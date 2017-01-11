Editor’s note: Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

TOP NEWS:

* Network for Good released its updated trends in its real-time donation dashboard in the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* State Sen. Michael Gianaris introduced a bill that would make it illegal to discriminate against immigrants, even those who are undocumented, when it comes to housing and public accommodations, the Daily News reports.

* Michele Kumi Baer, a program associate at The New York Community Trust, writes in Philanthropy New York that as New York City plans its first comprehensive cultural plan this year, how does the sector get the city to more deeply embrace the values of cultural equity, and enshrine those values in the plan?

* A coalition of advocacy groups, “bFair2DirectCare,” says that low wages are causing high staff turnover in places that care for people with disabilities in New York state, according to North Country Public Radio. Read our previous coverage of the advocates’ push for direct care funding.

* Brooklyn Community Foundation announced the five organizations selected as the recipients of its first annual Spark Prize, a grant worth 100,000 dollars each, including Audre Lorde Project, Common Justice, Make the Road, MoCADA and Neighbors Together, according to the Brooklyn Reader.

* While Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s infrastructure proposals are important, decent housing for New Yorkers living in poverty must be a more pressing concern, Bob Hennelly writes in NY Slant.

* While the dream of assimilation remains intact for many new immigrants, others have given up, and mental health, trauma, language obstacles, family instability, and the rising cost of living are among many contributing factors, Voice of America writes.

* Families in Albany and Troy will have more options for getting their children into after-school programs under a proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to add 22,000 new program slots in high-need areas across the state, according to the Times Union.

STRATEGIC RESULTS

STRATEGIC RESULTS

Pro-bono Strategic Planning for New York City Nonprofits - Create a finished Plan in 12 weeks using a powerful combination of optimum stakeholder assignments and a real-time planning process.

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* John MacIntosh a Partner at SeaChange Capital Partners, writes in CNN that those who have profited from the stock market increase spend the majority of any gains earned from Election Day to the inauguration fighting those policies of the Trump administration that are most antithetical to their values.

* The Independent Sector, a coalition of nonprofit organizations, foundations and corporate giving programs, has asked the Trump administration and Congress to reinstate the charitable deduction for all taxpayers, according to the Art Newspaper.

IN DEPTH:

* The Chicago Nonprofit Merger Research Project, analyzed 25 nonprofit mergers that occurred in the Chicago area between 2004 and 2014 and selected five of the 25 cases for in-depth case studies, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

Discover a Master's in Nonprofit Management that Questions Convention

The Master's in Nonprofit Management at The New School in NYC was the first of its kind in the country, and continues to break new ground in social innovation and nonprofit best practices.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Inner City Gun Violence Prevention, the nonprofit Esther Henry founded three years ago with the goal of raising $20,000 for anti-gun programs, has attracted only $265 so far, but she keeps going, telling the story of her son and her nephews to anybody who will listen, the Juvenile Justice Information Exchange writes.

New York State has more than 116,000 homeless students statewide. The Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness has released a data snapshot analyzing how many homeless students are enrolled in public schools in New York State, where in the state they reside and how they perform in school compared to their peers. Homeless students have specific educational needs.

NYN BUZZ:

* National Center for Law and Economic Justice Board member Edward P. Krugman joins the organization as a volunteer Senior Attorney, effective Jan. 17. Krugman recently retired as a Partner at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, where he remains a Senior Counsel in the insurance litigation and commercial litigation practice groups. Krugman has successfully litigated in state and federal courts throughout the country, at trial and on appeal. Known principally for his work in insurance and reinsurance, his practice and background were broader, encompassing virtually every type of business litigation.

* Following nearly a year of advocacy by Representative Sean Patrick Maloney and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the selection of New York State to participate in a nationwide pilot program to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants to purchase their groceries online. Diaz and Maloney led the campaign in New York State to bring about this innovative change, which will allow consumers greater access to affordable groceries, help combat food deserts, promote healthier diet choices and create billions of dollars in new business opportunities.

FUNDING AND GRANTS:

* Applications are now available to eligible municipalities and not-for-profit organizations to compete for 2017 Preserve New York and Technical Assistance Grants, signature grant programs of the New York State Council on the Arts and Preservation League of New York State. A total of $306,678 is available in 2017.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Development Assistant, Neighbors Link Northern Westchester

Neighbors Link provides innovative and impact driven programming to immigrant families and works to empower clients to successfully navigate community resources and to foster client leadership. We are seeking a full-time Development Assistant to provide administrative support to the Development Director. The ideal candidate will have some nonprofit experience, preferably with external board members and/or donors. Position requires regular weekday office hours, with occasional evening and weekend hours to support fundraising events and board/committee meetings.

LMSW Team Leader, Goddard Riverside Community Center

Capitol Hall is one of Goddard Riverside’s five supportive housing residences. A single-room occupancy (SRO) building, Capitol Hall provides housing for men and women who are vulnerable to homelessness because of their age, income, or disability. The staff provides daily meals, case management, recreational activities, holiday celebrations, 24 hour/7 day per week front desk security and more, while keeping tenant privacy and independence paramount.

Associate Director of Individual and Corporate Giving, SCO Family of Services

SCO Family of Services has provided vital human services throughout New York City and Long Island for more than 100 years. SCO helps vulnerable New Yorkers build a strong foundation for the future. The candidate will manage a portfolio of 200 active prospects composed of individual and corporate prospects, support Director of Institutional Advancement in his major gifts (individual and corporate) moves and meetings, take on Management and Departmental Responsibilities, and collaborate with the Development Team to ensure the success of Special Events, including: Annual Gala, Fashion Event, Art Event and Golf Outing, etc.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS:

Earn your BSW or MSW from Stony Brook University with focus areas in Health Equity and Higher Education.

Stony Brook University's School of Social Welfare prepares students to become competent and ethical professional social workers in the public and nonprofit sectors of health and social welfare. Earn your degree from one of the most respected and affordable top-ranked public universities in the nation.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* With negotiations over the expired 421-a property tax break making progress, the city's real estate lobby is turning its attention to property tax reform, releasing a report on the revenue the industry provides the city through property taxes, Politico New York reports.

* New York City Councilman Corey Johnson, a top contender to become the next City Council speaker, will chair a fundraiser for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s re-election campaign, though he has yet to publicly endorse the mayor for re-election, Gotham Gazette reports.

* Saying local governments do not want to cut costs as the state has moved to trim spending, Cuomo proposed forcing each county chief executive to put efficiency plans on the ballot in November for voters to decide, Gannett Albany writes.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Pablo Venturino, Director of Quality Assurance, Workforce Development at NYC Small Business Services.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 12 -- New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants/ Foundation for Accounting Education host 39th annual Nonprofit Conference.

Jan. 12 -- New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants/ Foundation for Accounting Education host 39th annual Nonprofit Conference.





NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master's of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership.

SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York's federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news and shares exclusive content from New York Nonprofit Media.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives a State of the State speech, Carrier Theater, 411 Montgomery St., Syracuse.

1:45 p.m. – New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina hosts middle school students from the Bronx and Brooklyn for a College Awareness Day announcement, Tweed Courthouse, 52 Chambers St., Manhattan.

2 p.m. – Cuomo gives a State of the State speech, University at Albany Performing Arts Center, 1400 Washington Ave., Albany.

6 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams and state Sen. Kevin Parker host a free workshop on how to submit a City Council discretionary application, Brooklyn College, 2705 Campus Road, enter at Campus Road and Amersfort Place, Brooklyn.

