President Donald Trump and how to prepare, 1401 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – New York City Councilman Rafael Espinal, New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer and Assemblyman Erik Dilan launch the East New York Homeowner Help Desk at a Homeowner Forum and Resource Fair, P.S. 89, 265 Warwick St., Brooklyn.

