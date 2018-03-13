FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Close to Home providers like The Children’s Village and Good Shepherd Services are continuing their efforts to preserve some level of state funding by the time the state budget deadline arrives on April 1, NYN Media reports.

* The NYN Media Buzz today is that a teacher-affiliated group wants to give away $1 million to celebrate its 100th birthday, CoveCare Center has two new board members and NYS Health Foundation is showcasing how the Center for Court Innovation is helping Syracuse.

* Arguably the most powerful Latino in New York government, state Budget Director Robert Mujica spoke to City & State about how he arrives at the $168 billion spending plan, his “short” 12-hour workdays and how – despite reports to the contrary – he isn’t Ecuadorean.

TOP NEWS:

* Sex in the City star Cynthia Nixon is getting closer to announcing a Democratic Party primary challenge to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was embarrassed four years ago by a surprisingly strong primary showing by Zephyr Teachout, Politico New York reports.

* The Assembly passed five gun control bills, including one that would allow judges to take guns away from mentally-ill people following a request from a relative or law enforcement, the New York Post reports.

* After a report that a once promising dancer died on a Manhattan street after refusing help from homeless outreach workers hundreds of times, The New York Times examines the question: should she have been forced to accept treatment?

This Social Work Month, are you thinking about pursuing a DSW? If so, join NYU Silver School of Social Work on Thursday, March 8th from 1-2pm for an informational webinar about our 3-year, part-time DSW Program in Clinical Social Work.





* Pharmaceutical companies are sounding the alarm about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to impose a new surcharge on prescription opioids with a study warning that the plan will drive up health care costs, the Daily News reports.

* The Jewish Voice profiles philanthropist Stephen Schwarzman, whose mega-grants – he has given $100 million to the New York Public Library – will likely continue after he earned $800 million last year.

Growth for Good provides expertise in nonprofit strategy, fundraising, leadership, and marketing so that organizations can focus on what they do best: good work.

In Depth:

* Foundations need to get ready for brewing fights on immigration and refugees by empowering people, promoting inclusion, strengthening social cohesion and helping nonprofits improve their programming, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* New York Community Trust’s Kerry McCarthy and Patricia Swann write in the Daily News that “Black Panther” presents an opportunity to promote diversity in the arts through efforts like #BlackPantherChallenge.

Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, writes in the Columbia Journalism Review about new research that shows the representation of race in the media remains skewed.

* No one can figure out just what de Blasio’s doing when it comes to the homeless, nobody likes the results, and it leaves you wondering if City Hall’s strategy is to grow the ranks of the homeless, the New York Post writes.

Announcing NYN Media's OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018at the Hebrew Union College.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Washington is the latest state to consider a law that would prohibit landlords from turning away prospective tenants who receive Section 8 vouchers, social security or veterans benefits, the Associated Press reports.

* Controversial activist Linda Sarsour was among those arrested in the office of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office after demonstrating in support of the Dream Act, Al Jazeera reports.

* The Trump Administration is once again pushing budget cuts to after school programs that serve nearly 1.7 million American children and supporters from across the U.S. are lobbying Congress to stop Trump, Youth Today reports.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





"I know there is a lot of in-house fighting, but you've seen the importance of Raise the Age. You've seen the importance of closing prisons … We need to provide these kids with the tools they need." - Raul Marrero, a coordinator at Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services, said of a hypothetical encounter with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via NYN Media.



