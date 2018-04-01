FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* The Buzz today is The Rockefeller Foundation has a new board member; NYU got $1 million from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Two nonprofits scored contracts with the city – and the state attorney general launched a new attack against Trump over LGBT rights.

* NYN Media features three takeaways from the March 27 meeting of the New York City Council Committee on Contracts, including why Kevin Sullivan of Catholic Charities was waving a pizza box at the meeting.

* As legislative leaders finalize the state budget, several progressive agenda items that Gov. Andrew Cuomo listed as priorities in his January State of the State address – like the Child Victims Act and reforming the state’s bail system – have dropped off the negotiating table, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* More than two years after Mayor de Blasio announced an ambitious plan to create 15,000 supportive-housing apartments, only a few hundred are up and running, the city’s homelessness czar said Tuesday, the Daily News reports.

* State lawmakers have reached “a tentative deal” on a state budget that includes $250 million in funding for NYCHA, changes to the state tax code and a requirement that New York City kick in $400 million in emergency maintenance for the MTA, Politico New York reports.

* The West Side Rag followed homeless outreach workers from Goddard Riverside as they attempted to bring clients in from the cold during a recent Code Blue night.

* New York City plans to spend nearly $1.1 billion to house the homeless in commercial hotels over the next three years, with the costs including a range of support services for families housed in the units, the New York Post reports.

* More news below …

************

We Want Your Opinion! How do you perceive executive education in the public administration field? Our education partner would like to understand your thoughts on executive vs. non-executive education. Take this short survey by April 2nd to provide your opinion.





************

* Juvenile Justice Information Exchange followed 200 New York City teens as they went south to join the March for Our Lives this past weekend which served as a turning point for a number of energized teens and adults.

* New York City will expand its efforts to diversify its starkly segregated Gifted and Talented programs, education department officials announced Tuesday, with changes to admissions policies expanding next year, Chalkbeat reports.

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced that he will lead a multi-state coalition of attorneys general in a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s decision to bring back a question asking about citizenship status in the 2020 census, Politico New York reports.

************

New York’s new paid family leave law gives workers the right to paid, job-protected time off to bond with a new child, care for a seriously ill loved one, or address the impacts of military deployment. Find out what you and your organization need to know about the new law, including employers and employees’ rights and responsibilities and interactions with existing laws, with a training session by A Better Balance, hosted by Amalgamated Bank.

Click here for more information.





************

In Depth:

* ACS Commissioner David Hansell writes in Juvenile Justice Information Exchange that the teens he marched with at a March for Our Lives event show how Close to Home changed their lives for the better – and why the program must be spared state budget cuts.

* Poverty-related issues such as homelessness and opioid addiction require a state budget that increases funding for human services, Susan Stamler, executive director of United Neighborhood Houses, writes in Gotham Gazette.

* There is wealth but not political will from elected leaders in both parties to solve the state housing crisis once and for all, Times Union writes.

* Besides the mayor himself, Chirlane McCray has been the most visible figure of the de Blasio era. She spoke to City Limits about leading the mental health initiative ThriveNYC and her career stretching back to the administration of Mayor David Dinkins.

************

Announcing NYN Media’s OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018 at the Hebrew Union College. For more information on speakers and topics click here.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Record numbers of college students are seeking treatment for depression and anxiety — but schools can't keep up, Time reports.

* Nine out of 10 nonprofit leaders are white — a number that's not changed in a quarter century – The Chronicle of Philanthropy writes about why charities nationwide have done so little on diversity and how one nonprofit has managed to remake itself.

* A review of new public documents and interviews with more than 50 people indicate that the Trump administration – and the president himself – responded far more aggressively to hurricane recovery efforts in Texas compared to Puerto Rico, Politico reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com





LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist ANDRUS Yonkers, New York Program Director

University Settlement Society of New York, The Door New York, New York Social Worker Good Shepherd Services New York, New York

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Tanisha Washington, vice president of services for adults with developmental disabilities at Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York … to To Rep. Nydia Velázquez … and to Joseph S. Saladino, Oyster Bay supervisor

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 3 – Moment or movement? The longevity of this new wave of social action

April 3 – Family Leave: What’s next for your organization

April 12 – NYN Media 40 Under 40

April 17 – Barrier Breakers wheelchair basketball tournament

April 27 – Prisoner Reentry Institute: Credible messenger mentoring

Submit your event here.



KICKER: “The goal should be a Domino’s app for human services contracting and just give us a full pie when you buy services from us.” - Kevin Sullivan, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, via NYN Media.





Have feedback to offer, or story tips? Spotted a website problem? Email us at editor@nynmedia.com





NYN emails not reaching your main inbox?

Try adding us to your email contacts list to help with proper delivery.