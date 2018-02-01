FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz reveals who ong Island Community Foundation gave$25,000, what Westchester nonprofit got $771,538, which 60 organizations got money from the Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation, and a nonprofit leader who won some recognition.

* When the infrastructure of a nonprofit is inadequately supported it affects everything. Urban Pathways CEO Frederick Shack has a very targeted ask of Governor Cuomo in this perspective piece for NYN Media.

* At Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, New York lawmakers invited guests who reflect their political priorities. City & State features a list of the guests that New York’s representatives brought.

TOP NEWS:

* Homeless children with special needs are facing barriers to getting the help they need through New York City Preschool Special Education programs, even as the enrollment of other homeless children in Pre-K programs has increased, City Limits reports.

* Home health aids have some of the worst commutes in New York City, reports The New York Times, with every delay in the city’s beleaguered transit system affecting the paychecks of these workers as well as the services they provide.

* The Bronx-based nonprofit Per Scholas is partnering with the for-profit General Assembly to offer web development boot camps to low-income people, part of a reassertion of bootcamps as a source of career training, Inside Higher Ed reports.

* A behavioral design nonprofit called Ideas42 has partnered with New York City for an 18-month initiative that seeks to keep people out of jail by making summons more understandable through better design, reports Fast Company.

* New York City announced that all NYPD officers will wear body cameras by the end of this year, an idea that supporters say will increase transparency of incidents involving use of force against members of the public, NBC News reports.

* Nonprofits are joining the trend of co-working spaces upstate, where a facility in downtown Schenectady is opening its doors to nonprofits that want to share space in order to keep overhead low, reports The Daily Gazette.

* Forced sex offenses in New York City public schools have hit the highest level in a decade, reports the New York Post, with at least 21 incidents in the 2017 academic year ranging from forced groping to rape.

IN DEPTH:

* NonProfit Pro offers three reasons why nonprofit technology initiatives fail and ways to keep your project on track – because something as simple as a new donor form can lack focus and become a drain on resources if you’re not prepared.

* Top publications like The New York Times and The Atlantic are capitalizing on charitable dollars to fund news operations at the expense of nonprofit media companies, reports The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* Wild Apricot Blog features a list of 36 free webinars in February pertaining to nonprofit work, including training on fundraising, volunteer interviewing and leveraging technology to streamline operations.

* Nonprofit Quarterly examines the problem of how to hold conversations surrounding the future of an organization while properly managing the tension between what is – and what could be.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* New FEMA shipments of food and water to Puerto Rico will stop today, but a spokesperson for the agency said the government will still provide supplies to private nonprofits and those with “documented needs,” PIX 11 reports.

* The New York-based Environmental Defense Fund and other groups severed ties with telemarketer InfoCision – which also raised money for a Trump-aligned PAC – after the Federal Trade Commission said the company lied to potential donors, reports NBC News.

* Donald Trump, Obamacare and prescription drug companies are the winners – and asylum seekers and Guantanamo detainees are the losers from President Trump’s State of the Union address, writes Vox.

KICKER: “It makes me angry … It’s not like we’re sitting around watching T.V. and doing nothing. We’re doing something. We have to be there on time.” - Delrisa Sewell-Henry, a home health worker, on her commute, via the Times.