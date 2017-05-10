FROM CITY & STATE:

* From an inherently biased bail process to uniforms designed to fit men’s larger frames, the system fails to consider that when it comes to incarceration, gender matters, write Ana Oliveira, president and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation, and Alison Wilkey, director of public policy at the Prisoner Reentry Institute at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

* City & State spoke with top housing officials – state Sen. Betty Little, New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz and city Department of Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer – for a deeper look at the efforts being taken to address affordable housing in New York.

TOP NEWS:

* A legal nonprofit is suing the state Department of Health for access to records about the conversion of two nursing homes into pricey condos, claiming the agency rubber-stamped the controversial sales at the heart of a City Hall scandal, the New York Post reports.

* A program rolled out last month, which expands on an earlier initiative, identified the jail’s most frequent repeat offenders and offered them permanent housing and support services, according to The Marshall Project.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio understands homelessness better than the mayors before him, but that hasn’t been enough to stem the crisis, The Nation writes.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy offers photos and details of the unique, quirky, and inspiring amenities that make some of its readers’ office spaces unique.

* Black and Hispanic kids accounted for 99 percent of all public school students handcuffed by NYPD school safety agents in crisis incidents in 2016, according to the Daily News.

* The Crown Street Association is following in the footsteps of another Brooklyn group that has been successful in delaying the city from opening a shelter along nearby Bergen Street, PIX 11 writes.

* The Nathan Cummings Foundation in New York City has announced that it will increase its payout in 2017 and 2018 and is encouraging other philanthropic organizations to do the same, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

* The attacks against allowing Linda Sarsour, an Arab-American activist and Women’s March organizer, to speak at a CUNY graduation ceremony are misguided, Ross Barkan writes in the Village Voice.

* A Holocaust survivor suffering from multiple medical issues can remain in her Queens apartment after a nonprofit, Selfhelp, contacted attorneys from the Legal Aid Society who stepped in to help, the Daily News writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Amid vows from the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration, some city and state officials are trying to calm immigrants’ fear with legislation to prohibit arrests in courthouses, schools, workplaces and other spots where immigrants gather, Governing Magazine writes.

* A nonprofit fighting the Trump administration’s travel ban in court sued the U.S. Justice Department after being warned to stop offering legal aid to undocumented immigrants, Bloomberg News writes.





IN DEPTH:

* NPR and the PBS series Frontline found that with little federal oversight, the Low Income Housing Tax Credit has produced fewer units than it did 20 years ago, even though it's costing taxpayers 66 percent more in tax credits.

* In an unusual arrangement, Amazon has agreed to give the shelter, Mary’s Place, a permanent home inside one of the new office buildings for which it will break ground in the fall, according to the New York Times.

* Strategic philanthropy should reject the latest fad of large grants in favor of long-term steadfast commitments to the many organizations making progress on our most important problems, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Staten Island's newest little museum, The Museum of Maritime Navigation and Communication, is growing, nearly doubling the size of its board of directors with the addition of five new members, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* Delivering Good is the new name for the national charity formerly known as K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers, which for 32 years has helped millions of kids, adults and families affected by poverty and disaster, according to a press release. Listen to our podcast with the organization’s president and CEO, Lisa Gurwich.

* A Park Slope soup kitchen will provide hot showers to the homeless next year now that locals have voted to use tax dollars to pay for a mobile cleaning station, a win-win according to backers of the plan, the Brooklyn Paper writes.





NYN BUZZ:

* Enterprise Community Partners and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development launched their Landlord Ambassadors program by selecting community-based nonprofits that will help owners of small and mid-sized multifamily buildings throughout the city take advantage of HPD’s affordable housing programs. The Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition, Mutual Housing Association of New York in Brooklyn, Northern Manhattan Collaborative, and Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City in Manhattan will receive training and funds to hire staff and bolster operations as they work with landlords to stabilize and upgrade their buildings as well as assist multifamily property owners on the city’s tax lien docket. The organizations will preserve affordable housing throughout the city and equip landlords to manage their properties more effectively.

* Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, a youth development organization that provides after-school, Saturday and summer youth development programming to young people ages 6 to 18 in underserved neighborhoods of New York City, announced that it will break ground on its new Clubhouse at the intersection of East 155th Street and Bradhurst Avenue in Harlem. It will be commemorated with a ceremony on Wednesday, May 24 at 3:30pm, where President Bill Clinton will provide the keynote address. The Clubhouse will be named in honor of the Pinkerton Foundation, whose generous endowment will support a wide-range of programming at the Clubhouse for approximately 1,000 new members. The Clubhouse, which will be the Madison’s largest and most advanced facility to date, will also serve as the organization’s new citywide administrative hub and headquarters.

* The Allyn Family Foundation notified Cayuga Centers of a $75,000 grant to assist with the purchase of property at 210 Osborne Street, recently named in honor of the agency’s late board chair, Frederick N. Richardson. The grant is also earmarked to help fund the expansion of Weekday Respite programming. Respite programs serving individuals with developmental disabilities have overwhelmed current space at the Frederick N. Richardson Center. Cayuga Centers, headquartered in Auburn, NY, serves children and families throughout New York State, southeast Florida, and Delaware, offering a variety of evidence-based programs, residential and foster care treatment, and services for persons with developmental disabilities.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Committee of Special Education Chairperson, ANDRUS

ANDRUS is looking for a Committee of Special Education Chairperson. The CSE Chairperson is responsible for all aspects of the Committee of Special Education relationships. He/she is the Chair of the CSE Committee of all privately placed students and DSS placed students on campus. He/she manages related services provided in coordination with the student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP). The CSE Chairperson will be responsible for maintaining accurate scheduling and records, assigning and interfacing with district staff, such as evaluators and observers as needed, and communicating with referral sources about IEP matters.





Benefits Administrator, The Door

The Benefits Administrator will be instrumental in providing support to employees of University Settlement, The Door, and Broome Street Academy Charter High School. This position will be primarily responsible for handling the day-to-day functions of active benefits for all employee benefit programs including medical, dental, vision, flexible spending accounts, life insurance, wellness programs and retirement plans. The Administrator will provide guidance and counseling to staff and management on policy, maintain ongoing communications with staff, develop and manage a robust wellness program for the overall organization and stay abreast of changes in health care laws and trends in benefits programs and administration.





Coordinator of Operations, ADAPT Community Network

Under general direction, is responsible for providing direction, guidance and oversight to a number of Program Directors who are directing one or more of the Agency’s programs. Ensures assigned programs Administers are managed in accordance with Agency policies and regulations and requirements of applicable regulatory agencies. Is responsible for overseeing all aspects of assigned programs including personnel, budgeting, services to individuals and physical plant management.





Bilingual LCSW Social Worker, The Service Program for Older People

The Service Program for Older People, Inc, (SPOP) is an innovative geriatric behavioral health agency located in Manhattan. We are seeking a full time Clinical Social Worker to provide psychotherapeutic services, mental health assessments and outreach workshops in 2 satellite locations in upper Manhattan. Excellent supervision is offered with a competitive salary and a generous fringe benefits package.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Stanley Brezenoff, interim president and CEO of New York City Health + Hospitals, now says the system will fire between 200 and 600 people in the coming months, despite a previous pledge by de Blasio that there would be no layoffs, the Daily News reports.

* The new New York City Ferry service has had 20 alerts posted to its Twitter account announcing delays and trip cancellations since the May 1 launch, including delays Tuesday because of a fluid spill at a waterfront Con Ed facility in Brooklyn, the Daily News reports.

* Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican New York City mayoral candidate, says on her newly launched campaign website that she was re-elected in 2016 with 100 percent of the vote, but voting records show it was 75 percent, Gotham Gazette writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 10 -- Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York hosts an event on Non-Employee Categories for Nonprofits

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/st3tb/69008957 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia on changes to Every Student Succeeds Act and revised standards for English language arts and math, and survivors of childhood sexual abuse on the Child Victims Act, WCNY.

11 a.m. – New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña delivers brief remarks at City Councilman Andy King’s Youth Speaks event, Richard R. Green Educational Campus, 3710 Barnes Ave., Bronx.

11:15 a.m. – The New York City Administration for Children’s Services holds a media availability regarding ChildStat enhancements, 150 William St., 13th floor, ChildStat Hearing Room, Manhattan.

11:30 a.m. – Clergy, faith leaders and criminal justice advocates will deliver a letter to legislative leaders supporting the Prioritized Platform for Challenging Incarceration in New York as part of a statewide day of action for prison and parole justice, War Room, state Capitol, Albany.

12 p.m. – U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey and local health leaders hold a press conference announcing $2 billion for National Institutes of Health research in the Lower Hudson Valley and across the country, Hudson River Health Care, 84 N. Highland Ave., Nyack.

12:30 p.m. – Survivors of incarceration, family members of currently and formerly incarcerated people, faith leaders and advocates host a rally to demand parole and prison justice, West Capitol Park, State St., Albany.

1 p.m. – New York City Council members Elizabeth Crowley, Vanessa Gibson, Rory Lancman, Helen Rosenthal and the New York Alternatives to Incarceration/Reentry Coalition address the Lippman Commission’s recommendations and call for increased funding for proven effective programs, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat hosts a press conference on the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to deny support of Upward Bound program funding at Columbia University, Double Discovery Center, Lerner Hall, 2920 Broadway, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Assembly members Robert Carroll and Jo Anne Simon co-host a town hall meeting about concerns over President Donald Trump’s budget proposals, John Jay High School, 237 Seventh Ave., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses honorees of the YWCA 25th Anniversary Tribute to Women of Achievement of Orange County, Anthony’s Pier 9, 2975 US-9W, New Windsor.

8:30 p.m. – De Blasio delivers remarks at the Municipal Forum Annual Dinner, New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, Manhattan.





POINT OF INTEREST: “In 2016, there were 262 child in crisis incidents where handcuffs were used, according to the New York Civil Liberties Union, which first reported the data — and all but three of those incidents, or 259, involved black or Latino children,” via The Daily News.