* A married couple who once headed the nonprofit United Block Association was found guilty of siphoning more than 500,000 dollars from several senior centers, and spending the money on themselves instead, according to the Daily News.

* Even as New York is getting pushback in its quest to open more buildings for the homeless, an ongoing shelter for mothers and kids in Brooklyn is heading to foreclosure due to errors that put it roughly 550,000 dollars in debt to the city and a lienholder, the New York Post reports.

* As New York City’s 2018 budget takes shape, voices from the city’s human-services sector have begun to cry out for help with a looming funding crisis that could leave many nonprofit organizations scrambling to finance the services that serve needy New Yorkers, City Limits writes. Also, read our coverage of the push for more funding in the city budget.

* A brutal, caught-on-video beating with a belt buckle and an assault with a metal pipe rocked two Brooklyn homeless shelters over the past three days, the Daily News writes.

* A foster father who opened his Long Island home to scores of children with intellectual disabilities and mental illnesses, was acquitted of endangering or sexually abusing boys in his care, the New York Times reports.

* New York City will establish single-stall bathrooms in every school by January, saying the move will provide comfort and privacy for children with disabilities, students suffering from a medical condition, transgendered students and gender-nonconforming students, the New York Post writes.

* New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito has no plans to accept de Blasio's stance that the city should not be providing funds for legal services to undocumented immigrants convicted of one of 170 crimes, Politico New York writes.

* The city plans to expedite the creation of 2,400 units of affordable housing in East Harlem over the next several years, after the de Blasio administration brought just 249 units to the neighborhood out of more than 20,000 citywide, DNAinfo writes.

* Controversial NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrived outside a New York City parole office with two boxes of his custom-made suits to donate to 100 Suits, a nonprofit that helps men and women who are looking for work find no cost or affordable professional clothing, Good Magazine writes.

* Killing the National Endowment for the Arts has long been a cause for so-called budget hawks and social conservatives, but contrary to their claims, its grant-making effectively spans the country and helps rural, Trump-friendly districts, The New Yorker writes.

* As he toured facilities for the poor in Ohio last week, Ben Carson, the neurosurgeon-turned-housing secretary, joked that a relatively well-appointed apartment complex for veterans lacked “only pool tables,” the New York Times reports.

* Hillary Clinton who attended the Planned Parenthood's centennial celebrations in New York, slammed "groups of men" in Washington, DC who are responsible for deciding the future of women's health protections, International Business Times writes.





* In a video interview, Wes Moore, Robin Hood Foundation's chief executive officer, discusses the organization's fight against poverty on "Bloomberg Markets."

* Some foundations have taken admirable and inspiring steps since November, but with 100 days behind into the Trump administration it’s time for philanthropy to think about how to make a difference for the nonprofits, communities, and the movements it supports, Aaron Dorfman, chief executive of the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy; Cathy Cha, vice president of programs at the Evelyn and Walter Haas, Jr. Fund; Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, chief executive of the Latino Community Foundation; and Lateefah Simon, president of the Akonadi Foundation, write in the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* Betsy Newell, the outgoing board president of Goddard Riverside Community Center, will have a fund named in her honor, Straus Media writes.

* Town of Oyster Bay officials announced a partnership with a local nonprofit, Reclaim NY to create a new initiative to increase online transparency, Patch reports.





* The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services announced the award of 250,000 dollars to expand access to addiction treatment services and recovery supports in Albany County. The Addictions Care Center of Albany was awarded $100,000 to implement a Family Support Navigator Program to assist families as they access substance use disorder care for a loved one. The Catholic Charities’ Project SAFE Point was awarded 150,000 dollars to establish a Peer Advocate Program to work with local emergency room providers to identify and implement best practices for engaging individuals and patients within that setting with the goal of directing them to the most appropriate treatment and recovery supports following an opioid/drug overdose or substance use disorder crisis. Both initiatives were developed by OASAS in support of ongoing statewide efforts to combat heroin and prescription opioid misuse by delivering services through county-based treatment providers.

* The Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness has added the number of students living in shelters to its online interactive data tool. The data tool provides information on homeless students in all of New York City’s public schools, and can be displayed by borough, City Council district and state legislative district. Other available data includes the total number of students in each school, how many are homeless, how many live in shelters. The purpose of the interactive data tool is to provide policymakers, elected officials, educators, community advocates, grant-makers and the community with a fuller picture of where homeless students go to school and to help inform how/where resources may be best used.



* Sports and fitness nonprofit Asphalt Green raised 800,000 dollars at its 22nd annual Big Swim Big Kick on Saturday, April 29 to support its scholarships and no cost community programs, which transform the lives of more than 33,000 New York City kids and seniors each year through sports and fitness programs. Highlighting the daylong festivities at Asphalt Green’s Upper East Side campus were free swim races and soccer activities for nearly 1,000 kids, an event record.

* This month, the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness released a report and found some shocking conclusions: one of which was that the number of families in shelters increased by a third between 2012 and 2015. Joining us to talk about the report is ICPH’s president, Ralph da Costa Nunez, who has been CEO of Homes for the Homeless since 1987, and is a veteran of city and state government.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Mark Peters is positioning himself to run for public office as a fearless investigator unafraid to take on the powerful, aiming to run for Brooklyn district attorney or state attorney general, the New York Post reports.

* The Assembly passed a bill that would give sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder the ability to use medical marijuana to treat their condition and the bill now heads to the state Senate, where it appears to be gaining momentum, the Daily News reports.

* While New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña was in Albany this week, updating the state Legislature on the progress of the city’s public school system and making the case for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s continued control of city schools, The New York Times writes.

POINT OF INTEREST:There are 200,000 people in New York City who work in the human services sector, via City Limits.