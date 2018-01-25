Editor’s note: Today is NYN BoardCon 2018! Follow us on Twitter @NYN_Media for a 1:40 p.m. discussion on board diversity with an exciting panel of experts.

FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* A new report paints a stark portrait of the human services sector nationwide, with many community based organizations facing insolvency and other challenges within the $240 Billion sector, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the details on who’s saying #NoCakeforCuomo in Albany, the winners of PACEsetter awards, and where to find a nonprofit party in Poughkeepsie this upcoming April.

* Nearly a dozen seats in the state Legislature are vacant until special elections fill them, but in the meantime skeleton staffs still tend some of these offices to help constituents who otherwise have no representation in the Senate or Assembly, reports City & State.

TOP NEWS:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the state will use Medicaid to insure tens of thousands of DACA recipients if the federal government ultimately terminates the program, Politico New York reports.

* New York City filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers and distributors of opioid prescription drugs, blaming them for the addiction crisis and thrusting the city into a national effort emulating tactics against tobacco companies, reports The New York Times.

* A city investigation concluded that either NYCHA Chairwoman Shola Olatoye lied or declined to correct false statements she made under oath to the New York City Council about lead paint inspection that never happened, the Daily News reports.

* The Times reports that a federal appeals court freed a man who had been jailed in Niagara County for six years while he waited for a trial on a charge of growing marijuana, in what the court called an egregious violation of due process.

* More news below …

************

Join NYN Media for Nonprofit BoardCon on January 24th at the Museum of Jewish Heritage for a day of informational session on the collaboration between boards and staff. We will have executive leaders of New York’s nonprofits and board members engage in lively discussions ranging from: Responsibilities, Governance, Diversity, Recruitment and Retention and more. For more details and ticketing please click here.





************

* Despite vows to construct 90 new homeless shelters citywide, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration has only constructed 10 thus far, well behind schedule at a time of record homelessness levels, the Times reports.

* Three election days are already scheduled for this upcoming year in New York state and another could happen too in what looks to become a busy and contentious electoral season, reports Gotham Gazette.

* Assembly Republicans said called domestic violence a “public health crisis” in a new report that suggests increased enforcement against offenders, more protection orders, panic buttons and other ideas could help tackle the problem, the New York Post reports.

************

Tickets are now on sale for NYN Media’s FundCon! The event will take place on March 15, 2018 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Topics of discussion include Smarter Fundraising Using Analytics & Data, Direct Response 2.0 - Rise of online crowdfunding, and Storytelling — How to Tell the Story of Your Organization. Click here to learn more.





************

IN DEPTH:

* There are three ways to connect with funders: emotional, logical and strategic, writes NonProfit Pro, and understanding which ones to leverage can make the difference during a pitch meeting.

* A new study shows that people with names that “strongly evoke” race are much less likely to receive responses in inquiries to public-sector agencies as varied as libraries, veteran services, law enforcement and schools, Pacific Standard reports.

* The three-day government shutdown grabbed more coverage, but the 2018 Women’s March could prove to have much more lasting political influence in the years to come, writes The New Yorker.

************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 7 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Philadelphia announced it will be the second U.S city to allow safe injection sites where people can inject drugs under supervision – a controversial arrangement that advocates say save lives, BuzzFeed reports.

* An upcoming ballot initiative in Florida could remake the state, and the nation’s, politics in 2020 if voters choose to restore voting rights to convicted felons, New York magazine writes.

* An ecosystem of largely unregulated online job services are employing Americans at growing rates, paying people below minimum wage rates for short tasks and other menial digital labor, reports The Atlantic.

* Nonprofits that help conservation efforts with sharks are being flooded with donations ever since President Donald Trump’s hatred of the animals became public, MarketWatch reports – a reversal of past difficulties in championing a marine predator.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Amie Pospisil, deputy vice president at Breaking Ground … and to Kristina Reintamm, director of community education and engagement at Brooklyn Community Services.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 24 – Second Annual NYN Media BoardCon

Jan. 25 – Webinar: Google for Nonprofits

Jan. 26 – Peer Support: A Critical Component in Supported Housing

Jan. 30 – Employment First - NY Benefit Advisory System

Jan. 30 – Webinar: Get to Know Grant Station

Feb. 6 – Townhall: Taking Bold Action to End New York’s Jail Crisis

Feb. 7 – Webinar: When Nonprofits and Politics Intersect

Feb. 8 – Brooklyn Community Foundation: Spark Prize Celebration

Email editor@nynmedia.com to submit an event.





KICKER: “We’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. The government funds us like a charity but expects us to run like a business.” – a CEO at a human services nonprofit, via NYN Media.