Tomorrow, June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, information technology, risk, finance and human resources? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It's a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies.





For the third year, New York Nonprofit Media is recognizing 40 of New York's rising stars in the nonprofit world under the age of 40. These leaders have made their mark in the world of education, health care, and social services.



* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s school diversity plan is far from perfect, but it takes the first small steps toward increasing integration despite its substantive limits, David Kirkland of the New York University Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of Schools, writes in NY Slant.

* In a striking leadership reorganization, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that Daniel H. Weiss, its president and chief operating officer, will lead and run the museum, filling the new, higher-ranking role of president and chief executive, the New York Times reports.

* According to a new analysis, President Donald Trump’s budget would saddle New York City with nearly 3 billion dollars in cuts to transportation, homeland security, education and other services, which could put major transportation projects in jeopardy, the New York Post reports.

* A report from the Center for an Urban Future breaks down the demographics of senior citizens in New York and raises the question of how to pay for their care as their ranks continue to swell, Technically Brooklyn writes.

* Syracuse will receive 5.5 million dollars in federal aid for community development and affordable housing in what may be the last breath for programs Trump has vowed to eliminate, Syracuse.com writes.

* United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said that efforts in the state Senate to tie mayoral control of the New York City school system to an expansion of charter schools is “a load of crap,” the Daily News reports.

* After years of public debate and months of negotiations, New York City began directing its police officers to issue civil tickets rather than criminal summonses for petty offenses such as public drinking and public urination, a reversal of broken windows policing, the Times reports.

* A coalition of prison reform advocates and mental health groups joined forces to call for limits to the use of solitary confinement for no more than 15 consecutive days in prisons and they also want more diversity on the state parole board, the Times Union writes.

* Patients diagnosed with opioid dependency or abuse may get different medical services depending on where they live, according to a study that examined the response to addiction in five states, including New York, Kaiser Health News reports.

* Nearly 200 Democratic members of Congress filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday accusing Trump of violating the Constitution by profiting from business dealings with foreign governments, the New York Times reports.

* The New York State Attorney General’s investigation into possible misuse of funds at the Eric Trump Foundation is casting a shadow over the Department of Housing and Urban Development, where a former foundation vice president now works as a key adviser to Secretary Ben Carson, The Real Deal writes.

* The Washington Post digs into proposed cuts to national art programs which advocates say would scarcely reduce the deficit but would cripple the nation’s cultural life, as budget hawks say the multibillion-dollar culture industry is so well-endowed by philanthropic elites that the comparatively minuscule federal contribution would not be missed.

* After sagging under the weight of the Great Recession, last year saw overall government funding for pre-K programs finally recover and surpass 2007 levels, and overall enrollment grew in the programs that are the foundations for quality education, according to Nonprofit Quarterly.

* As millennials gain prominence in society and commerce each year, making them an attractive population to help expand and diversify an organization’s donor base, The NonProfit Times offers five ways to entice them to give.

* A new book “Big Hunger: The Unholy Alliance Between Corporate America and Anti-Hunger Groups” argues that food banks and pantries don’t chip away at underlying issues that keep people food-insecure, CityLab writes.

* Through his Helping Homeless Women GoFundMe page, Mickey Zezima aims to give everyday necessities to those women in need, Metro reports.

* The New York Road Runners has leased a new construction warehouse at Simone Development Companies’ Zerega Industrial Park, in the Castle Hill section of the southeastern Bronx, according to Commercial Observer.

* Organized and overseen by Publicolor - a nonprofit founded to creatively engage at-risk students - the creation of the geometric, black-and-white painting began at M.S. 244 in the Bronx, Artsy writes.

* Delivering Good (formerly K.I.D.S/Fashion Delivers), welcomed executives and personalities from the children’s, fashion, home and related industries as it hosted the 11th annual Women of Inspiration Luncheon. The charity has donated 1.6 billion dollars in new apparel and goods to children and adults in need over the past 32 years. Delivering Good’s annual luncheon recognizes women executives for their achievements and philanthropic efforts. This year’s honorees were Fashion Designer Tracy Reese; Gaye Dean, Marketing Director for Licensing, Target; and Lana Todorovich, President, North America Wholesale, Ralph Lauren. The Women of Inspiration luncheon was at the Pierre Hotel in New York City, and surpassed past records with attendance of 460 guests and more than 429,000 dollars raised.

* AHRC New York City, a not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities in all five boroughs, has been awarded $200,500 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support AHRC New York City's Guardianship Program. NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities while enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for public benefits programs, such as Medicaid and SSI. For 2017, NYSARC Trust Services will fulfill its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by awarding a total of 2,793,500 dollars in grants to NYSARC Chapters statewide. The 200,500 dollars in grant funding will help to enable AHRC New York City to ensure the long-term care of people with developmental disabilities, through its Guardianship Program.

* The Board of Directors of FOR-NY announced the appointment of Stephanie M. Campbell as the organization's Executive Director. In this new role, Campbell will be responsible for leading the organization in its efforts to advance recovery for individuals, families and entire communities. This includes working to erase stigma and build recovery support services in communities throughout New York State. With more than 16 years in recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs, Campbell brings personal knowledge and deep understanding of addiction and recovery, as well as extensive experience in education, policy and journalism to the position.

* Top NYPD officials are expected to strongly oppose a New York City Council bill requiring the department to publicly release information about its high-tech surveillance tools during a hearing on the legislation, arguing that doing so would actually aid criminals, the Daily News writes.

* Advocates pushing for passage of the Child Victims Act have begun running a digital ad campaign that largely targets those living in the district of state Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, who has kept the legislation from coming to the floor for a vote, the Daily News reports.

* The Russian prostitute accused of extorting former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer in exchange for remaining silent about their relationship now has a trial date, but a Manhattan judge encouraged her to take a plea deal before jury selection begins in September, the Post writes.

June 14 – New York Lawyers for the Public Interest and Foundation Center host “Corporate Housekeeping: Keeping Up With Nonprofit Regulations”

June 14 – New York Lawyers for the Public Interest and Foundation Center host "Corporate Housekeeping: Keeping Up With Nonprofit Regulations"





HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Kimberly George, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together NYC.

On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth.

11 a.m. – The Assembly Committee on Social Services holds a public meeting on the State Supplement Program, Legislative Office Building, Roosevelt Hearing Room C, Albany.

12:40 p.m. – Public Advocate James delivers remarks at The Bobby Watts Policy Forum on Preventing and Ending Homelessness in New York City, Long Island University Brooklyn, Library Learning Center, Brooklyn.

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on General Welfare holds a public meeting, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – New York Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez hosts a roundtable on initiatives to address the heroin and opioid crisis, Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road, Geneva.

6 p.m. – The NYC Coalition hosts a launch event to be the voice and lead in the battle towards the elimination of corruption, drugs, homelessness, political incompetence and failed policies, Radisson-Martinique Hotel, Apollo Room, 49 W. 32nd St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – New York City Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, state Sen. Jose Serrano and Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner attend the District 16's Tenant, Block, and Neighborhood Council’s annual Housing Conference, Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer hosts Pride Month Bystander Intervention Training with Hollaback, JCC Harlem, 318 W. 118th St., Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Advocates for the homeless, rent-regulated and public housing tenants camp in protest of Cuomo’s pro-developer housing policies, Cuomo's New York City office, 633 Third Ave., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Public Advocate James delivers remarks at the Project FIND Annual Gala, Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, 7 W. 55th St., Manhattan.

8:30 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer delivers remarks at the Chabad New York Hebrew School Annual Dinner, Espace, 635 W. 42nd St., Manhattan.

POINT OF INTEREST: “The biggest proposed cut [under Trump’s proposed budget] would be $2.2 billion to Capital Investment Grants that could put major transportation projects in jeopardy — the Canarsie Line power station for the L train, the second phase of the 2nd Avenue Subway and the Woodhaven Boulevard Select Bus Service, the report found,” via The New York Post.