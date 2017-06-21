FROM NYN MEDIA:

* While direct care workers in programs implemented by some state offices received well-deserved pay raises through the state budget process, workers with programs licensed by the Office of Children and Family Services were not included, though they do the same direct care work of other state-funded systems, writes Jim Purcell, CEO of the Council of Family and Child Caring Agencies.

* Though the city and state have sparred over how to address New York City’s homelessness problem, advocates remain hopeful state legislators will pass bills and embrace partnerships that would chip away at the problem before the session ends.

TOP NEWS:

* Dr. Irwin Redlener is stepping down this week from overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Children’s Health Fund, the New York Times writes.

* The state's outdated rent stabilization rules aren't enough to stamp out the city's soaring homeless crisis, as skyrocketing rent prices let owners drop out of the program once a vacant unit’s price hits $2,700 per month, DNAinfo reports.

* Despite an announcement last year that the city was cutting ties with troubled homeless shelter provider Bushwick Economic Development Corporation, the Human Resources Administration just renewed a 2.7 million dollars one-year contract with it, The Real Deal writes.

* Charles Houston, who has been with Queens Centers for Progress since 1981, will retire from his position as executive director at the end of the month, QNS.com writes.

* Student homelessness is soaring in clusters around Westchester County school districts, creating sobering challenges at a time when neighboring districts have largely recovered from the Great Recession, The Journal News writes.

* State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan confirmed that the Senate will not take up the Child Victims Act, which would extend the time for young victims of sexual abuse to bring a case against their abuser, before the end of the legislative session, the Times Union reports.

* As President Donald Trump was taking office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed to “protect Roe v. Wade in the state of New York,” yet on the last day of Albany’s legislative session, the state Senate still hasn’t taken up a bill that could protect abortion rights for New Yorkers, Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health, writes in NY Slant.

* Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, should give his money to the more than 700 community foundations across our country, and urge others to give to their community foundations, Lorie Slutsky, president of the New York Community Trust, writes in a letter to the New York Times.

* A bill introduced to New York’s City Council would compel landlords to eradicate mold, vermin, and other asthma triggers that are particularly pervasive in low-rent units, CityLab reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Health insurers are scrambling to decide whether to stay or go by today’s deadline to file plans for the federal marketplace as several major companies have already left some states, while others are threatening to leave, the New York Times writes.

* If the federal government stops reimbursing insurers, many have said they will make up for it by raising premiums, which will paradoxically hurt primarily not poor customers but millions of middle-class people who earn too much to qualify for premium assistance under the law and will bear the full brunt of any rate increase, the New York Times writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Trump earned at least 5 million dollars last year through his stake in a Brooklyn apartment complex that has previously received federal funding and gets dismal inspection scores from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Daily News writes.

* Medicaid cuts resulting from the GOP legislation would hit hard in states deeply affected by the addiction crisis and struggling to turn the corner, according to state data and concerned lawmakers in both parties, the Associated Press writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofit Quarterly offers structural details and lessons learned from a formal affiliation with management and boards of troubled nonprofits and of nonprofits considering acquiring troubled nonprofits.

* The 2017 Fundraising Effectiveness Survey, conducted by the Fundraising Effectiveness Project found that the cost of gaining 100 dollars is 95 dollars for nonprofits, a 5 percent margin that is coupled by a donor retention rate of 45 percent, The NonProfit Times writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* A local land use committee first in line to officially weigh in on the controversial Bedford-Union Armory redevelopment, which would offer housing and space for nonprofits, gave the city a firm no on the project, DNAinfo writes.

* Residents who regularly exercise at Harbor Fitness in Bay Ridge took their quest for healthy living outdoors to take part in the Harbor Fitness Race for Autism, an event held to raise money for the nonprofit organization HeartShare Human Services of New York, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* Success Academy was selected for the sixth annual Broad Prize for Public Charter Schools, which recognizes networks that are aggressively closing academic-achievement gaps between low-income students and their wealthier peers, Education Week writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Brooklyn Community Foundation is announcing $72,500 in new grants through its Immigrant Rights Fund, a special initiative created by foundation donors in the weeks after the 2016 presidential election to build a boroughwide response to unjust government policy changes threatening Brooklyn’s immigrants and their families, including increased deportations and criminalization. As the first and only public foundation dedicated to New York City’s largest borough, Brooklyn Community Foundation has committed a minimum of 1 million dollars over the next four years to support local organizations working for immigrant rights as they address both immediate and long-term needs, from legal assistance, community safety, and social services to advocacy, organizing, and leadership development. Click here to see the grantees.

* Sanctuary for Families joined Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a bill signing in Albany to celebrate the passage of the Child Marriage Law which bans marriage for minors under 17 years of age in New York State. Sanctuary, New York’s leading service provider and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and related forms of gender violence, has been a vocal long-time proponent of the legislation. The measure was championed by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and Senator Andrew J. Lanza.

* On June 22, Food Bank For New York City is launching an inaugural event honoring food donors and pivotal players in the hunger-relief arena. Honorees will be inducted into Food Bank’s first-ever Million Meals Club, representing donors who have donated enough pounds of food to equal one million meals for New Yorkers in need. Companies being honored include: Krasdale Foods, Inc., Farm Fresh, Target, HP-Hood, Frank Brunckhorst Co. Boar’s Head, Fresh Direct, Baldor Specialty Foods, Katzman Produce, ShopRite, Duane Reade, E. Armata.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The state Senate and Assembly have unanimously approved $90 million in flood relief for residents and municipalities ravaged by Lake Ontario floods in a measure now awaiting the approval of Cuomo, The Buffalo News reports.

* The New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board is set to announce that it will create a legal fellowship within the agency in the name of James Blake, a retired tennis star who was mistreated by a police officer two years ago, resolving Blake’s legal claim against the city, The New York Times reports.

* The Bronx and Brooklyn borough presidents are demanding that de Blasio and the New York City Education Department take drastic steps to end the unequal access to gifted and talented classes and specialized high schools,the Daily News reports.

POINT OF INTEREST: Last year, the average statewide starting salary for a direct care worker was $25,600, via NYN Media.