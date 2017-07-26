FROM NYN MEDIA:

* City & State and its sister publication, New York Nonprofit Media, recognize 10 individuals who serve the LGBT community in government and politics, through advocacy and academia, and by providing services and care to those in need.

TOP NEWS:

* Children in New York state's foster care system are at increased risk of being placed in unacceptable situations due to gaps in casework records and missed or undocumented follow-up visits, according to the findings of an audit from the State Comptroller's office, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle writes.

* The population of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in New York probably didn’t increase by 40 percent this year, but the real number is almost certainly more than the 3,892 people estimated in the 2017 HOPE Count, Jeff Foreman, Policy and Advocacy Director for Care for the Homeless, writes in Gotham Gazette. Also, see our previous reporting on the methodology behind the HOPE Count.

* A developer who proposed a market rate apartment complex in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx has cut a deal with New York City to instead open a homeless shelter for families – and neighbors are furious, the New York Post writes.

* The Post obtained a copy of the internal NYPD message outlining plans for cops to “sweep” the homeless people out of two Brooklyn subway stations before Mayor Bill de Blasio arrived there Sunday.

* A new project in the Bronx promises to tackle two citywide problems, homelessness and the lack of affordable housing, but a backlash underscores the challenges de Blasio faces in trying to address them, NY1 reports.

* Getting food stamps can be an arduous process that the city’s welfare agency, the Human Resources Administration, is beginning to ease with the help of a new cellphone app, the New York Times writes.

* Rules written by the SUNY Charter Schools Institute that would make it easier for some New York charter schools to hire teachers are scheduled for publication on Wednesday, and the debate is expected to be fierce, the Times writes.

* Onondaga County officials plan to sue major companies that manufacture and distribute opioid drugs to recoup the county costs associated with the opioid epidemic, Syracuse.com reports.

* Fordham University announced a $10.5 million estate gift from trustee and alumnus Stephen Bepler and his widow, Kim, which includes $8 million to establish endowed chairs in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology and advance the university's commitment to science education, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Cuomo’s Medicaid Director, Jason Helgerson, said that the repeal of Obamacare would be devastating for New York and he says lawmakers in Washington are reneging on their responsibilities, WSHU Public Radio reports.

* Mental health hospitalizations at NYC Health + Hospitals’ 11 hospitals grew by 20 percent in 2009-2014, increasing from 20,550 to more than 24,000, according to the New York City Independent Budget Office.

************

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump announced that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the US armed forces, CNN reports.

* The Boy Scouts of America issued a statement distancing itself from partisan politics after Trump used a speech at the National Scout Jamboree to criticize former President Barack Obama, his former campaign rival Hillary Clinton and so-called fake news, Politico writes.

* A federal judge in Seattle said that nonprofit legal groups around the country can keep assisting immigrants facing deportation, after a Justice Department decision threatened to curtail much of that work, the Associated Press writes.

* A nonprofit group filed suit against Trump, claiming that he illegally convened an advisory council to develop a plan to overhaul the nation’s infrastructure without the required public disclosures, the New York Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Cuomo has devoted funds to the long-held dream of “boulevardizing” the Sheridan Expressway in the Bronx, but some community members - especially those involved in the South Bronx River Watershed Alliance - have expressed disappointment with some of the details, City Limits writes.

************

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Sing for Hope, the nonprofit famous for placing pianos in public spaces around New York City to allow residents to enjoy music outdoors, donated a piano that was painted by the cast of the Broadway show “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” to James Madison High School, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer announced $31 million for 10 Early Head Start and Head Start Programs throughout New York provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Early Head Start Program and Head Start Program, and will be used to support and grow education and development services for low-income families, Patch writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* The SUNY Charter School Institute voted and approved the application for the Cardinal McCloskey Community Charter School. The school is scheduled to open in September 2018. The goal is to provide at-risk children; children in foster care, in prevention services, and children in the neediest communities with the proper educational, medical and clinical support so that the overall needs of each child are met, allowing them to learn, excel and set them on a path to live healthy, safe and independent lives.

* The nonprofit STRIVE New York has broadened its impact on urban youth unemployment by partnering with eCornell and local city organizations to launch Serve UP Harlem, an initiative to prepare 18- to 24-year-olds for career paths in foodservice and hospitality. The free two-week program combines Cornell University's Service Excellence On-Demand online training with job readiness training, basic financial literacy, and employer connections and case management through the East Harlem Talent Network, STRIVE's place-based hiring initiative.

* New York State Sen. Jose Peralta joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC at a special ceremony to honor Sinahi, a 14-year-old Queens student and participant in the nonprofit’s mentoring program, for her outstanding academic achievements and commitment to serving as a leader to her peers, as she prepares to begin high school. During the ceremony, which was held at BBBS of NYC’s office in Jackson Heights, Queens, Senator Peralta also presented BBBS of NYC with a $150,000 state allocation. This funding will be used to help more than 300 youth in Queens and citywide achieve their full potential through one-to-one mentoring and workshops centered on skill development, college, career readiness and professional development.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to make a rare trip to Washington on Wednesdayto meet with Democratic members of the New York congressional delegation and the transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, as New York City suffers an ongoing transit crisis, The New York Times writes.

* As it continues to fight Airbnb expansion, the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council will fund an independent expenditure committee, Hotel Workers for Stronger Communities, to back New York City Council candidates in competitive primary elections, the Daily News reports.

* More than 60 tenants filed a class-action lawsuit against Bronstein Properties saying that the company has inflated rents in rent-regulated apartments higher than legally allowed by falsely claiming to have performed renovations, the Times writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 27 -- Citymeals on Wheels hosts an evening with the city’s most socially-conscious chefs and restaurateurs as they talk all things sustainable.

July 27 -- Citymeals on Wheels hosts an evening with the city's most socially-conscious chefs and restaurateurs as they talk all things sustainable.





NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at a rally to oppose the Senate healthcare bill, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

11:30 a.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul discusses career opportunities in public service and STEM, Lower East Side Girls Club, 101 Avenue D, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, New York City Councilman Peter Koo and Queens Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott celebrate the Queensboro Hill Library reopening, 60-05 Main St., Queens.

1 p.m. – State Sen. Marisol Alcántara announces $50,000 in new state funding for Manhattan Legal Services, 1 W. 125th St., second floor conference room, Manhattan.

4:30 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul tours the state-supported “Beyond the Melting Pot” exhibit, The Tenement Museum, 103 Orchard St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – De Blasio, first lady Chirlane McCray and the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities Commissioner Victor Calise celebrate the Sapolin Awards in honor of the 27th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Gracie Mansion, East 88th Street and East End Avenue, Manhattan.

POINT OF INTEREST: In 2015 surveying just five Bronx emergency rooms, the Bronx Health and Housing Consortium counted 120 unsheltered New Yorkers, however the complete HOPE count for the Bronx that year was 69, via Gotham Gazette.