FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* At a recent forum, researchers and city officials gathered to hear preliminary results from the Columbia University Justice Lab’s case study of the juvenile justice initiative Close to Home, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s Buzz is that Coalition for the Homeless head Mary Brosnahan stepped down, where CUCS got $24 million, what nonprofit is wagering that an Oscar nominee can help raise $1.2 million, and what Music Conservatory of Westchester has been up to.

* Universal 3K for all will not be as easy to implement as the popular New York City Pre-K program, because the latter already had a well-developed system of providers in place, City & State reports.

* City & State features everything you need to know about the 10 most important lobbying firms in New York City and who they represent.

TOP NEWS:

* The state is actually still investigating the relationship between Mayor Bill de Blasio’s now defunct lobbying nonprofit and Rivington House, a Manhattan nursing home for people with AIDS that was sold in 2015 to a luxury condo developer, the Lo-Down reports.

* New York City Health Commissioner Mary Bassett told the City Council that she thinks supervised sites for drug addicts to shoot up are an effective way to fight the opioid scourge, although legal obstacles stand in the way, the Daily News reports.

* Former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn called Cynthia Nixon an “unqualified lesbian” a day after the actress announced she’s going to challenge the governor in a primary, although she later apologized, the New York Post reports.

* More news below …

************

NASW- NYC requests your presence at our Fourth Annual Social Work in the City Conference on Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 from 8am- 5:30pm at Hunter College. Earn 6 CE Credits! NYT bestseller and CEO of Robin Hood Foundation, Wes Moore will deliver the keynote address on strengthening NYC communities and fighting poverty. Breakouts sessions include workshops in clinical practice, child welfare, criminal justice, policy, and issues of race and diversity. Click here to register





************

* An outdated standard for measuring lead levels in children means that New York City’s lead prevention program is not as effective as it initially appears – leaving thousands of kids at risk, WNYC reports.

* City foster children with serious medical needs will continue to be sent to a controversial for-profit psychiatric hospital in Virginia that’s under federal investigation for allegedly holding patients longer than necessary to collect more money, the Daily News reports.

Got inside information? Email us: editor@nynmedia.com.

************

Shared office space available for a small nonprofit:

The Center for Economic and Social Rights (CESR) has a large, windowed office and a smaller windowed private office available in our suite on the 7th floor of 86 Chambers Street, near City Hall. Our office is conveniently located near all major subway lines. The building is a well maintained, full service building, accessible 24/7 with front desk security. The office is approximately 760 square feet and comes with like new furniture and office chairs. The rent is $3,000 per month and includes electric, wifi, building services, a shared conference room, and kitchen. Ideal for a non-profit of up to 3 staff. Available April 1, 2018.

Please contact Rebecca Cohen at rcohen@cesr.org or call 718 237-9145 ext. 13.

************

In Depth:

* Competition may show up a little differently for nonprofits than for for-profits, but being able to assess this component of our environments is core to many a nonprofit’s strategic decision-making, writes Nonprofit Quarterly.

* Perfection can be an enemy of the practical, but here are five ways to prevent this from happening to your fundraising efforts, David King, president of Alexander Haas, writes in Forbes.

* Cardinal Timothy Dolan said the church would be “strangled” by the litigation brought as a result of the Child Victims Act, and that it would be “toxic for us,” but the definition of “us” is so depressingly narrow it would block victims’ path to court, the Daily News writes.

************

Register for CSR Gender Parity Summit. This event will focus on the latest research and strategies on how to grow the next generation of leaders and change agents - women and men - on gender parity. Speakers include Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York, Jacqueline Ebanks, Executive Director, NYC Commission on Gender Equity, Assembly Member Nily Rozic, Chair, Task Force on Women Issues. The conference will be on March 21 at the Manny Cantor Center. Click here for the full agenda.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A custody battle in Arizona details the difficulty inherent in settling a divorce – this time between two nonprofit boards that claim the parent organization and the city of Peoria might just lock them both out of the building, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* HUD Secretary Ben Carson defended his agency's delay in instituting regulations to protect transgender individuals in homeless shelters because "there are some women who said they were not comfortable with being in a shelter" with "somebody who had a very different anatomy,” CNN reports.

* Capital punishment for drug dealers, more anti-drug ads and an increased availability of medication-assisted treatments and anti-overdose medicines – Pacific Standard examines how much research backs Trump’s proposals to battle the opioid epidemic.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com





LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Jeff Foreman, diretor of policy at Care for the Homeless … and to Harold Miller, deputy commissioner in the New York City Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 22 – Marks Paneth: Not-for-profit accounting standards

March 22 – Overhead vs. true cost – changing the conversation

March 23 – Caregiver wellness day

March 27 – NPCC: Annual meeting of members

April 3 – Moment or movement? The longevity of this new wave of social action

Submit your event here.



KICKER: “We’ll continue to act as if it’s the kid’s problems and we’ll address it by blaming the children … rather than understanding that we as a society have created the conditions that are poisoning these children.” - David Rosner, professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, via WNYC.





Have feedback to offer, or story tips? Spotted a website problem? Email us at editor@nynmedia.com





NYN emails not reaching your main inbox?

Try adding us to your email contacts list to help with proper delivery.