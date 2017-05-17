FROM NYN MEDIA:

* For national foster care month, Dawn Saffayeh, executive director of HeartShare St. Vincent’s Services, debunks some of the misconceptions about what youth in foster care actually need.

TOP NEWS:

* Under a de Blasio administration proposal, the education department would assume responsibility for EarlyLearn programs, which currently fall under the purview of the city’s child welfare agency, the Administration for Children’s Services, Chalkbeat writes.

* The Metropolitan Museum of Art, a behemoth of culture and wealth, is rebounding from more than a year of internal turmoil and financial problems, the Associated Press writes.

* Beyond community board meetings, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration has been scrambling behind the scenes to enlist influential New Yorkers to help marshal support for its plan to open 90 homeless shelters across New York City, the Times reports.

* Moreen King, the owner of two Brooklyn day care centers, is running for the City Council seat in District 41, which covers parts of Bed-Stuy, Brownsville, East Flatbush and Crown Heights, according to DNAinfo.

* Despite opposition from neighbors preparing to file a lawsuit, homeless families have already started moving into a new shelter on Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights, city officials said, DNAinfo writes. Also, see where this shelter fits in the Mayor’s plan to open 90 homeless shelters.

* The rate of near-poverty in the city has dropped by a percentage point, de Blasio announced, the first statistically significant drop since the 2008 recession and the largest drop since 2005, according to the Daily News.

* The Post writes in an editorial that the de Blasio administration has been fostering needless panic in immigrant communities by falsely claiming immigration agents tried to hunt down a fourth-grader at school, just to score political points.

* In a move aimed at bringing street cops closer to the people they serve, the NYPD formally kicked off a series of small community meetings around the city as a crucial part of the neighborhood policing strategy, according to am New York.

* Rafael Cestero, the former commissioner of New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, writes in the Daily News that the mayor’s affordable housing plan is right where it should be, three years in.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Brooklyn Congresswoman Yvette Clarke praised Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon, saying she “seems to be almost diametrically opposed” to President Donald Trump’s positions and has shown a commitment to promoting female-owned businesses, the Observer writes.

* After years of fighting the previous administration’s efforts to limit the charitable deduction, many nonprofit sector leaders have shifted to embrace the idea of a universal deduction for all taxpayers as an incentive to boost charitable giving, the NonProfit Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* AASA, the association of the nation’s public school superintendents, released an exhaustive report on tax credit scholarship programs like Georgia’s, which allow donors to piggyback on state and federal tax breaks often to turn a profit,the New York Times reports.

* Not having ID can make it virtually impossible to escape homelessness and can mean being shut out of federal, state and county buildings, where social services agencies that help the homeless are often located, Government Technology reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* A city-run sexual health clinic in Chelsea that's been closed for more than two years will re-open later this year as the city sees a spike in sexually transmitted diseases, Patch writes.

* There are a growing number of organizations teaching girls of color everything from safety to interpersonal skills, and the common thread is that they all create a sense of community for the young women involved, NBC News writes.

* Overcoming-Love Ministries, a Bed-Stuy homeless shelter for women and children, has been given a reprieve as the foreclosure action has been withdrawn, but it can be refiled, the Post reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* At its annual spring gala the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, New York City’s largest human services nonprofit, honored trustees Mark H. Rachesky, MD, and Jodi J. Schwartz, and longtime corporate partner Beacon Health Options. The event, which took place on Wednesday, May 10, at The Plaza Hotel, attracted more than 450 guests. It raised 1.75 million dollars for the programs of The Jewish Board, which serves more than 43,000 New Yorkers of all faiths, ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds each year. Board president Alice Tisch presented the honorees with their awards. Mark H. Rachesky, MD, received the Schiff Community Impact Award. He has been a Jewish Board trustee for 15 years and is a dedicated member of the New York Jewish community who also serves on the Board of Directors of the Mount Sinai Children’s Center Foundation and Columbia University Medical Center.

* The The Long Island Association for AIDS Care announced that it has been awarded funding by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for a comprehensive HIV prevention program, focusing on Young Men of Color who have Sex with Men. LIAAC’s YMSM Alternative Prevention and Care program will address HIV prevention with this population, who are at the highest risk of acquiring HIV. This is LIAAC’s third 5 year grant directly funded from the CDC. With the funding, LIAAC will provide targeted testing, diligent outreach, and effective intervention programs to the YMSM community. This will mean a focus on reducing new infections, increasing access to care for HIV-positive individuals, and promoting healthy choices.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York State Office of Mental Health announced the availability of funds for the development of four Assertive Community Treatment teams within The Bronx and Brooklyn. Each ACT team will serve 68 recipients who have serious mental illness, and have not been successfully engaged by the traditional mental health treatment and rehabilitation system. Eligible applicants are not-for-profit agencies with 501(c) (3) incorporation that have experience providing mental health services to persons with serious mental illness through programs that are licensed by OMH.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* A new poll shows more than 50 percent of New York City residents want Cuomo to run for president in 2020, but nearly 60 percent said they do not want de Blasio to be a candidate, the New York Post reports.

* After failing to get at least 15 dollars an hour and other benefits from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, airport workers and the 32BJ Service Employees International Union are asking state lawmakers for an even higher base wage of nearly 18 dollars an hour, The New York Times reports.

* More than two dozen state lawmakers are backing legislation that would create a commission to study reparations for African-Americans and to recommend remedies for racial and economic discrimination, the Times Union reports.

THIS WEEK'S PODCAST:

* Are mega rich donors threatening democracy? That’s the question posed by David Callahan, the editor of Inside Philanthropy and the author of several books. He joins us to talk about his latest, “The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age” which was released in April. It looks at the role of philanthropy as wealth becomes more concentrated and the middle class is endangered.

One in three homeless children placed in foster care is younger than a year old, according to a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness. “Taken Away: The Prevalence of Homeless Children in Foster Care,” explores data about homeless children, their families and foster care. It highlights the needs and raises questions about how families could be better supported while children are maintained in safe, stable homes. Download it at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/TakenAway/v3ht8/70903133

POINT OF INTEREST: Because of financial issues, the Metropolitan Museum of Art eliminated about 100 staff positions, slashed 15 special exhibits planned each year and postponed a $600 million new wing, via the Associated Press.