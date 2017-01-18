Today: New York Nonprofit Media is hosting Nonprofit BoardCon to bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to watch our livestream.

FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Kate Rubin, the director of policy and strategic initiatives at Youth Represent, writes that damaging information made public in a pending youthful offender case can seriously derail a teenager’s potential for success, but a simple legislative fix could help keep young people on track.

TOP NEWS:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $152.3 billion budget plan, introduced yesterday, led with college affordability and discussed creating jobs and reducing prescription drug costs as key agenda items for middle class families, Gotham Gazette writes.

* The governor’s budget proposes extending the New York City mayor’s control over the public school system for another three years, which mirrors Cuomo’s initial suggestion last year, though the GOP opposed some of the proposals, the Daily News reports.

* Prosecutors are presenting a homicide case to a grand jury in last year’s beating death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins, who became a poster child for dysfunction at New York City's Administration for Children's Services, the Daily News reports.

* The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, part of the Community Service Society, matches volunteers - often retirees, and all of whom are at least 55 years old - with more than 350 nonprofits across New York City, according to the New York Times.

* Social media’s naturally reciprocal and boundary-crossing character is at the very center of its transformative potential, but in some nonprofits this central characteristic may find an open and hospitable host, and in others it may find an unimaginative, slow-to-adjust, recalcitrant setting, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* As impact investing expands in scope and sophistication, foundations are leading the way, Matt Onek, CEO of Mission Investors Exchange, writes in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

* A trustee of the American Museum of Natural History, who is also an important donor to the institution, has been using her family’s millions to fund organizations that question climate change, a cornerstone of the conservative agenda she is advancing as a member of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, the New York Times reports.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy writes that President Barack Obama has promised to continue working with mentorship program My Brother’s Keeper and its nonprofit arm after he leaves office, and in so doing follows a path traveled by many of his top aides and officials who’ve assumed leadership positions at foundations, charities and other philanthropic entities.

* With the tax-lien sales program, created 21 years ago to help the city's finances, forcing some people out of their homes, some officials have proposed selling debt and properties to nonprofits, according to Crain’s.

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s chief of staff said he will meet with President-elect Donald Trump today at Trump Tower and discuss infrastructure, the Affordable Care Act and issues of importance to New York, The New York Times reports.

IN DEPTH:

* The NYCHA Family Reentry Pilot Program, implemented by the city in 2014, is not only an opportunity for former inmates to get back on their feet, it is also a break from the typical exclusionary policies of public housing, City Limits writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Andy Warhol Foundation has appointed three new board members: Ruby Lerner, Anne Pasternak, and Paul Ha, and Igor DaCosta has also been appointed as the foundation’s new board chair, Artforum writes.

* New York’s Knockdown Center has raised more than $50,000 for community health and reproductive justice organizations through their “NASTY WOMEN” exhibition and the “STAY NASTY” program of performances, lectures, screenings and workshops, according to Artforum.

New York State has more than 116,000 homeless students statewide. The Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness has released a data snapshot analyzing how many homeless students are enrolled in public schools in New York State, where in the state they reside and how they perform in school compared to their peers. Homeless students have specific educational needs. Make informed policy decisions. Read the report here.

NYN BUZZ:

* City Living NY, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young people leaving the foster care system, announced that it was awarded a 2016 Social Innovation grant for 5,000 dollars. The grant is given to a nonprofit using creative approaches and strategies to address important social needs. City Living NY is a unique, holistic program empowering youth aging out of foster care to life on their own to become independent self-sufficient adults. Clients are provided with essential household goods in order to meet basic needs and turn their first apartment into a home. Students enrolled in a Social Entrepreneurship class at Barnard/Columbia Urban Studies Department selected City Living NY, one of 40 applicants, for the grant.

* On Monday, February 6, Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and the Russell Sage Foundation, the nation's premier foundation devoted to social science research, will host their first annual Poverty Solutions Conference. The event is an invitation-only conference focused on developing new approaches to reducing poverty. Unlike other conferences, there will be no audience - only participants. Four of the most highly regarded researchers in the country will present innovative ideas related to poverty fighting. Then, the invitees - a cross-disciplinary group of leaders from academia, government, non-profits, corporations and foundations - will begin to work to translate them into concrete interventions funders can support.

* Queens Community House, a $16 million dollar nonprofit offering social services to youth, families and older adults, has officially launched its Friendly Visiting Program. The program, which is funded by the New York City Department for the Aging, matches homebound seniors with volunteers for weekly visiting. Specifically, the volunteers will visit older adults in QCH’s Case Management program on a regular basis, providing companionship and monitoring general well-being. Queens Community House is still recruiting and looking for volunteers to participate in the first 6-month cycle of the program. If you or anyone you know would like to be a Friendly Visitor and befriend a senior, call 347-356-5794 or email volunteer@qchnyc.org.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The New York State Health Foundation is accepting applications for initiatives that fall outside its three priority grant areas - expanding healthcare coverage, improving diabetes prevention, and advancing primary care - but advance its broader mission of improving the health of residents of the state. Through its Special Projects Fund, the foundation will award grants of up to $400,000 to nonprofit and for-profit organizations with a significant presence in New York State for projects that have strong potential for replication elsewhere in the state. The deadline is March 15.

Vice President of Family Foster Care, Saint Dominic's Home

As a key member of the management team, the Vice President of the Family Foster Care Program will manage all aspects of the Family Foster Care Program, including service delivery, staff development, foster home recruitment, facilities operations, budget development and allocations. The successful candidate will ensure that the Family Foster Care program meets and exceeds the regulatory standards of all pertinent governmental bodies and meet contract compliance related to the delivery of Family Foster Care services contracted by government agencies.

Bilingual Staff Psychotherapist, ANDRUS

ANDRUS nurtures social and emotional well-being in children, their families and the community by delivering a broad range of vital services and by providing research, training and innovative program models that promote standards of excellence for professional performance in and beyond our service community. ANDRUS' Mental Health Division is seeking a Staff Psychotherapist to provide direct clinical services, as primary therapist, to assigned patients. The Staff Psychotherapist will provide individual, family and group and milieu therapy in the clinic and offsite and is supervised by assigned supervisor, assistant clinic manager. We have openings in our Yonkers, NY, White Plains, NY and Peekskill, NY clinic locations. (Bilingual Spanish/English required).

Executive Director, Nonprofit Bail Fund

New York’s first citywide charitable bail organization seeks an experienced Executive Director to oversee all facets of this nonprofit organization, including hiring, training and managing staff, implementing a process to ensure as many potential clients as possible are served and maintaining compliance with city contractual and operational requirements. The ideal candidate will have experience with the New York City criminal justice system, preferably with an organization dedicated to serving low-income residents and bringing fairness to the system. This individual will be involved in every area of the organization’s efforts and should have a passion for criminal justice reform and vision for growth as the Fund seeks to increase its presence in communities across the city.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 26 -- The New York Zero-to-Three Network presents: These Stressful Times: Working with Client Fears and Hopelessness (as well as our own), 6 pm

Jan. 26 -- The New York Zero-to-Three Network presents: These Stressful Times: Working with Client Fears and Hopelessness (as well as our own), 6 pm





NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Families from New York City’s charter schools call for 200,000 students in charter schools by 2020 on the #PathtoPossible Day of Action, The Well, Legislative Office Building, Albany.

11 a.m. – The New York state Senate is in session, Senate Chambers, state Capitol, Albany.

1 p.m. – De Blasio participates in press conference regarding immigration led by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait, Capital Hilton, Statler Room, 1001 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

4 p.m. – De Blasio participates in a USCM press conference to discuss the impact of the Affordable Care Act repeal on cities, Capital Hilton, Statler Room, 1001 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

6 p.m. – Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. speaks at The Muslim and Immigrant Coalition for Justice forum, Hostos Community College Savoy Hall, 120 E. 149th St., Bronx.

