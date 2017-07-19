Editor’s note: We were pleased to hold our third annual 40 Under 40 event to honor the nonprofit sector’s best and brightest. Take a look at the program guide containing the winners' profiles here.





* Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced new reforms aimed at avoiding criminal prosecution for approximately 20,000 nonviolent misdemeanor cases per year, Greg Berman and Julian Adler of the Center for Court Innovation write in NY Slant.

* New York City Councilman David Greenfield surprised everyone by announcing he won’t be running for re-election this year and will instead take a position as head of the nonprofit Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty but his fundraising numbers suggest he may have been considering the move for longer than he's letting on, Jeff Coltin writes.

TOP NEWS:

* As part of a new approach, the Center for Urban Community Services, a nonprofit, will announce this week that under a $33 million contract with the city, it will lead a consortium to reduce street homelessness in Manhattan, the New York Times writes.

* The Pinkerton Foundation will make grants of nearly $1 million to help eight of the city’s leading foster care agencies sponsor in-house mentored internships for the young adults they serve, according to Philanthropy News Digest.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking at a Queens community health center, warned supporters of the Affordable Care Act that the fight to maintain the plan “ain’t over,” despite a failed bid by Senate Republicans to replace it, amNY writes.

* Bracha Graber, whose whistle-blowing over widespread fraud in New York City’s foster care bureaucracy in the 1990s was a catalyst for an overhaul of its practices, died on July 5, the New York Times writes.

* City Councilman Peter Koo is getting slammed for channeling $24,000 in city funds since 2012 to an anti-abortion crisis-pregnancy center called The Bridge to Life, which supplies cribs, diapers and other donations to pregnant women, evidence of how “radical” the left has become, the New York Post writes in an editorial.

* A Queens landlord who reported his tenants to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, after they complained about him to New York City, was slapped a retaliation charge by the city Commission on Human Rights, which could carry civil penalties of up to $250,000, the Daily News writes.

* The initial application period for free, full-day pre-K to children who are 3 years old wrapped up last week, and while there are still many questions about the city’s plan, Chalkbeat lists five things it knows about the city’s pilot program.

* Charter-school supporters were among the major donors who helped Gov. Andrew Cuomo collect $5 million since January for his 2018 re-election, the New York Post writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* NYC Health and Hospitals has instituted a system-wide standardization plan, which involved closing eight decentralized and independent purchasing offices to create a single supply chain headquarters operating 22 facilities on a $7 billion budget, Supply Chain Dive writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Housing Secretary Ben Carson pledged to "work toward a time when no family is without a home" even as the Trump administration seeks sharp budget cuts that critics say would lead to more people living on the streets, the New York Times writes.

* The Citizens Budget Commission dubbed NYCHA’s finances “precarious” and charged that its plan to turn things around hasn't been aggressive enough in the face of Trump’s calls for whacking $6 billion from federal housing programs, including funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Daily News writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Understanding the intersections between racism and anti-LGBTQ bias is not only an important next step for the LGBTQ movement, but also the model for advancing social change and the nonprofit sector overall, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Several community gardens are fighting the city’s plan to build affordable housing on publicly owned garden lots, Commercial Observer writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* After 20 years as Putnam Family & Community Services, the organization announced that as of July 31, it will change its name to CoveCare Center. While the organization provides a protected, safe space and empower change, the new name, message, and logo reflect not only history but its future. While the name is changing, it is committed to continuing to serve the individuals and families with the same level of care and dedication that we have shown over the past two decades. The mission remains the same: To partner with individuals, families, and the community to foster hope, wellness, and recovery, and to restore quality of life by addressing mental health needs, substance use, and social and emotional issues. CoveCare Center imagines a strong, united community where all people are valued, accepted, and empowered to live healthy lives.

* UJA-Federation of New York raised a record $238.2 million in its centennial year, an increase of $30.6 million from last year. In addition to raising $157.4 million for the annual campaign - its largest ever annual campaign total - UJA raised $45.6 million in planned giving and endowments and $35.2 million for capital projects and special initiatives. This is the fifth year in a row that UJA's annual campaign has raised more money than the previous year. The campaign year ended on June 30. UJA initiated three groundbreaking capital initiatives during its centennial year that will enable critical infrastructure for community needs well into the future: transforming Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds to provide a rich and meaningful Jewish camp experience to over 6,000 children each summer; creating innovative community resource hubs in Brooklyn and Queens that will bring together cutting-edge kosher food choice pantries, workforce development training, access to benefits, legal services, and case management; and building a cultural hub in the heart of Jerusalem that will revitalize the city and help ensure a vibrant future for Jerusalem.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* Founded in 1974 by tennis legend Billie Jean King, the Women's Sports Foundation is dedicated to advancing the lives of girls and women through sports and physical activity. To that end, the foundation’s GoGirlGo! program is accepting applications from organizations in New York City for programs that give girls access to physical activity and give them the confidence they need to become the next generation of healthy and successful leaders. Through the program, grants of up to $2,500 will be awarded to New York City girl-serving agencies operating sport and physical activity programs and using the GoGirlGo! curriculum to serve girls between the ages of 5 and 13. Find out more here.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo received thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the U.S. Immigration Fund – New York, an investment pool that recruits wealthy foreign investors and helps them obtain EB-5 visas, the Daily News writes.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made an appearance on Tuesday with Assemblyman and City Council candidate Francisco Moya, but has yet to offer an endorsement in Moya’s race against former state Sen. Hiram Monserrate,the Daily News writes.

* It’s been a decade since a steam pipe explosion near Grand Central Terminal killed one person, injured dozens and damaged tens of millions of dollars worth of property, and now, a trial regarding the incident is scheduled to begin in early October, the Times writes.

NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

POINT OF INTEREST: An annual survey taken in February found that about 3,900 people in New York City were living on sidewalks, in subways, in parks and in isolated areas, via the New York Times.