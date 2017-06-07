FROM CITY & STATE:

* New York City’s long-awaited plan for school diversity was released with surprisingly little fanfare. Some observers hailed aspects of the plan as a major step forward, others questioned the city’s relatively modest approach to the massive problem of school segregation, Chalkbeat writes via City & State.





TOP NEWS:

* The New York Community Trust approved more than $12.3 million in grants to support 65 nonprofits that will help domestic violence victims find housing, strengthen arts groups, feed the hungry, and more, with some grants going to Mental Health Association of New York City, Quality Services for the Autism Community and Union Settlement Association. See the full list here.

* Just days after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito agreed on an $85.2 billion fiscal year 2018 budget, the council inserted a last-minute provision on immigrant legal defense that de Blasio repeatedly said he doesn’t support, the New York Post writes.

* The final city budget added $18.4 million to the food assistance program, which the mayor had long said he had no intention of cutting but advocates still want to see feeding the hungry on the agenda in the coming months as the city gears up for municipal races, City Limits reports.

* As more than half of all renters statewide are struggling to afford their homes and more than 80,000 New Yorkers are still homeless, slashing the budget of the Department of Housing and Urban Development would make the state’s already urgent housing crisis worse than it has ever been before, housing advocates Jolie Milstein, Rachel Fee, Laura Mascuch and Judi Kende write in the Daily News.

* More poor New Yorkers are stuck in high poverty neighborhoods where they’re faced with higher crime and worse schools, according to a new report from the New York University Furman Center, which found a spike in the concentration of poverty, the Daily News reports.

* ValueWalk offers a list of mistakes that nonprofits make when it comes to audits.

* Make Music New York, the nonprofit behind an expansive one-day music festival that takes over the city on the first day of summer, has issued a plea for emergency financial aid before its forthcoming edition on June 21, Artnews writes.

* Pay-for-success financing, which includes social impact bonds, are a different way of funding services like homeless shelters, federally qualified health centers, childcare centers and other public service providers, Next City writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTHCARE:

* NYU Lutheran is switching its providers of in-home health care because Community Care Organization, the nonprofit that currently handles those duties, will close on August 31, according to Patch.

* Health benefits are hotter than normal of late, as employees worry about health coverage, particularly those at nonprofits where benefits are minimal or non-existent, and employers are starting to respond, The NonProfit Times writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* While donors to the Eric Trump Foundation were told their money was going to help sick kids, more than $500,000 was re-donated to other charities, many of which were connected to Trump family members or interests, including at least four groups that subsequently paid to hold golf tournaments at Trump courses, Forbes writes.

* A crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump has driven some poor people to take a drastic step: opt out of federal food assistance because they are fearful of deportation, activists and immigrants say, Time Magazine writes.

* The Knight First Amendment Institute, a nonprofit representing several Twitter users blocked by @realDonaldTrump, argues that Trump's Twitter space is a "public forum," adding that "the viewpoint-based blocking of our clients is unconstitutional," NBC News reports.

IN DEPTH:

* In the 19th century, New York’s first women’s clubs provided an essential safe haven, but now the city’s new women-centric gathering spots are looking to fuel a different kind of revolution, The Village Voice writes.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy talked to five of the women who participated in NoVo’s national listening tour and are influencing its grant making, including Joanne Smith, founder and executive director of Girls for Gender Equity.

* With endowments struggling to generate robust returns, experts wonder if charities and foundations should tighten their belts or lower their expectations, the Chronicle of Philanthropy writes.

* This year, LGBT organizers and activists across the country are grappling with whether Pride parades should be celebrations or protests, Mother Jones writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Shubert Foundation’s 2017 Grants Program has awarded a record total of $5,335,000 to New York City-based organizations, including major theatre companies The Public, Signature Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, St. Ann’s Warehouse, Ars Nova, and Atlantic Theater Company, Playbill reports.

* A dozen women so far have been part of a transitional housing program called A Place to Stay, based out of Catholic Charities, which is a house in Ithaca dedicated solely to single homeless women, The Ithaca Voice reports.

* Faith-based social service organization Volunteers of America-Greater New York leased 30,000 square feet at 135 West 50th Street, The Real Deal writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* The St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation announced new 2017 board appointments across its Continuum of Care at the Foundation, the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center and the John A. Coleman School. At the Foundation, it welcomed Benny Caiola, a principle with Bettina Equities Company, LLC. At the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center, it welcomed Michael Gallagher, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Corporate Risk Solutions, LLC, David Ingber, Senior Vice President of Network Financial Operations at Westchester Medical Center Health Network and Claudia Pici-Morris, Special Consultant in the CEO and Board Consulting Practice of Egon Zehnder. At the John A. Coleman School, it welcomed Dr. Lisa Marrero, M.D., F.A.A.P., attending pediatrician at Sound Shore Medical Center and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at New York Medical College.

CAREER MOVES:

* Westchester Jewish Community Services announced the appointment of Lisa Scott as director of Center Lane, Westchester’s only LGBTQ youth and community education center. Prior to joining WJCS, Scott spent five years at My Sisters’ Place as director of community education and prevention programs and as domestic violence education and prevention programs manager. The programs’ goals were to empower middle and high school youth to build and maintain healthy relationships. Scott spent her early career serving in different capacities with several Girls Scouts organizations in Colorado and California. She developed and managed a major bullying-prevention, research-based initiative, oversaw a leadership program for 38,000 girls statewide in Colorado and in the Los Angeles area, she developed and executed events for 10,000 girls.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* Request for Applications for up to $75,000 in federal Urban Area Security Initiative Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding made available by the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. There is a total of $25 million nationally in funding available under this grant program and funds will be awarded competitively based on the submission of applications by eligible nonprofit organizations located within the New York City Urban Area. Funding will be awarded to support target hardening activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of terrorist attack due to their ideology, beliefs, or mission and are located within the New York City Urban Area. The program seeks to integrate nonprofit preparedness activities with broader state and local preparedness efforts.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York City Councilman Daniel Dromm introduced a resolution calling for the state Legislature and the governor to return return control of the subway and bus system to New York City, saying he hoped to start a discussion, Politico New York reports.

* A new service gives passengers in thousands of yellow taxis the option of making space in the back seat for a stranger, in return for discounted fares, through an unusual partnership between two competing ride-hailing services: Via and Curb, The New York Times reports.

* A bureaucrat in charge of purchasing for the Staten Island District Attorney’s office was charged with stealing more than $50,000 from the agency over an 11-year period and spent it on collector’s knives, jewelry and video games, the Daily News writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 7 -- The William F. Ryan Community Health Network 50th Anniversary Healthcare for All Gala

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/vfhpq/74709119 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – The Assembly Committees on Social Services, Codes and Labor and the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task Force hold a joint oversight hearing on services for victims of human trafficking, Legislative Office Building, Roosevelt Hearing Room C, Albany.

11:30 a.m. – State Sens. John Bonacic, Liz Krueger, Andrea Stewart-Cousins and others speak at a press conference in support of the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act and the Reproductive Health Act, outside Senate Chambers, state Capitol, third floor, Albany.

12 p.m. – Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. speaks at Police Athletic League luncheon, 3 W. 51st St., Manhattan.

2:30 p.m. – New York City Councilman Rory Lancman, Metropolitan Transportation Authority board member David Jones, The Legal Aid Society and others announce legislation requiring NYPD to publicly report fare evasion arrest information, outside the City Hall R train stop, Warren Street and Broadway, Manhattan.

3:30 p.m. – The state Senate Committee on Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities holds a public meeting, Legislative Office Building, Room 816, Albany.

4 p.m. – New York University’s Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy hosts a “By the Numbers: Concentrated Poverty” panel in conjunction with the release of a new housing report, New York University School of Law, Vanderbilt Hall, 40 Washington Square S., Manhattan.

7:15 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at the Intelligent Communities Forum reception, Museum of American Finance, 48 Wall St., Manhattan.

8 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer is honored at The Bridge gala dinner, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 Columbus Circle, Manhattan.

8:45 p.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray delivers remarks at the Mental Health Association of New York City’s 25th Annual Gala, Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway, Manhattan.

POINT OF INTEREST: Among the NY Community Trust’s recent round of grants: $120,000 to the Human Services Council of New York to establish rating systems for city and state human services contracting agencies, via NYCT.