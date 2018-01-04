FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz reveals which nonprofit leaders supported New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s move to close a jail on Rikers Island, what Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore said on a recent podcast and who is handing out awards in Orange and Sullivan counties.

* Last year, nonprofits ignored risks like natural disasters and personnel issues at their own peril, but there’s lots that organizations can do to proactively address unforeseen events, Ose Idigbe, a consultant at Community Resource Exchange, writes in NYN Media.

* Capitol staffers in Albany said women still have little recourse against sexual harassment years after then-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver forced out several lawmakers over misconduct, Aaron Short writes in City & State.

* A former cocaine addict in Buffalo is now the judge in charge of the nation’s first opioid court, The New York Times reports, where the purpose is to save lives by recognizing that failure is part of the recovery process.

* Inmates in New York City jails sustain traumatic brain injuries at 60 times the rate of those in surrounding communities, and that could play a role in subsequent mental health issues and recidivism rates, Gotham Gazette reports.

* Advocates for child sex abuse victims gathered in Manhattan on Tuesday to urge Gov. Andrew Cuomo to prioritize the passage of the Child Victims Act by talking about it in Wednesday’s State of the State address and state budget proposal, the Daily News reports.

* New York City Councilman Corey Johnson, who will likely be elected as council speaker Wednesday, has suggested that he will give individual council members less authority in approving land use agreements, at least compared to his predecessor, Politico New York reports.

* Cuomo wants the state Legislature to eliminate cash bail for many crimes and to speed up the disclosure of evidence in trials as part of a package of proposals intended make the criminal justice system fairer for indigent defendants, the Times reports.

* Nonprofit People Inc. has finished purchasing the site of a future $11.4 million aging-in-place apartment building, a 37-unit project that is expected to be completed this year, The Buffalo News reports.

* NonProfit Pro offers New Year’s resolutions for nonprofits, including a new focus on donor retention, leveraging data analytics to guide fundraising and engaging advocates after a tempestuous year.

* A new $3.9 million research initiative aims to prevent veteran suicides by examining the lives of veterans who aren’t served by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – those with dishonorable or less than honorable discharges, Fast Company reports.

* Despite worries that artificial intelligence could replace human workers, this emerging technology could make government more efficient and improve programs aimed at ending poverty, the Times writes.

* A lack of federal approval is holding back pilots of safe injection sites for drug addicts, resulting in underground services that are a stark contrast to the social services offered at similar facilities in Europe and Canada, Forbes writes.

* In what has become an increasingly common business arrangement, owners of nursing homes outsource a wide variety of goods and services to companies in which they have a financial interest or that they control, the Times reports.

* Parents with disabilities are disproportionately involved with the child welfare system and once involved are more likely than nondisabled parents to have their parental rights terminated, Pacific Standard reports.

* New research suggests that a third of people nationally who go to Alcoholics Anonymous kick their addiction, another third make some progress and the last third get nothing at all out of the 12-step treatment program, Vox reports, in an investigation of these disparities.

KICKER: “We locked up a generation of young black men, and then when they get out, they are dumped back in a community with no marketable skills. This time, people realized that this ain’t just affecting the boys in the ’hood anymore.” – Judge Craig D. Hannah, who presides over what may be the nation’s first opioid court, via the Times