* The Native American nonprofit American Indian Community House found a way to boost community health by teaching the Lakota language and research shows that they are on to something, NYN Media reports.



* The Buzz has details on which foundation with a half-billion dollars to give away is doubling down on grants, what groups are battling child welfare cuts in Albany today – and a longtime CFO who landed a board position at FJC.

* Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and solicitation of bribes, but the jury’s sudden decision after days of deadlock could provide grounds for an appeal, City & State reports.



* New York City will continue Special One Time Assistance for homeless families despite criticism from a Broome County official who threatened a lawsuit over the program which has helped some people settle there, the New York Post reports.

* A lawsuit from Bronx Independent Living Services against the MTA got a boost when U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman joined the fight against the transit agency’s handling of disability access at a major station project, Politico New York reports.

* The average nightly population in New York City homeless shelters in December was 63,495, a record according to the annual State of the Homeless report from the Coalition for the Homeless, the Daily News reports.

* The woman who accused the now-former commissioner of the Erie County Department of Social Services of raping her at an Albany hotel has filed court documents claiming the county’s negligence led to the alleged sexual assault, State of Politics reports.

* Representatives from nonprofits like East Flatbush Village joined the families of teenagers killed by the NYPD to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the death of Kimani Gray – the facts of whose death remain disputed, Juvenile Justice Information Exchange reports.

* The NYPD has its own way of dealing with officers accused of misconduct, the Daily News reports, but the results of these department disciplinary trials are kept secret – something the NYPD admits does not build public trust but says is required under its interpretation of a controversial law.

In Depth:

* Child welfare advocates need to address changes in the sector by working to secure the right type of education for children, Bill Baccaglini, president of The New York Foundling, writes in Youth Today.

* An abstract pigeon sculpture shows how foundations are increasingly turning to public art to rally public support through donations, volunteering and other actions, Fast Company reports.

* Wild Apricot blog features 10 social media tools that nonprofits can leverage to improve productivity, engage supporters, streamline consistency, and measure performance.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* President Trump has grown irritated with embattled U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, and is now making plans to remove him from his post and replace him with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, The New York Times reports.

* Domestic violence will no longer be grounds for asylum in the U.S. for thousands of women and girls each year under new rules that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to propose, Slate reports.

* One woman slept on a dog’s bed. Another felt like a robot. A third survived by laying low – but all three women have written essays in The Atlantic about the real world effects of human trafficking – with a bit of help from the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

KICKER: “I believe the time has now come for us to think more expansively about our missions — for us to recognize that, although health, safety and permanency are crucial first steps, they are not enough and probably never should have been.” - Bill Baccaglini, president of The New York Foundling, via Youth Today





