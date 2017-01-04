FROM NYN MEDIA:

* A new law, that may require some amendments to your governance documents, is poised to improve board oversight in key areas including finance, handling conflicts of interest and whistleblower complaints, write Sean Delany and Laura Abel of the Lawyers Alliance for New York.

TOP NEWS:

* Michael Bloomberg, Edna McConnell Foundation President Nancy Roob and Mark Ruffalo were among the honorees in Inside Philanthropy’s 2016 Philanthropy Awards.

* Despite ongoing political and community opposition that has derailed several major projects, Bill de Blasio’s administration says it is on pace to meet its affordable housing goals for the city, The Real Deal writes.

* The de Blasio administration is encouraging New Yorkers to enroll in its municipal identification card program, two days before a scheduled hearing in a lawsuit that may determine whether or not the city can legally destroy personal documents provided by people who applied for the cards, Politico New York writes.

* With the future of the overtime rule very much in doubt, some employers are canceling promised raises, and the the clawbacks seem mainly to have occurred at nonprofits and smaller for-profit businesses, according to Politico.

* Marie K. Cohen, a policy researcher, analyst and child advocate, writes in the Chronicle of Social Change that we should avoid unnecessary placements in foster care, but when a child is left in a dangerous home with multiple strong indications of maltreatment, there’s reason to question the balance currently being struck between child safety and family preservation.

* The Times Union writes in an editorial that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should pressure the Independent Democratic Conference to get behind the “raise the age” legislation, after he pardoned more than 100 people who turned their lives around after being convicted of a crime at a young age.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy is collecting nonprofits’ goals and ideas for the new year.

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* During a webinar representatives of Washington, D.C.-based advocacy organization Independent Sector previewed what nonprofit leaders can expect early on in Trump’s presidency and detailed how the organization will engage moving forward, the NonProfit Times writes.

* Nonprofit Quarterly’s Michael L. Wyland analyzes recent reports that publicity surrounding his father’s winning the presidency and questions about the elder Trump’s own charitable activities have called the operations of the son’s foundation into question, prompting Eric Trump and his 16-member board to announce suspension of operations on December 22.

IN DEPTH:

* Over the past decade, life expectancy has risen citywide, and disparities across race have narrowed - but between 2004 and 2013, the gap in life expectancy between very high and low poverty areas widened, suggesting persisting, if not increasing, inequality across income levels, City Limits reports.

* Noting its impact on philanthropy, Private Wealth writes that 2016 marked the beginning of the end of hedge funds as we’ve known them, as their investors are joining a growing revolt, spurred by years in which fund managers grew rich while producing little in the way of returns.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Members of the NYPD's K9 unit are the stars of a 2017 calendar published by the New York City Police Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money and conducts research on behalf of the NYPD, according to DNAinfo.

* Urban League of Rochester, N.Y.. has received a 520,000 dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide career readiness training for at-risk and court-involved high school students interested in careers in public safety and law, the Rochester Business Journal writes.

* A 3 million dollar renovation is turning the former Black River Valley Club into the new home of the Northern New York Community Foundation, and the building will now be called the Northern New York Philanthropy Center, WWNY TV reports.

* Pix 11 profiles one of eight women who live in a homeless shelter for pregnant women in Staten Island run by the nonprofit called Good Counsel.

NYN BUZZ:

* Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan announced the new slate of officers for the not-for-profit human service agency’s volunteer board of directors. Assuming the volunteer leadership positions at the February 2017 meeting of the Board will be: Chair – Thomas Urtz, Vice President of Operations for ShopRite Supermarkets; Vice Chair – Thomas Strahle, vice president and Chief Operating Officer for Pepsi of the Hudson Valley; Secretary – James Lawler, retired Crystal Run Village Executive Director; and Treasurer – James Raimo, Vice President for Facilities and Operations at Mount Saint Mary College

* “The WellLife Network,” formerly known as PSCH/Pederson-Krag, announced the launch of a rebranding campaign, beginning with the introduction of a new name and logo, the first of a number of new initiatives that are intended to broaden public awareness about the agency’s mission and work, expand its fundraising base of support, and strengthen relationships with existing partners in government, business and the voluntary sector. For more information visit www.WellLifeNetwork.org or call 866-727-WELL

* The Children’s Village announced that its merger with Inwood House, a 186-year-old New York City charity specializing in pregnant and parenting teens and pregnancy prevention was finalized on Dec. 31. The two agencies have been working on the merger for almost two years, identifying back-office efficiencies, understanding each other’s cultures and strengths, and planning program strategies. The Inwood House programs are now a division within The Children’s Village named “Inwood House at The Children’s Village.” The division will be headed by Deborah Giordano, who has been embedded at Inwood House for the past two years and has led the transition team.

Director, After-School Training & Model Fidelity, Good Shepherd Services

The After School Training & Model Fidelity Director will partner with the Bronx After School Training & Model Fidelity Director to jointly manage the implementation of this after school model, by supporting staff in mastering it and ensuring ongoing model fidelity that is consistent across programs. In addition, the Directors will ensure that all required trainings are consistent across all after school programs and will coordinate the delivery. This position will closely collaborate with the after school Education Directors, Division Directors and Program Directors – as well as the Program Evaluation & Planning and the Learning & Development Departments.

Assistant Director for Donor Development, University Settlement/The Door/Broome Street Academy

Working with the Director of Development, the CEO, and other executive staff, the Assistant Director works to create and implement a strategy to engage individuals in our organizations’ work with the goal of gaining their financial investment. The organization is seeking to develop a major donor program, and the Assistant Director will be at the forefront of implementing this signature effort. Additionally, the Assistant Director will have supervisory responsibility for the development and execution of all fundraising events.

Outreach Specialist, The Bridge

The Bridge, an innovative and well respected mental health agency serving people with serious mental illness, substance abuse, co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders, and co-morbid medical conditions is seeking an Outreach Specialist for its Health Home Program. The ideal candidate must have excellent interpersonal, written, verbal, and, communication skills; must be knowledgeable of the Health Homes program and be able to relay its benefits to potential consumers; must be computer savvy and proficient in various computer programs such as Microsoft Office, especially, Excel.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to offer no-cost tuition at state colleges to hundreds of thousands of middle- and low-income students from families who earn $125,000 or less annually, The New York Times reports.

* New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez is proposing that New York City start a special reward fund to give up to 1,000 dollars to people who help police track down hit-and-run drivers, the Post reports.

* As Cuomo prepares to give his State of the State addresses across the state, several dozen activists gathered to urge the state to preserve the so-called “millionaires tax” that’s slated to expire at the end of the year, the Times Union reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

* Jan. 5 -- Queens residents are invited to attend a special educational meeting, “Understanding Dementia for Caregivers” hosted by CaringKind, NYC’s leading experts in Alzheimer’s and dementia care for more than three decades.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/gzxz9/42195262 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. - “The Capitol Pressroom” features state Sen. Mike Gianaris, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, New York state Defenders’ Jonathan Gradess and Columbia County Chief Defender Bob Linville, WCNY.

11 a.m. - New York religious leaders hold press conference to call for the state Legislature to pass “Raise the Age” legislation, War Room, second floor, state Capitol, Albany.

11:30 a.m. - Advocates for supportive housing and homeless New Yorkers protest Cuomo’s lack of action on funding new supportive housing units, 1335 Sixth Ave., Manhattan.

12 p.m. - Cuomo makes an announcement at the Association for A Better New York, New York Hilton Midtown, Grand Ballroom, 1335 Sixth Ave., Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. - “Inside City Hall” features NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, New York City Councilman Dan Garodnick, New York City Planning Chairman Carl Weisbrod, and the Weekly Political Rundown with Curtis Sliwa and Gerson Borrero, NY1.

