* With a new mission and strategic plan, the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York is looking to equip its membership for a more activist role – both to help counter problematic social policies and to help create an operating environment where nonprofits are stronger and more sustainable.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that “children will die” if President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget, which would slash funding for Medicaid, food stamps and public housing, is enacted, Politico New York reports.

* The federal budget plan unveiled Tuesday by Trump would cut up to $340 million from the New York City Housing Authority’s already teetering budget, and would raise the amount of income tenants must pay toward rent, the Daily News writes.

* Looking at Cooper Union as an example, Marks Paneth writes that to avoid financial problems or the failure of a nonprofit, it is imperative to monitor the organization’s financial health by employing good corporate governance.

* New York’s Central Park Conservancy, a private nonprofit organization that manages and raises money for the park, cut 30 jobs to help trim annual spending by about 7 percent, Bloomberg News writes.

* The ambitious new arts center known as the Shed, rising in Hudson Yards, has received $75 million from Michael Bloomberg, showing just how much the Far West Side continues to be shaped by a small group of influential billionaires, the New York Times writes.

* The city’s community schools program would expand to 69 new schools this fall, financed entirely by $25.5 million per year of funding earmarked for 21st Century Community Learning Centers - a $1.2 billion federal program which Trump is again proposing to eliminate, Chalkbeat writes.

* After an 11-day window in which over 100,000 residents of pertinent districts cast ballots, the City Council recently announced the winners of the 2016-17 participatory budgeting cycle, Gotham Gazette writes.

* The 2016 Amendment, which goes into effect May 27, clarifies and simplifies a number of provisions of the New York Nonprofit Revitalization Act that are applicable to New York nonprofit corporations and charitable trusts, according to Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP.

* Hillary Clinton denounced Trump’s proposed federal budget as a plan with “an unimaginable level of cruelty” toward millions of poor and needy Americans, according to the Daily News.

* The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, a respected nonprofit in Seattle that represents immigrants in deportation proceedings, received a “cease and desist” letter from the DOJ threatening disciplinary action, The Nation reports.

* With ever-bigger campaign goals, exaggerated fundraising totals are increasingly commonplace, development experts say, and such practices sully the fundraising profession’s reputation by flouting established guidelines for reporting contributions, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* The New York Times Ethicist answers whether people should expose charities that exploit employees.

* BDO’s Nonprofit Standard blog examines expense reporting as part of changes under Accounting Standards Update 2016-14

* Earlier this month, Women’s House and Economic Development Corporation partnered with New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study for the ‘Narrating Our Neighborhood: The Melrose Oral History Project’ exhibition, the Bronx Times writes.

* The Billion Oyster Project is an ambitious nonprofit organization that wants to restore the oyster population in the New York Harbor and Hudson River, Westchester Magazine writes.

* New York City Council and Food Pantries will call today on de Blasio to increase funding for hungry New Yorkers. Over 1.4 million New Yorkers rely on food pantries and food kitchens. As New York City is one of the wealthiest cities in the world, the least that we can do is provide access to high-quality, nutritious foods to all those who need it. The current Executive Budget not only drastically underfunds the Emergency Food Assistance Program, but proposes cutting funding by 4.9 million dollars -- this comes at a time of looming uncertainty regarding federal funding for hunger assistance programs. Mirroring a call made by NYC Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito in her State of the City address, all Council Members signed on to support the increase of EFAP to 22 million dollars for FY18.

* Gov. Cuomo announced the opening of the $36 million Norwood Terrace supportive housing development in the Bronx. The 115-unit housing project, operated by Concern for Independent Living, includes supportive services for homeless adults with psychiatric disabilities, along with affordable housing for low-income individuals and families. The newly-constructed, eight-story building is located in the Norwood section of the Bronx. The development includes 58 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals with mental illness. Support services will be provided on-site, helping residents to live healthy and productive lives. The New York State Office of Mental Health will provide more than $900,000 annually in operating funding for the supportive units. The remaining units are affordable housing for low-income New Yorkers.

* Unique People Services, a nonprofit agency serving New Yorkers with developmental disabilities, HIV/AIDS and mental health challenges, has added two new directors to its senior management team. Bill Velasquez joins the nonprofit as UPS’ new Director of Human Resources, while Everson Gibson has been named Administrative Director of Quality Assurance and Human Resources. Before joining UPS, Velasquez led a 28-year career at a major Wall Street bank where he managed a team of client service representatives and oversaw business and product development worth an estimated $21 million in annual revenue. As Administrative Director of Quality Assurance and Human Resources, Gibson monitors and evaluates the quality of all programs and services at UPS.

* The list of companies boycotting the National Puerto Rican Day Parade over a decision by parade organizers to honor Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar López Rivera grew on Tuesday, with two more prominent defections from AT&T and Coca-Cola, The New York Times reports

* Republican mayoral candidate Paul Massey Jr. said there should be a crackdown on quality of life crimes, but won’t say what should happen to those accused of them, the Daily News reports.

* The state Senate approved legislation that would allow the village of Hoosick Falls to issue bonds for up to $1.5 million to help pay for cleanup costs related to water contamination that has ravaged the small Rensselaer County municipality, the Times Union writes.

* Adam Cole, partner and national co-leader of BDO’s nonprofit and education Practice and the Managing Partner of the Greater New York Nonprofit and Employee Benefit Plan Practices talks with us about when to consider a merger or acquisition and what the results can be.

An Effective and Efficient Closing Process: A Roundtable Discussion – Friday, June 9, 2017

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

POINT OF INTEREST: “City officials did not respond to a question about whether they have contingency plans to ensure the 69 new community schools would not lose the additional support, equivalent to roughly $350,000 per school each year,” via Chalkbeat.