FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* An NYN Media video takes you into a Brooklyn basement where Books Through Bars continues to operate despite a new policy that will keep it from sending books to New York state inmates.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz offers a rundown of two RFPs from the state Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, the nonprofit is behind free Narcan training in Orange County, and how the state may help nonprofits better protect victims of domestic violence.

* New York is facing a state budget deficit of at least $1.7 billion, with some putting the projected gap at $4.4 billion or more. Mirroring the range of projections, state elected officials disagree about how bad the state’s fiscal situation truly is, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* Assemblywoman Pamela Harris has been indicted for allegedly taking thousands of dollars from FEMA and New York City’s Build it Back program and also stealing money from the New York City Council while running a nonprofit, NBC New York reports.

* Ten former police detectives have been brought on as consultants for the New York City Administration for Children’s Services to identify risk factors for children under 7 years old, reports CBS New York.

* A New York City police union is suing the NYPD to prevent the future public disclosure of body camera footage taken by NYPD officers, arguing that they fall under a controversial state statute that protects officers’ personnel records, The New York Times reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo should increase funding for early-childhood programs in his upcoming budget, Schuyler Center for Analysis & Advocacy President Kate Breslin said, the Times Union reports.

* More news below …

************

Join NYN Media for Nonprofit BoardCon on January 24th at the Museum of Jewish Heritage for a day of informational session on the collaboration between boards and staff. We will have executive leaders of New York’s nonprofits and board members engage in lively discussions ranging from: Responsibilities, Governance, Diversity, Recruitment and Retention and more. For more details and ticketing please click here.

************

* VOCAL-NY is trying to help a homeless man in Brooklyn whose past drug conviction led to a cycle of arrest and release that has confined him at Rikers Island more than 100 times, The Village Voice reports.

* New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has already distinguished himself from his predecessor through his appointments for an interim rules committee, an emblematic move that reflects broader changes in city politics, Gotham Gazette reports.

************

Tickets are now on sale for NYN Media’s FundCon! The event will take place on March 15, 2018 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Topics of discussion include Smarter Fundraising Using Analytics & Data, Direct Response 2.0 - Rise of online crowdfunding, and Storytelling — How to Tell the Story of Your Organization. Click here to learn more.

************

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofit Soldier On offers counseling in prison cell blocks for military veterans at a facility in Albany, an increasingly popular strategy nationwide in rehabilitating former service members, the Associated Press reports.

* A Bronx woman got on her feet and has her own apartment after years in the foster care system that followed sexual abuse, through the efforts of the nonprofit JCCA, the Times reports.

* Nonprofit Hub has a rundown of communication tools that nonprofits can employ to streamline operations both internally and externally such as Slack, Pardot and Kindful.

* The results of a planned giving campaign can take years to realize but direct mail can play an important role, especially among older demographics that still prefer to engage nonprofits offline, writes The NonProfit Times.

* Press releases are not necessarily the best way to get attention from news organizations in an age of social media memes, blog posts and online video, writes The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A federal judge in California issued a national injunction yesterday that orders the Trump Administration to continue the DACA program for the time being, the Times reports, in part because of Trump’s own statements on Twitter.

* The founder of the Miss Trans America was killed last Friday in Massachusetts and police have arrested her husband and charged him with first degree murder, the Daily News reports.

* Celebrity hair stylist Jason Schneiderman helps homeless people through free haircuts that are gaining a wide audience on social media and inspire people to challenge their assumptions, reports 1010 WINS.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Rachel Sabella, director of government relations at the Food Bank For New York City … to state Sen. Kemp Hannon … to Charni Sochet, press secretary for New York State Homes and Community Renewal … and to Howard Martin, CEO of Bronx House.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 10 - Webinar: Federal Threats to Health Care and Anti-Poverty Programs in 2018

Jan. 11 – How the New Federal Tax Law Impacts Charitable Nonprofits

Jan. 17 - LGBT People and Incarceration

Jan. 18 – CRE Spotlight Series: A Conversation with the LGBTQIA Community

Jan. 24 – Second Annual NYN Media BoardCon

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/24nblw/117201236 to submit an event or view all community events.

KICKER: “This is an important program and it shows people that they haven’t been forgotten.” - Daniel Schaffer, a volunteer with nonprofit Books Through Bars, via NYN Media.