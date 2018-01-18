FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz reports who is the new board chair at Westchester Community Foundation, what organizations are part of a $1.5 million initiative, which teen-oriented board just landed an aviation expert – and nonprofits beating international competition.

* Thinking about deploying communications strategically can save a lot of work down the road and help a nonprofit better fulfill its mission, consultant Leslie Gottlieb writes in NYN Media.

* An idea to circumvent the new tax law through a state-run charity, a surcharge on opioid manufacturers, no cuts to health care or education, a looming budget deficit – City & State offers five takeaways from the budget Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed yesterday.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City built a record number of affordable housing units last year, reports amNewYork, with about $1.1 billion funding the construction of nearly 25,000 units, of which about half were to house families living on less than $43,000,

* De Blasio defended plans to open a homeless shelter in a high-income area near Central Park by saying the city was following the proper notification procedures in pursuing the project, which would eventually house 150 adult men, NY1 reports.

* Nonprofits like the Drug Policy Alliance expressed disappointment that marijuana-related arrests only marginally dropped last year despite promises from Mayor Bill de Blasio to curb such arrests in order to improve community relations with police, WNYC reports.

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is set to release a report calling for commercial bail bonds to be eliminated in the city, a practice that is uncommon or illegal in most other countries, The New York Times reports.

* More news below …

* Nonprofits Brooklyn Community Services and Turning Point will run a city-funded initiative, expected to be announced today, that would deploy a mobile shower unit for homeless people throughout Brooklyn, the Daily News reports.

* A Manhattan federal judge will decide whether immigrant rights activist Ravi Ragbir, who detention last week sparked a protest and nearly 20 arrests, should be brought back to New York City from Miami while he fights deportation in court, the New York Post writes.

* Women’s Justice NOW received $111,400 from Cuomo’s re-election campaign yesterday, months after he pledged to donate funds associated with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, the Daily News reports.

IN DEPTH:

* As cities divest from fossil fuels and private prisons, public pension funds offer a $27 trillion nest egg that could boost affordable housing nationwide under the direction of nonprofits like the Fifth Avenue Committee in Brooklyn, writes Next City.

* Whether licensing workflows as intellectual property or seeding a revenue-generating spin-off, there are five ways for nonprofits to generate more earned incomes, writes the Wild Apricot blog.

* Even donors who give the same five-figure amount each year can be receptive to pitches for increased donations, writes NonProfit Pro, but major gift officers have to overcome preconceptions about a nonprofit’s relationship with its donors.

* The end of the holiday season is the time to cultivate donor relations through the right type of thank you, whether a shout out on social media or a traditional card sent through the mail, writes the DonorBox Nonprofit Blog, with 10 different ways to say thanks.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* With a federal government shutdown looming at the end of the week, Republican lawmakers are considering an extension to the Children’s Health Insurance Program as a way to win Democratic support as an immigration deal falters, the Times reports.

* New leeway that allows state to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients are just the beginning of efforts to undermine entitlements, Vox reports, with Kentucky now enacting minimum premiums and ending funding for non-emergency medical transport.

* Some U.S. nonprofits could be labeled as ‘foreign agents’ under a House bill that seeks to increase enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a seldom-enforced law originally enacted to combat Nazi propaganda, The Nonprofit Times reports.

* Funding for driver’s education has decreased nationwide, leaving many low-income and minority teenagers without an opportunity to learn how to drive and affecting their future career prospects, reports Pacific Standard.

KICKER: “Our data also show that these arrests overwhelmingly occur in communities of color. City Hall has moved the needle (on reducing marijuana-related arrests) compared to previous administrations but there’s still much room for improvement.” - Redmond Haskins, spokesperson at The Legal Aid Society, via WNYC.