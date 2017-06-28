FROM NYN MEDIA:

* If the AHCA is passed, basic protections for children and youth with pre-existing conditions, including mental illness and addictions, will be eliminated, writes Andrew Malekoff, executive director of North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center.

TOP NEWS:

* Win President and CEO Christine Quinn said that new legislation introduced in the New York City Council to expand Living in Communities vouchers could “break the cycle of homelessness for families once and for all,” the Daily News writes.

* The New Yankee Stadium Community Benefits Fund, created in tandem with development of the new stadium a decade ago, has operated with little oversight or public accountability, neglecting those who live near the stadium and instead sending money to other, often wealthier parts of the Bronx unaffected by the construction, the New York Times reports.

* Advocates, union leaders, shelter staff and shelter residents question whether current training sufficiently prepares peace officers to serve the roughly 60,000 people who live in DHS shelters, City Limits reports.

* Steven A. Cohen and his wife Alexandra’s philanthropic foundation donated $50 million to the Museum of Modern Art’s capital campaign, and MoMA’s largest contiguous gallery will be named the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Center for Special Exhibitions, the New York Times reports.

* A new study shows some New York City charter school networks are better than others at improving their students’ math and reading test scores relative to surrounding traditional public schools, Chalkbeat writes.

A Bronx charter school dedicated to educating students about social justice and the law fired 11 of its 15 teachers with no notice last month, including eight who were trying to bargain a union contract with management, the Daily News writes.

* New York's safety net for abused and neglected children is under stress, with caseworkers charged with keeping those youngsters out of harm's way too often swamped with more cases than they can handle, their advocates say, the Press Republican writes.

* A trio of corrupt politicians may take the stand against disgraced Councilman Ruben Wills when he goes on trial for allegedly skimming $30,000 from his nonprofit New York 4 Life in 2012, the New York Post reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Residents of Greenpoint, Williamsburg and other communities will be getting help right on the street, thanks to the North Brooklyn Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a newly formed nonprofit organization which will deliver hot meals every day via a mobile soup kitchen called the "Angelmobile,” the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sending the fight against the GOP health care bill and Affordable Care Act repeal on the road with a series of health expert panel events, the Watertown Daily Times reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided to call off a planned vote on a proposal to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law, with some on the Hill blaming the unexpected delay on aggressive tactics by a politically active nonprofit run by a former White House aide and Trump campaign veterans, the New York Times writes.

* Nonprofit Quarterly examines the Supreme Court’s recent decision that allows for implementation of a much narrower version of Trump’s original executive order affecting immigration from six Muslim-majority countries.

* Jay Sekulow, Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has been paid millions by nonprofits he runs, the Washington Post reports.

IN DEPTH:

* The improvements in graduation rates at Broome Street, a community school located inside The Door, have been stunning, WNYC reports.

* Social sector organizations need a “healthy diet” of funding to achieve maximum impact, a concept neatly captured by the Grantmaking Pyramid now used by the Ford Foundation, according to the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

* At a time when many not-for-profits fear a reduction in government grants and donations that help sustain them, expanding the use of volunteers may be one way for not-for-profits to find the labor and skills they need to remain successful, Journal of Accountancy writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* A new museum, the Institute of Arab and Islamic Art, is providing a platform for artists and scholars to exchange ideas and promote cultural dialogue between voices in the United States and Arab and Islamic countries, Al Jazeera writes.

* The House of the Good Shepherd named Brian McKee executive director, who has more than 15 years of experience in human-services leadership for children and families in need in the Central New York community, Business Journal News Network writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Community Resource Exchange, a nonprofit consulting firm, announced the awardees of the CRE Rising Fund, now in its third year. These five groups will each receive customized, no cost consulting services to better serve their communities and achieve their missions. The five nonprofit awardees are: Council of Urban Professionals, Haiti Cultural Exchange, Hollaback!, Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights, and Teens for Food Justice. The awardees’ programming collectively reaches New Yorkers in all five boroughs. Through the CRE Rising Fund, CRE staff consultants will partner with the awardee organizations on engagements that include strategic planning, executive coaching, and board development.

* Each year, Lutheran Social Services of New York celebrates the graduation and educational achievements of students in its foster care program, with a recognition ceremony. For this year’s celebration, on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 pm, it includes JetBlue and its partner, Together We Rise, a nonprofit that supports kids in the foster care system. They will be on hand to help distribute 10 bicycles they recently donated to LSSNY; the bikes will be given to children who have done exceptional work in school this year. The Office of the Public Advocate Letitia James will also be at the ceremony to offer congratulatory remarks to the children.

* Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that his office is seeking community-based organizations to partner in an upcoming youth development and crime prevention program that will operate in several Brooklyn neighborhoods. The program will focus on sports and fitness activities to provide a safe space for youth ages 11 to 19 to engage in recreational activities and minimize criminal justice involvement. In seeking the involvement of community-based organizations, Gonzalez recognizes that they are uniquely qualified to best address the needs of youth in neighborhoods where young people too often engage in criminal activity for a lack of positive, productive ways to spend their time. Find out more here.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Cuomo's effort to name the Tappan Zee Bridge and its $3.9 billion replacement after his father is not being received warmly by some officials representing the communities the span connects, who are questioning the haste in which the current governor has tried to push it through, Gannett Albany writes.

* Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota said in a statement that the derailment of an A train in Harlem on Tuesday was caused by a loose rail left on the track after overnight repairs, according to a preliminary report,the Daily News reports.

* A recent report by New York City’s Board of Elections shows low voter turnout in the city in 2016, with 35 percent turnout in the April presidential primary, 8 percent turnout in the June federal primary and 10 percent for the September state and local primary, the Gotham Gazette reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 28 -- The Safe Passage Project at New York Law School Presents the training "Prosecutorial Discretion and Alternate Strategies."

NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at a rally in support of the New York City Women's Bill of Rights, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. – Public Advocate James delivers remarks at Candlelight Vigil to Save Health Care, 26 Federal Plaza, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, state Sen. Kevin Parker, Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein and the Christopher Rose Community Empowerment Campaign sponsor the Last Day of School: Movie Night in the Park, Amersfort Park, Avenue I between E. 38th Street and E. 39th Street, Brooklyn.

6:15 p.m. – Riders Alliance, New York Communities for Change, New York Public Interest Research Group’s Straphangers Campaign and other transit advocates rally calling on Cuomo to fund and fix the city’s subways, outside of Cuomo’s New York City office, 633 Third Ave., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer delivers remarks at Planned Parenthood of New York City Celebration for President and CEO Joan Malin, BRIC, 647 Fulton St., Brooklyn.

7:30 p.m. – The New York Immigration Coalition hosts an evening of conversation around Trump's ban on entrants from six majority-Muslim countries, including a short film and a panel discussion, Peter Jay Sharp Building, Brooklyn Academy of Music Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn.



POINT OF INTEREST: “Almost 160,000 youth ages 10-24 receive medical care for self-inflicted injuries at emergency departments across the U.S.,” via NYN Media.