* Navigating social identity can be tricky in the nonprofit workplace but it is critical to leading effectively, write Fiona Kanagasingam, director of consulting for talent management and innovation at Community Resource Exchange, and Yassi J. Tamdji, CRE’s project manager for leadership and professional development.

TOP NEWS:

* In the trial of New York City Councilman Ruben Wills on charges of stealing government funds, a key witness said he’d never been to a board meeting or agreed to work for the nonprofit involved, though he’d been listed as its executive director, The New York Times reports.

Thousands of public school students are not receiving special education services to which they are entitled because of a system that requires parents to locate specialists for their children, the office of the city’s public advocate, Letitia James, found in a report, the New York Times writes.

* A federal judge cleared the way for an employee at the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities to continue a lawsuit in which he alleges he was targeted for speaking out about problems at facilities for the developmentally disabled, the Times Union writes.

* After de Blasio compromised with charter schools last month as part of a deal to secure a two-year renewal of mayoral control, a dozen of the city’s charter operators thanked him for what they hope will be a newfound willingness to work together, Politico New York writes.

* New York City mayoral candidateBob Gangi writes in the Daily News that, if elected, he will implement a credible plan to close the jails on Rikers Island within his first year in office.

* News out of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and its Lincoln Center Cultural Innovation Fund points to an intriguing model for "legacy" institutions questioning their place in the arts universe, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* There were still more than 60,000 low-level marijuana possession arrests in the first three years of de Blasio’s first term, 86 percent of them targeting blacks and Latinos, according to a new report by the Drug Policy Alliance, the Daily News reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Partnerships for Early Childhood Development holds important lessons on how creative, flexible, and collaborative grant making can result in a ground-breaking initiative, with greater scale and scope than could be achieved individually, the Health Affairs Blog writes.

* The Senate’s proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act and to sharply cut Medicaid payments to states can sound abstract to social workers and policymakers coping with the day-to-day tragedies and crises of child welfare, but these changes could take a major step toward becoming law, the Chronicle of Social Change writes.

* Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said New Yorkers should be deeply worried if the U.S. Senate approves a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act, also known as Obamacare, WSHU Public Radio reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* NYCHA filed a lawsuit last month against the commander-in-chief’s father, Fred Trump, and one of his former real estate firms, claiming that they owe the city $1,689.40 in rent subsidy overpayments, the Daily News reports.

* AmeriCorps now joins Meals on Wheels, afterschool programs, banking regulation, affordable housing, community development block grants, Pell Grants and a slew of other programs and policies on the chopping block in the name of making America great for a very small number of people, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Senate Republican leaders, facing their restive colleagues after the Fourth of July recess, vowed to press ahead with their effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, with a new version of their bill on Thursday and a vote next week, the New York Times reports.

IN DEPTH:

* The Building Movement Project’s research shows that LGBTQ people of color in the nonprofit sector face increased challenges to career advancement compared to their straight and white LGBTQ counterparts, LGBT Weekly writes.

* Many researchers believe that ongoing stress during early childhood - from grinding poverty, neglect, parents' substance abuse and other adversity - can smolder beneath the skin, harming kids' brains and other body systems, The Associated Press reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Banking On My Career, a collaboration between Council for Adult and Experiential Learning, CUNY, Partnership for NYC, a nonprofit representing businesses in the Big Apple, and JPMorgan, helps New Yorkers find "middle-skilled" financial services jobs, Business Insider writes.

* Suffolk County legislator Steve Stern has partnered with the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless to bring school supplies to more than 300 homeless children throughout Suffolk County, Patch writes.

* Founded in June 2016, Albany Can Code, nonprofit organization seeks to identify, train and encourage the employment of people with the skills to work in software and IT jobs, marked its first anniversary, the Times Union writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* On Saturday, July 15, New York City Football Club and the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in New York will hold an all-day community street soccer festival at P.S. 49 in the South Bronx. Street soccer, with its focus on unstructured play, has grown in urban areas as an alternative to the pay-to-play model, and is known to encourage player creativity. Hosted by City in the Community, the charity supported by NYCFC, the event will include a series of youth tournaments and culminate in an All-Star game. Teams from NYPD, FDNY, and the Mayor’s Office, among other city agencies, will face off in “celebrity” matches in the evening. City in the Community was launched in New York City in December of 2014. CITC uses the power of soccer to promote health, education and leadership development and create safe community spaces, where programming is free for more than 4,000 young people each week.

* Today the de Blasio Administration will announce an investment of more than $1 million to expand Girl Scout Troop 6000, the first-in-the-nation Girl Scout troop dedicated to serving homeless girls and women. Girl Scout Troop 6000, which serves homeless girls currently in the New York City shelter system, was established in March through a partnership between the city’s Department of Homeless Services and the Girl Scouts of Greater New York. Through this investment, Girl Scout Troop 6000 will be expanded across New York City, growing from one location to approximately 15 shelter sites for families with children. This expansion will give at least 500 girls and women the opportunity to participate in this program in its first full year.

* More than 22,000 children live in New York City’s homeless shelters and most of them are school age. And even as the summer season is kicking into high gear, one local nonprofit is gearing up for September to make sure that every child living in a New York City homeless or domestic violence shelter who needs one, gets a new, top-quality backpack filled with every imaginable supply – all in time for the first day of school. Operation Backpack, the community service initiative of Volunteers of America-Greater New York now in its 14th year, has outfitted more than 140,000 homeless NYC students, grades Pre-K-12, with backpacks. Last year alone, the initiative fulfilled every request it received from a homeless or domestic violence shelter: 19,000 in total.

* Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota told his staff in a memo that the angry complaints from subway riders are valid, saying that the agency is “not providing the quality service that they deserve,” the Daily News writes.

* Cuomo discussed his $23 million plan to rebuild an Amtrak station in Schenectady and his other infrastructure projects across the state, even as the New York City subway system has become a political migraine, the Times Union reports.

* The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, which President Donald Trump’s budget plan would have eliminated, remained fully funded in the 2018 appropriations bill released by a House committee,The Buffalo News writes.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Public Advocate James hosts a press conferences to release an investigative report on the city Department of Education’s failures to provide services to students with disabilities, in front of the DOE Welcome Center, 1230 Zerega Ave., Bronx.

4:30 p.m. – De Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray join actress Cynthia Nixon, Public Advocate James, Joan Malin of Planned Parenthood NYC Votes and campaign volunteers to launch Women for de Blasio, Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn



POINT OF INTEREST: New York State stands to lose as much as $7 billion annually for Medicaid recipients and other health plans, affecting hospitals and nursing homes, according to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, via WSHU.